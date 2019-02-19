Kovalev y Beterviev con intenciones de unificar en mayo

El ruso Sergey Krusher Kovalev (33-3-1 28KO) arrancó el 2019 de la mejor manera posible. El 2 de febrero pasado, reconquistó el Título Mundial de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo en la categoría semipesado, al derrotar por puntos en fallo unánime tras doce asaltos al colombiano Eléider Álvarez, en un combate revancha que se disputó en la ciudad de Frisco, Estado de Texas. Cabe destacar que en la primera contienda que fue en agosto de 2018 en New Jersey, Álvarez se impuso por nocaut en el séptimo round.
Tras el triunfo de Krusher, uno de los boxeadores que se postuló para enfrentarlo en el corto plazo, es el campeón mundial de la Federación Internacional de Boxeo en el mismo peso y compatriota, Artur Beterbiev (13-0-0 13KO), quien en los últimos días dejó bien en claro su interés en declaraciones al canal de televisión canadiense TVA Sports: "Ahora tiene un cinturón. También tengo un cinturón. Este es el momento adecuado para hacer una pelea de unificación. Vamos, hagámoslo. Vamos a hacerlo, Kovalev".
En las últimas horas, Kovalev hizo público en su cuenta de Instagram, sus ganas de enfrentar a Beterbiev lo antes posible. Por lo pronto también reveló que quiere volver a pelear en mayo: "Quiero hacer mi próxima pelea lo más temprano posible. Y la fecha real posible de la pelea es en el mes de mayo. La pelea con Beterbiev es la más esperada y una de las peleas más interesantes para los fanáticos del boxeo y para mí."
"Tengo un plan, estoy listo para entrar en el ring contra cualquier luchador de peso semipesado, incluido Artur Beterbiev. Si mi equipo lo considera necesario, la pelea en mayo será contra él. Si nuestro plan no incluye la pelea de mayo contra Artur, entonces ocurrirá más adelante. Pero esta pelea definitivamente vendrá, te lo aseguro'', afirmó Krusher.
🇷🇺Всем привет!🖐🏼 Возвращаясь с отпуска, решил сделать пост, пока летим в самолёте, чтобы развеять ваши сомнения по бою с Артуром Бетербиевым. . . . Следующий свой бой я с удовольствием хочу провести, как можно раньше. И реально возможная дата боя, это май. Бой с Бетербиевым, это самый ожидаемый и один из самых интересных боёв для фанатов бокса и для меня в частности. В своём интервью в ринге после боя, я назвал своих желаемых соперников, если кто-то из любителей бокса пропустил это интервью, то у вас есть возможность найти его на ютубе. Там всё понятно☝🏼 Но так, как я в этом деле не один и у меня сейчас сформировалась команда моей мечты, то я не могу в одностороннем порядке самостоятельно организовать бой против кого-либо. Мы придерживаемся своего плана и я готов выйти в ринг против любого соперника в полутяжёлом весе, в том числе и против Артура Бетербиева, если моя команда посчитает это нужным, то бой в мае будет против него. Если в наш план не входит майский бой против Артура, то он будет позже. Но этот бой обязательно будет, я вас уверяю💪🏼 Всему своё время... #КовалёвБетербиев . . . — 🇺🇸Hi, everyone! Returning from vacation, I decided to make a post while we are flying in an airplane to dispel your doubts about the battle with Arthur Beterbiev I want to make my next fight as early as possible. And the actual possible date of the battle, this is the month of May. The fight with Beterbiev is the most expected and one of the most interesting fights for boxing fans and for my self. In my interview in the ring after the fight, I called my desired rivals, if one of the boxing fans missed this interview, then you have the opportunity to find it on YouTube. I’m not alone in this business, and now I have a team of my dream. I can’t unilaterally organize a fight against anybody. We keep the plan and I am ready to enter the ring against any light heavyweight fighter, including Artur Beterbiev, if my team deems it necessary, the fight in May will be against him. If our plan does not include the May fight against Arthur, then it will be later. But this fight will definitely be, I assure you. #kovalevbeterbiev
Kovalev (35 años) y Beterbiev (34 años) se enfrentaron dos veces a nivel amateur y en ambas oportunidades resultó vencedor el que es actualmente el campeón FIB. Es muy posible que está pelea de unificación del títulos se realice este año, ya que ambos boxeadores tiene un contrato de co-promoción con la empresa Top Rank, lo cual facilitaría en demasía las negociaciones.