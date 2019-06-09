Crusaders, a paso arrollador en la décima séptima semana del Super Rugby

En el Estadio AMI, de Christchurch, se llevó a cabo el último partido de temporada para dos grandísimas leyendas de los ‘Saders: ni más ni menos que Ryan Crotty, que jugó su partido número 150 con la indumentaria rojinegra, y Kieran Read, el gran capitán que tienen los All Blacks y uno de los principales referentes en la organización con base en la isla Sur de Nueva Zelanda. Allí, los dirigidos por Scott Robertson, que una semana atrás habían desperdiciado una ventaja de veinte puntos ante Chiefs para acabar perdiendo por 40-27 en Fiji, en esta ocasión tuvieron ochenta minutos de altísimo vuelo. Sevu Reece y Braydon Ennor, con tres tries cada uno, fueron dos de las tres grandes figuras de la fría tarde-noche en la icónica ciudad kiwi. El otro as de espada, Richie Mo’unga, quien estudió al máximo las debilidades del rival y las explotó constantemente con kicks cruzados y sombreros por encima de la línea defensiva; las diez conquistas dejaron en evidencia el poderío del dueño de casa, que, de no haber mayores inconvenientes, probablemente vuelva a estar en la definición de esta competición. ¿Será frente a Jaguares, de local, el próximo sábado 6 de julio? ¡Ojalá!

Lejos del hostil clima que azota en esta época a las tierras sureñas maoríes, en Sídney, Australia, Brumbies, representativo de Canberra, dio el golpe en rodeo ajeno: con un fabuloso primer tiempo en el cual apoyaron cuatro veces en el ingoal del oponente, doblegaron por 35-24 a Waratahs, que quedó casi sin chances de jugar los cuartos de final. La clave estuvo en el trabajo hecho por el pack de forwards, que impuso condiciones en el contacto, pero también en las formaciones fijas y móviles. La fórmula line-maul, con Folau Fainga’a como protagonista, volvió a jugar un rol preponderante en el luminoso final. De esta manera, la visita, ganadora de este torneo en 2001 y 2004, ganó la conferencia y garantizó afrontar los cuartos de final en su hogar, el Estadio GIO.

Décima séptima semana (7 y 8 de junio):

Viernes:

Highlanders (Nueva Zelanda) 24-24 Bulls (Sudáfrica) Reds (Australia) 29-28 Blues (Nueva Zelanda)

Sábado:

Crusaders (Nueva Zelanda) 66-0 Rebels (Australia) Waratahs (Australia) 24-35 Brumbies (Australia) Lions (Sudáfrica) 17-37 Hurricanes (Nueva Zelanda) Stormers (Sudáfrica) 31-18 Sunwolves (Japón) Jaguares (Argentina) 31-7 Sharks (Sudáfrica)

Libre: Chiefs (Nueva Zelanda).

Síntesis de los partidos:

Highlanders 24-24 Bulls:

Highlanders: 15- Josh McKay; 14- Waisake Naholo; 13- Rob Thompson y 12- Patelesio Tomkinson; 11- Tevita Li; 10- Josh Ioane y 9- Aaron Smith; 8- Luke Whitelock (C), 7- James Lentjes y 6- Liam Squire; 5- Tom Franklin y 4- Jackson Hemopo; 3- Tyrel Lomax, 2- Liam Coltman y 1- Ayden Johnstone.

Ingresaron: 16- Ash Dixon, 17- Sef Fa'agase, 18- Siate Tokolahi, 20- Shannon Frizell.

No ingresaron: 19- Josh Dickson, 21- Kayne Hammington, 22- Marty Banks y 23- Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Entrenador: Aaron Mauger.

Bulls: 15- Divan Rossouw; 14- Cornal Hendricks; 13- Dylan Sage y 12- Burger Odendaal; 11- Johnny Kotzé; 10- Handré Pollard (C) y 9- Embrose Papier; 8- Marco van Staden, 7- Hanro Liebenberg y 6- Ruan Steenkamp; 5- RG Snyman y 4- Jason Jenkins; 3- Trevor Nyakane, 2- Schalk Brits y 1- Lizo Gqoboka.

Ingresaron: 16- Jaco Visagie, 17- Simphiwe Matanzima, 18- Wiehahn Herbst, 19- Jannes Kirsten, 20- Johan Grobbelaar, 21- Ivan van Zyl y 23- JT Jackson.

No ingresó: 22- Manie Libbok.

Entrenador: Pote Human.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 11´ Tries de Josh McKay convertido por Josh Ioane (Highlanders 7-0 Bulls). 21´ Try de Waisake Naholo (Highlanders 12-0 Bulls). 27´ Try de Divan Rossouw convertido por Handré Pollard (Highlanders 12-7 Bulls). 33´ Try de Josh McKay convertido por Josh Ioane (Highlanders 19-7 Bulls). 36´ Try de Jason Jenkins convertido por Handré Pollard (Highlanders 19-14 Bulls).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 13´ Try de Waisake Naholo (Highlanders 24-14 Bulls). 17´ Penal de Handré Pollard (Highlanders 24-17 Bulls). 34´ Try de Jaco Visagie convertido por Handré Pollard (Highlanders 24-24 Bulls).

Árbitro: Angus Gardner (Australia).

Estadio: Forsyth Barr (Dunedin).

Reds 29-28 Blues:

Reds: 15- Bryce Hegarty; 14- Jock Campbell; 13- Chris Feauai-Sautia y 12- Samu Kerevi (C); 11- Filipo Daugunu; 10- Matt McGahan y 9- Samo Malolua; 8- Scott Higginbotham, 7- Liam Wright y 6- Angus Scott-Young; 5- Angus Blyth y 4- Izack Rodda; 3- Izack Rodda, 2- Alex Mafi y 1- JP Smith.

Ingresaron: 16- Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17- Ruan Smith, 18- Gavin Luka, 19- Harry Hockings, 20- Adam Korczyk, 21- Moses Sorovi y 22- Duncan Paia'aua.

No ingresó: 23- Hamish Stewart.

Entrenador: Brad Thorn.

Blues: 15- Melani Nanai; 14- Matt Duffie; 13- TJ Faiane y 12- Ma'a Nonu; 11- Tanielu Tele'a; 10- Otere Black y 9- Augustine Pulu; 8- Akira Ioane, 7- Blake Gibson (C) y 6- Dalton Papali'i; 5- Scott Scrafton y 4- Gerard Cowley-Tuioti; 3- Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2- James Parsons y 1- Alex Hodgman.

Ingresaron: 16- Leni Apisai, 18- Lua Li, 19- Josh Goodhue, 20- Tom Robinson, 21- Jonathan Ruru, 22- Harry Plummer y 23- Levi Aumua.

No ingresó: 17- Marcel Renata.

Amonestado: ST 16´ Dalton Papali’i.

Entrenador: Leon MacDonald.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 2´ y 18´ Tries de Blake Gibson y Tanielu Tele’a convertidos por Otere Black (Reds 0-14 Blues). 20´ Try de Scott Higginbotham (Reds 5-14 Blues). 22´ Try de Augustine Pulu convertido por Otere Black (Reds 5-21 Blues). 32´ Try de Taniela Tupou convertido por Bryce Hegarty (Reds 12-21 Blues). 39´ Penal de Bryce Hegarty (Reds 15-21 Blues).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 2´ Try de Bryce Hegarty convertido por él mismo (Reds 22-21 Blues). 6´ Try de Augustine Pulu convertido por Otere Black (Reds 22-28 Blues). 36´ Try de Scott Higginbotham convertido por Bryce Hegarty (Reds 29-28 Blues).

Árbitro: Brendon Pickerill (Nueva Zelanda).

Estadio: Suncorp (Brisbane).

Crusaders 66-0 Rebels:

Crusaders: 15- David Havili; 14- Sevu Reece; 13- Jack Goodhue y 12- Ryan Crotty; 11- Braydon Ennor; 10- Richie Mo'unga y 9- Bryn Hall; 8- Kieran Read, 7- Matt Todd y 6- Whetu Douglas; 5- Sam Whitelock (C) y 4- Scott Barrett; 3- Michael Alaalatoa, 2- Andrew Makalio y 1- Joe Moody.

Ingresaron: 16- Ben Funnell, 17- Tim Perry, 18- George Bower, 19- Luke Romano, 20- Jordan Taufua, 21- Ere Enari, 22- Brett Cameron y 23- Ngane Punivai.

Entrenador: Scott Robertson.

Rebels: 15- Dane Haylett-Petty; 14- Jack Maddocks; 13- Reece Hodge y 12- Bill Meakes; 11- Tom English; 10- Matt Toomua y 9- Michael Ruru; 8- Isi Naisarani, 7- Richard Hardwick y 6- Angus Cottrell; 5- Adam Coleman y 4- Matt Philip; 3- Sam Talakai, 2- Jordan Uelese y 1- Tetera Faulkner.

Ingresaron: 16- Anaru Rangi, 17- Matt Gibbon, 18- Jermaine Ainsley, 19- Luke Jones, 20- Ross Haylett-Petty, 21- Harrison Goddard, 22- Quade Cooper y 23- Marika Koroibete.

Entrenador: Dave Wessels.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 9’ y 15’ Tries de Sevu Reece y David Havili convertidos por Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders 14-0 Rebels). 31’ Try de Braydon Ennor (Crusaders 19-0 Rebels). 40’ Try de Braydon Ennor convertido por Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders 26-0 Rebels).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 8’, 11’, 16’ y 20’ Tries de Bryn Hall, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor y David Havili convertidos por Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders 54-0 Rebels). 34’ Try de Sevu Reece (Crusaders 59-0 Rebels). 40’ Try de Ryan Crotty convertido por él mismo (Crusaders 66-0 Rebels).

Árbitro: Glen Jackson (Nueva Zelanda).

Estadio: AMI (Christchurch).

Waratahs 24-35 Brumbies:

Waratahs: 15- Kurtley Beale; 14- Alex Newsome; 13- Adam Ashley-Cooper y 12- Lalakai Foketi; 11- Curtis Rona; 10- Bernard Foley y 9- Nick Phipps; 8- Michael Wells, 7- Michael Hooper y 6- Lachlan Swinton; 5- Rob Simmons y 4- Tom Staniforth; 3- Sekope Kepu, 2- Damien Fitzpatrick y 1- Tom Robertson.

Ingresaron: 16- Andrew Tuala, 17- Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18- Chris Talakai, 19- Jed Holloway, 20- Will Miller, 21- Jake Gordon y 23- Cam Clark.

No ingresó: 22- Tasi Tasi.

Entrenador: Daryl Gibson.

Brumbies: 15- Tom Banks; 14- Andy Muirhead; 13- Tevita Kuridrani y 12- Irae Simone; 11- Toni Pulu; 10- Christian Leali’ifano (C) y 9- Joe Powell; 8- Pete Samu, 7- Tom Cusack y 6- Rob Valetini; 5- Sam Carter y 4- Rory Arnold; 3- Allan Alaalatoa, 2- Folau Fainga’a y 1- James Slipper.

Ingresaron: 16- Conal McInerney, 17- Scott Sio, 18- Leslie Leulua, 19- Darcy Swain, 20- Lachlan McCaffrey, 21- Jahrome Brown, 22- Matt Lucas y 23- Tom Wright.

Entrenador: Dan McKellar.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 10’ Penal de Bernard Foley (Waratahs 3-0 Brumbies). 14’, 18’, 22’ y 32’ Tries de Rory Arnold, Andy Muirhead, Irae Simone y Folau Fainga'a convertidos por Christian Leali'ifano (Waratahs 3-28 Brumbies).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 7’ y 30’ Tries de Nick Phipps y Adam Ashley-Cooper convertidos por Bernard Foley (Waratahs 17-28 Brumbies). 34’ Try de Tom Cusack convertido por Christian Leali'ifano (Waratahs 17-35 Brumbies). 40’ Try de Curtis Rona convertido por Bernard Foley (Waratahs 24-35 Brumbies).

Árbitro: Ben O'Keeffe (Nueva Zelanda).

Estadio: Western Sydney (Sídney).

Lions 17-37 Hurricanes:

Lions: 15- Andries Coetzee; 14- Courtnall Skosan; 13- Lionel Mapoe y 12- Harold Vorster; 11- Aphiwe Dyantyi; 10- Shaun Reynolds y 9- Ross Cronjé; 8- Kwagga Smith, 7- Vincent Tshituka y 6- Cyle Brink; 5- Marvin Orie y 4- Reinhard Nothnagel; 3- Carlü Sadie, 2- Malcolm Marx (C) y 1- Dylan Smith.

Ingresaron: 16- Jan-Henning Campher, 17- Nathan McBeth, 18- Johannes Jonker, 19- Hacjivah Dayimani, 20- Marnus Schoeman, 21- Nic Groom, 22- Elton Jantjies y 23- Tyrone Green.

Entrenador: Swys de Bruin.

Hurricanes: 15- Jordie Barrett; 14- Ben Lam; 13- Peter Umaga-Jensen y 12- Ngani Laumape; 11- Chase Tiatia; 10- James Marshall y 9- TJ Perenara (C); 8- Gareth Evans, 7- Du’Plessis Kirifi y 6- Reed Prinsep; 5- Isaia Walker-Leawere y 4- James Blackwell; 3- Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2- Ricky Riccitelli y 1- Toby Smith.

Ingresaron: 16- Dane Coles, 17- Fraser Armstrong, 18- Ross Geldenhuys, 19- Liam Mitchell, 20- Ardie Savea, 21- Richard Judd, 22- Danny Toala y 23- Salesi Rayasi.

Entrenador: John Plumtree.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 6´ Try de Ngani Laumape convertido por Jordie Barrett (Lions 0-7 Hurricanes). 9´ Try de Aphiwe Dyantyi convertido por Shaun Reynolds (Lions 7-7 Hurricanes). 21´ Penal de Shaun Reynolds (Lions 10-7 Hurricanes). 39´ Penal de Jordie Barrett (Lions 10-10 Hurricanes).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 0´ Try de Ben Lam convertido por Jordie Barrett (Lions 10-17 Hurricanes). 6´ Penal de Jordie Barrett (Lions 10-20 Hurricanes). 7´ Try de Ben Lam (Lions 10-25 Hurricanes). 18´ Try de Aphiwe Dyantyi convertido por Elton Jantjies (Lions 17-25 Hurricanes). 24´ Try de Dane Coles convertido por Jordie Barrett (Lions 17-32 Hurricanes). 35´ Try de Dane Coles (Lions 17-37 Hurricanes).

Árbitro: Jaco Peyper (Sudáfrica).

Estadio: Ellis Park (Johannesburgo).

Stormers 31-18 Sunwolves:

Stormers: 15- Dillyn Leyds; 14- Craig Barry; 13- JJ Engelbrecht y 12- Dan Kriel; 11- Edwill van der Merwe; 10- Jean-Luc du Plessis y 9- Herschel Jantjies; 8- Jaco Coetzee, 7- Johan du Toit y 6- Ernst van Rhyn; 5- Chris van Zyl y 4- Cobus Wiese; 3- Frans Malherbe, 2- Bongi Mbonambi y 1- Steven Kitshoff.

Ingresaron: 16- Chad Solomon, 17- Conré Fourie, 18- Wilco Louw, 19- David Mehuizen, 20- Chris Massyn, 21- Jano Vermaak, 22- Josh Stander y 23- EW Viljoen.

Entrenador: Robbie Fleck.

Sunwolves: 15- Semisi Masirewa; 14- Gerhard van den Heever; 13- Josh Timu y 12- Phil Burleigh; 11- Hosea Saumaki; 10- Hayden Parker y 9- Jamie Booth; 8- Ben Gunter, 7- Shuhei Matsuhashi y 6- Ryota Hasegawa; 5- Tom Rowe y 4- Mark Abbott; 3- Conan O’Donnell, 2- Jaba Bregvadze y 1- Alex Woonton.

Ingresaron: 16- Takuya Kitade, 17- Masataka Mikami, 18- Takuma Asahara, 19- Yuya Odo, 20- Masakatsu Nishikawa, 21- Keisuke Uchida, 22- Timothy Lafaele y 23- Akihito Yamada.

Entrenador: Tony Brown.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 10´ Penal de Hayden Parker (Stormers 0-3 Sunwolves). 15´ y 28´ Tries de Bongi Mbonambi y Craig Barry convertidos por Jean-Luc du Plessis (Stormers 14-3 Sunwolves). 35´ Penal de Hayden Parker (Stormers 14-6 Sunwolves).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 13´ Try de Jaco Coetzee convertido por Jean-Luc du Plessis (Stormers 21-6 Sunwolves). 22´ Try de Semisi Masirewa convertido por Hayden Parker (Stormers 21-13 Sunwolves). 25´ Penal de Josh Stander (Stormers 24-13 Sunwolves). 34´ Try de Jaco Coetzee convertido por Josh Stander (Stormers 31-13 Sunwolves). 37´ Try de Semisi Masirewa (Stormers 31-18 Sunwolves).

Árbitro: AJ Jacobs (Sudáfrica).

Estadio: Newlands (Ciudad del Cabo).

Jaguares 34-7 Sharks:

Jaguares: 15- Emiliano Boffelli; 14- Santiago Carreras; 13- Matías Moroni y 12- Jerónimo de la Fuente (C); 11- Sebastián Cancelliere; 10- Joaquín Díaz Bonilla y 9- Tomás Cubelli; 8- Javier Ortega Desio, 7- Juan Manuel Leguizamón y 6- Pablo Matera; 5- Tomás Lavanini y 4- Marcos Kremer; 3- Santiago Medrano, 2- Agustín Creevy y 1- Mayco Vivas.

Ingresaron: 16- Julián Montoya, 17- Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18- Enrique Pieretto, 19- Lucas Paulos, 20- Francisco Gorrisen, 21- Felipe Ezcurra, 22- Domingo Miotti y 23- Matías Orlando.

Entrenador: Gonzalo Quesada.

Sharks: 15- Curwin Bosch; 14- Sbu Nkosi; 13- Lukhanyo Am y 12- André Esterhuizen; 11- Makazole Mapimpi; 10- Rob du Preez y 9- Louis Schreuder (C); 8- Dan du Preez, 7- Tyler Paul y 6- Jacques Vermeulen; 5- Ruan Botha y 4- Hyron Andrews; 3- Coenie Oosthuizen, 2- Kerron van Vuuren y 1- Mzamo Majola.

Ingresaron: 16- Craig Burden, 17- Juan Schoeman, 18- Thomas du Toit, 19- Ruben van Heerden, 20- Luke Stringer, 21- Zee Mkhabela, 22- Jeremy Ward y 23- Aphelele Fassi.

Entrenador: Rob du Preez.

Puntos en el primer tiempo: 3´ Try de Sebastián Cancelliere (Jaguares 5-0 Sharks). 15´ Try de Emiliano Boffelli convertido por Joaquín Díaz Bonilla (Jaguares 12-0 Sharks).

Puntos en el segundo tiempo: 4´ Penal de Joaquín Díaz Bonilla (Jaguares 15-0 Sharks). 13´ y 19´ Tries de Emiliano Boffelli y Sebastián Cancelliere convertidos por Joaquín Díaz Bonilla (Jaguares 29-0 Sharks). 28´ Try de André Esterhuizen convertido por Curwin Bosch (Jaguares 29-7 Sharks). 40´ Try de Santiago Carreras (Jaguares 34-7 Sharks).

Árbitro: Nick Briant (Nueva Zelanda).

Estadio: José Amalfitani (Liniers).

Posiciones:

Conferencia Australiana:

Franquicia Puntos Partidos Diferencial 1- Brumbies (C) 43 15 +51 2- Rebels 34 15 -21 3- Waratahs 30 15 -11 4- Reds (E) 28 15 -40 5- Sunwolves (E) 12 15 -248

Conferencia Neozelandesa:

Franquicia Puntos Partidos Diferencial 1- Crusaders (C) 58 16 +240 2- Hurricanes (C) 49 15 +82 3- Highlanders 31 15 +12 4- Chiefs 31 15 -65 5- Blues 29 15 -17

Conferencia Sudafricana:

Franquicia Puntos Partidos Diferencial 1- Jaguares (C) 46 15 +67 2- Bulls 36 15 +20 3- Lions 35 15 -56 4- Stormers 34 15 -19 5- Sharks 33 15 +5

Última fecha (14 y 15 de junio):

Viernes:

Horario (Argentina) Partido 4:35 Highlanders-Waratahs 6:45 Rebels-Chiefs 19:10 Jaguares-Sunwolves

Sábado:

Horario (Argentina) Partido 4:35 Hurricanes-Blues 6:45 Brumbies-Reds 10:05 Stormers-Sharks 12:15 Bulls-Lions

Libre: Crusaders.