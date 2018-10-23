Conor por vez primera analiza UFC 229

El ex campeón de peso ligero de UFC y la estrella más grande del deporte reconoció que Nurmagomedov ganó la primera ronda y la segunda (a la que llamó la peor de su carrera) y relató un "error crítico" que cometió en la cuarta, lo que llevó a Nurmagomedov a terminar con un Presentación de manivela de cuello para retener el cinturón de 155 libras.
"Aunque ganó los primeros intercambios en 4, se sumerge nuevamente y termino en una mala posición con más de 3 en el reloj", escribió McGregor. “Trabajo para recuperar la posición y terminar de pie, con la espalda contra la cerca. Una posición estable. Aquí, sin embargo, cometí un grave error al abandonar mi gancho en este momento crucial, al exponer la espalda, y termino golpeado justo y en escuadra ".
Para cerrar su declaración, McGregor les da a los fanáticos una idea de su visión del futuro. Dijo que está dispuesto a no aceptar una segunda pelea con Nurmagomedov inmediatamente. "Si no es la revancha de inmediato, no hay problema", atestiguó McGregor. "Voy a enfrentar a la siguiente en la línea. Es todo yo siempre, de todos modos. Hasta pronto, mis fanáticos de la lucha, los amo a todos".
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all
McGregor, de 30 años, escribió que fue el golpe de Nurmagomedov en la segunda ronda lo que cambió la pelea. "El Notorio" dijo que creía que podría haber perdido la primera ronda desde un punto de vista deportivo, aunque no desde un punto de vista de combate, porque todo lo que hizo Nurmagomedov fue el control. Pero la segunda ronda fue diferente.
McGregor pronuncio que no se preparó en absoluto para el golpe de Nurmagomedov: "No le hice ningún respeto a sus rectos", y admitió que fue un error.
"Si me quedo encendido y le doy un poco más de respeto, su mano derecha nunca se acerca y estamos hablando completamente diferente ahora", voceó mediante el texto McGregor. "Le di su posición recta luchando sin respeto en la preparación. No hay espadas de pie específicas en absoluto. Atacando a luchadores / luchadores solamente. Eso no volverá a suceder. También le di a mi ataque atacando sin respeto. A la defensa de [sic]. Lecciones Escucha a nadie más que a ti mismo en tu conjunto de habilidades. Tú eres el amo de tu propio universo. Soy el maestro de esto. Debo seguir mi propio consejo".
En general, McGregor describió el encuentro, su primer viaje al octágono en dos años, una "gran pelea". "¿Qué puedo decir?", Resaltó. “Fue una gran pelea y fue un placer para mí. Volveré con mi confianza alta. Totalmente preparado."