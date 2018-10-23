Conor por vez primera analiza UFC 229

El ex campeón de peso ligero de UFC y la estrella más grande del deporte reconoció que Nurmagomedov ganó la primera ronda y la segunda (a la que llamó la peor de su carrera) y relató un "error crítico" que cometió en la cuarta, lo que llevó a Nurmagomedov a terminar con un Presentación de manivela de cuello para retener el cinturón de 155 libras.

"Aunque ganó los primeros intercambios en 4, se sumerge nuevamente y termino en una mala posición con más de 3 en el reloj", escribió McGregor. “Trabajo para recuperar la posición y terminar de pie, con la espalda contra la cerca. Una posición estable. Aquí, sin embargo, cometí un grave error al abandonar mi gancho en este momento crucial, al exponer la espalda, y termino golpeado justo y en escuadra ".

Para cerrar su declaración, McGregor les da a los fanáticos una idea de su visión del futuro. Dijo que está dispuesto a no aceptar una segunda pelea con Nurmagomedov inmediatamente. "Si no es la revancha de inmediato, no hay problema", atestiguó McGregor. "Voy a enfrentar a la siguiente en la línea. Es todo yo siempre, de todos modos. Hasta pronto, mis fanáticos de la lucha, los amo a todos".

McGregor, de 30 años, escribió que fue el golpe de Nurmagomedov en la segunda ronda lo que cambió la pelea. "El Notorio" dijo que creía que podría haber perdido la primera ronda desde un punto de vista deportivo, aunque no desde un punto de vista de combate, porque todo lo que hizo Nurmagomedov fue el control. Pero la segunda ronda fue diferente.

McGregor pronuncio que no se preparó en absoluto para el golpe de Nurmagomedov: "No le hice ningún respeto a sus rectos", y admitió que fue un error.

"Si me quedo encendido y le doy un poco más de respeto, su mano derecha nunca se acerca y estamos hablando completamente diferente ahora", voceó mediante el texto McGregor. "Le di su posición recta luchando sin respeto en la preparación. No hay espadas de pie específicas en absoluto. Atacando a luchadores / luchadores solamente. Eso no volverá a suceder. También le di a mi ataque atacando sin respeto. A la defensa de [sic]. Lecciones Escucha a nadie más que a ti mismo en tu conjunto de habilidades. Tú eres el amo de tu propio universo. Soy el maestro de esto. Debo seguir mi propio consejo".

En general, McGregor describió el encuentro, su primer viaje al octágono en dos años, una "gran pelea". "¿Qué puedo decir?", Resaltó. “Fue una gran pelea y fue un placer para mí. Volveré con mi confianza alta. Totalmente preparado."