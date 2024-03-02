PUBLICIDAD

6:00hace 3 horas

Stay tuned to follow Max Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev live at UFC Fight Night.

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev live at UFC Fight Night, as well as the latest information coming out of UFC Apex. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL MEXICO's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55hace 3 horas

Where to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev in UFC?

If you want to watch the match Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev it can be followed on TV on ESPN+


5:50hace 3 horas

What time is Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev at UFC Fight Night?

This is the start time of the bout in several countries:

Argentina: 5 p.m.

Australia: 7 a.m. 

Bolivia: 4 p.m. 

Brazil: 5 p.m.

Chile: 5 p.m. 

Colombia: 15 hours 

Ecuador: 15 hours 

Spain: 22 hours 

United States (New York): 5 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours 

India: 2 hours 

Japan: 5 hours 

Mexico: 15 hours 

Nigeria: 21 hours 

Paraguay: 17 hours 

Peru: 15 hours

United Kingdom: 20 hours

5:45hace 4 horas

Main Billboard

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamiel Gaziev |  Heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro | Fight heavyweight

Alex Perez vs Muhammad Mokaev | Flyweight

Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett | Bantamweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakhan | Bantamweight

Matt Schell vs Steve Erceg | Flyweight

5:40hace 4 horas

Preliminary lineup

Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett | Middleweight 

Aiemann Zahabi vs Javis Bashrat | Bantamweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Claudio Ribeiro | Bantamweight

Vinicius Oliveira vs Yanis Ghemmori | Bantamweight

5:35hace 4 horas

Jairzinho Rozenstruik speaks before the bout

"My break was definitely relaxing and focusing on my skills. Especially taking some wrestling and jiu-jitsu classes. It became a habit, second nature and stuff like that. At first, I was annoyed but after a while of doing it, you'll start to accept it. I'm at that point."

 

About his opponent he had this to say, "If UFC selected the guy as a main eventer, then you know it's important. He's got a perfect record." 

 

He further explained that he's looking forward to Saturday for the fight, "I'm very happy that UFC sees the caliber of the main event in me. It's definitely a great opportunity. I can't wait to get in there this Saturday and do my thing. I definitely think they see me as a guy you can put in there and get the job done. So I'm happy that they recognize that. Now the day is almost here for me to do my part."

5:30hace 4 horas

News - Shamil Gaziev

Boxer of 34 years old who was born in the city of Bahrain, Khunzakh. After his great debut in the UFC last 2023 he defeated Buday by KO in the second round. Currently this fighter is undefeated with 12 wins, eight of them by KO.

 

5:25hace 4 horas

News - Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The 35-year-old boxer is ranked number 12. He was born in Paramaribo, Suniram. He has 13 wins and five losses in his record. However, 12 of his 13 victories have been by KO. He returns to participate in a fight almost a year after his last one where he was defeated in the first round by the Brazilian Jailton Almeida. He will be looking to win again, he did it in 2022 by KO after defeating Daukaus.

 

5:20hace 4 horas

The Stadium

The fights will be disputed in UFC Apex, a pavilion where it will be disputed in Las Vegas, specifically in Nevada. This was inaugurated on June 18, 2019 and has a capacity for 4500 spectators.

 

5:15hace 4 horas

Pre-fight preview

This Saturday, March 2, 2024, a new UFC event will be contested with the stellar duel between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamiel Gaziev at heavyweight.
5:10hace 4 horas

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev fight in UFC

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your anti-fighter for this bout. We will offer you the pre-fight analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
