PUBLICIDAD
Stay tuned to follow Max Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev live at UFC Fight Night.
Where to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev in UFC?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev at UFC Fight Night?
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Australia: 7 a.m.
Bolivia: 4 p.m.
Brazil: 5 p.m.
Chile: 5 p.m.
Colombia: 15 hours
Ecuador: 15 hours
Spain: 22 hours
United States (New York): 5 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours
India: 2 hours
Japan: 5 hours
Mexico: 15 hours
Nigeria: 21 hours
Paraguay: 17 hours
Peru: 15 hours
United Kingdom: 20 hours
Main Billboard
Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro | Fight heavyweight
Alex Perez vs Muhammad Mokaev | Flyweight
Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett | Bantamweight
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakhan | Bantamweight
Matt Schell vs Steve Erceg | Flyweight
Preliminary lineup
Aiemann Zahabi vs Javis Bashrat | Bantamweight
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Claudio Ribeiro | Bantamweight
Vinicius Oliveira vs Yanis Ghemmori | Bantamweight
Jairzinho Rozenstruik speaks before the bout
About his opponent he had this to say, "If UFC selected the guy as a main eventer, then you know it's important. He's got a perfect record."
He further explained that he's looking forward to Saturday for the fight, "I'm very happy that UFC sees the caliber of the main event in me. It's definitely a great opportunity. I can't wait to get in there this Saturday and do my thing. I definitely think they see me as a guy you can put in there and get the job done. So I'm happy that they recognize that. Now the day is almost here for me to do my part."
News - Shamil Gaziev
News - Jairzinho Rozenstruik
The Stadium