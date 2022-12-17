Melhores momentos Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks pela NBA (91-114)

Publicidade
Knicks
It all starts with Defense 🔒 pic.twitter.com/G7ZN9PlXbz — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 16, 2022
Estilo
pic.twitter.com/SmHK7HObYC — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 16, 2022
No jogo
Round 2 with the Knicks. 7 pm CT.@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/wGKGSXQC0r — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 16, 2022
Quando é o jogo Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks e como acompanhar AO VIVO?
Local: United Center, Chicago, Illinois, EUA
Horário: 22h
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil
Como e onde assistir ao jogo Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks ao vivo
Provável escalação do New York Knicks
RJ Barrett
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes
Immanuel Quickley
Provável escalação do Chicago Bulls
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Coby White
Situação do Chicago Bulls
Situação do New York Knicks
Elenco do New York Knicks
F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt
G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono
G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk
C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Jericho Sims
F-C: Julius Randle
Técnico: Tom Thibodeau
Elenco do Chicago Bulls
G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green
F: Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams
C-F: Tony Bradley
C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond
Técnico: Billy Donovan
Últimos resultados (New York Knicks)
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies
New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks
Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder
Últimos resultados (Chicago Bulls)
Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards
Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls
Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls
NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets
Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans
Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors