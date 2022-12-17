Melhores momentos Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks pela NBA (91-114)
Foto: NBA

00:21há 4 dias

Q4 - 0'

Fim de jogo. Vitória do New York Knicks!
00:20há 4 dias

Q4 - 1'

Tony Bradley anota bandeja 
00:19há 4 dias

Q4 - 2'

Derrick Rose acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
00:19há 4 dias

Q4 - 5'

Julius Randle anota bandeja
00:18há 4 dias

Q4 - 7'

Julius Randle anota arremesso de 3 pontos 
00:17há 4 dias

Q4 - 10'

Immanuel Quickley anota bandeja
00:16há 4 dias

Q4 - 12'

Começa o último quarto.
23:50há 4 dias

Q3 - 0'

Fim do terceiro quarto.
23:47há 4 dias

Q3 - 2'

Jalen Brunson acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
23:46há 4 dias

Q3 - 6'

Zach LaVine anota bandeja
23:45há 4 dias

Q3 - 9'

Patrick Williams acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
23:45há 4 dias

Q3 - 11'

RJ Barrett anota bandeja
23:41há 4 dias

Q3 - 12'

Começa o terceiro quarto.
23:08há 4 dias

Q2 - 0'

Fim do segundo quarto.
23:04há 4 dias

Q2 - 2'

Jalen Brunson acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
23:03há 4 dias

Q2 - 4'

Zach LaVine acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
23:02há 4 dias

Q2 - 6'

Alex Caruso anota bandeja
23:01há 4 dias

Q2 - 10'

Jericho Sims anota bandeja
23:00há 4 dias

Q2 - 11'

Derrick Jones Jr. anota bandeja
22:59há 4 dias

Q2 - 12'

Começa o segundo quarto.
22:36há 4 dias

Q1 - 0'

Fim do primeiro quarto.
22:27há 4 dias

Q1 - 3'

Julius Randle anota bandeja
22:22há 4 dias

Q1 - 4'

Quentin Grimes acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
22:21há 4 dias

Q1 - 5'

Zach LaVine anota bandeja
22:21há 4 dias

Q1 - 7'

Mitchell Robinson anota enterrada
22:20há 4 dias

Q1 - 8'

Patrick Williams acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
22:19há 4 dias

Q1 - 9'

Julius Randle anota bandeja
22:18há 4 dias

Q1 - 11'

RJ Barrett acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
22:11há 4 dias

Q1 - 12'

Começa a partida.
21:04há 5 dias

20:59há 5 dias

20:54há 5 dias

20:49há 5 dias

Quando é o jogo Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks e como acompanhar AO VIVO?

Competição: NBA

Local: United Center, Chicago, Illinois, EUA

Horário: 22h

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil

20:44há 5 dias

Como e onde assistir ao jogo Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks ao vivo

Além do tempo real aqui na VAVEL Brasil, a partida entre Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks ao vivo terá transmissão pela NBA League Pass.
20:39há 5 dias

20:34há 5 dias

20:29há 5 dias

Provável escalação do New York Knicks

Julius Randle

RJ Barrett

Mitchell Robinson

Quentin Grimes

Immanuel Quickley

20:24há 5 dias

Provável escalação do Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic

Zach LaVine

 Coby White

20:19há 5 dias

Situação do Chicago Bulls

Por conta de uma distensão abdominal, Ayo Dosunmu é dúvida. Já Alex Caruso, com problemas nas costas, e Lonzo Ball, lesão no joelho, são os desfalques de Billy Donovan.
20:14há 5 dias

Situação do New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau não terá à disposição Obi Toppin, com lesão no joelho, Jalen Brunson, no pé, Ryan Arcidiacono, no tornozelo, e Trevor Keels, na região da virilha. 
20:09há 5 dias

Elenco do New York Knicks

F-G: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett

F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt

G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono

G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk

C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

C: Jericho Sims

F-C:  Julius Randle

Técnico: Tom Thibodeau

20:04há 5 dias

Elenco do Chicago Bulls

G: Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu

G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green

F:  Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams

C-F: Tony Bradley

C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond

Técnico: Billy Donovan

19:59há 5 dias

Últimos resultados (New York Knicks)

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 129-132  Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks 

Golden State Warriors 111-101 New York Knicks 

Denver Nuggets 103-106 New York Knicks 

Utah Jazz 111-118 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 135-145 Oklahoma City Thunder

19:54há 5 dias

Últimos resultados (Chicago Bulls)

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards 

Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls 

Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls 

Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls 

Utah Jazz 107-114 Chicago Bulls 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls  

Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

Chicago Bulls 107-108 Orlando Magic 

New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls 

NBAChicago Bulls 103-126 Denver Nuggets 

Chicago Bulls 111-115 New Orleans Pelicans 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

19:49há 5 dias

New York Knicks

New York Knicks é o sexto colocado, dentro da classificação dos playoffs. Em 28 jogos disputados, acumula 15 vitórias e 13 derrotas na Conferência Leste. 
19:44há 5 dias

Chicago Bulls

Com 16 derrotas e 11 vitórias dos 27 jogos disputados, o Chicago Bulls aparece em 11º lugar, fora da zona de classificação do play-in da Conferência Leste.
19:39há 5 dias

De olho no jogo

Chicago Bulls x New York Knicks ao vivo se enfrentam nesta sexta-feira (15), no United Center, às 22h (de Brasília), pela NBA.
19:34há 5 dias

Bem-vindos!

Olá, torcedor! Fique ligado nas situações de cada equipe para o confronto de logo mais. Acompanhe os detalhes, escalações e notícias à medida que acontece ao vivo aqui na telinha da VAVEL Brasil.
