Melhores momentos Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards pela NBA (100-113)
Foto: NBA

Publicidade

01:31há 8 horas

Q4 - 0'

Fim do jogo. Vitória do Washington Wizards!
01:14há 9 horas

Q4 - 3'

Bradley Beal anota bandeja
01:14há 9 horas

Q4 - 4'

Kyle Kuzma acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
01:13há 9 horas

Q4 - 6'

Deandre Ayton anota enterrada
01:12há 9 horas

Q4 - 7'

Bradley Beal anota bandeja
01:11há 9 horas

Q4 - 11'

Ish Wainright anota enterrada
01:01há 9 horas

Q4 - 12'

Começa o último quarto.
01:00há 9 horas

Q3 - 0'

Fim do terceiro quarto.
00:59há 9 horas

Q3 - 2'

Mikal Bridges anota bandeja
00:59há 9 horas

Q3 - 5'

Deni Avdija anota bandeja
00:58há 9 horas

Q3 - 7'

Kyle Kuzma anota enterrada
00:56há 9 horas

Q3 - 9'

Deni Avdija acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
00:56há 9 horas

Q3 - 11'

Bradley Beal anota bandeja 
00:39há 9 horas

Q3 - 12'

Começa o terceiro quarto.
00:01há 10 horas

Q2 - 0'

Fim do primeiro tempo.
00:00há 10 horas

Q2 - 4'

Corey Kispert anota bandeja
23:59há 10 horas

Q2 - 6'

Taj Gibson anota bandeja
23:58há 10 horas

Q2 - 9'

Bismack Biyombo anota enterrada
23:57há 10 horas

Q2 - 10'

Daniel Gafford anota enterrada
23:51há 10 horas

Q2 - 12'

Começa o segundo quarto.
23:35há 10 horas

Q1 - 0'

Fim do primeiro quarto.
23:30há 10 horas

Q1 - 2'

Deni Avdija anota enterrada
23:30há 10 horas

Q1 - 4'

Deandre Ayton anota enterrada
23:29há 10 horas

Q1 - 8'

Kyle Kuzma acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
23:28há 10 horas

Q1 - 9'

Daniel Gafford anota enterrada
23:27há 10 horas

Q1 - 10'

Daniel Gafford anota bandeja
23:26há 10 horas

Q1 - 11'

Mikal Bridges acerta arremesso de 3 pontos
23:17há 11 horas

Q1 - 12'

Começa o primeiro quarto.
22:10há 12 horas

Estilo

22:05há 12 horas

Entrevista

22:00há 12 horas

Dia de jogo

21:55há 12 horas

Quando é o jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards e como acompanhar AO VIVO?

Competição: NBA

Local: Footprint Center

Horário: 23h

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil

21:50há 12 horas

Como e onde assistir ao jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards ao vivo

Além do tempo real aqui na VAVEL Brasil, a partida entre Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards ao vivo terá transmissão pela NBA League Pass.
21:45há 12 horas

Vai Suns!

21:40há 12 horas

Washington Wizards

Vindo de 10 derrotas seguidas, o Washington Wizards é apenas o 12° colocado dos 15 times da Conferência Leste. Dos 31 jogos disputados, o Los Angeles Lakers ganharam 11 vezes e perderam outras 20.
21:35há 12 horas

Que horas é o jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards pela NBA?

Este é o horário de início do jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards de 20 de dezembro de 2022 em vários países:

 

Argentina 21h30: NBA League Pass

Bolívia 20h30: NBA League Pass

Brasil 23h: NBA League Pass

Chile 20h30: NBA League Pass

Colômbia 19h30: NBA League Pass

Equador 19h30: NBA League Pass

EUA 9:00 ET: NBA League Pass

Espanha 1h30: NBA League Pass

México 19h30: NBA League Pass

Paraguai 20h30: NBA League Pass

Peru 19h30: NBA League Pass

Uruguai 21h30: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 20h30: NBA League Pass

21:30há 12 horas

Phoenix Suns no seu melhor

O Phoenix Suns acabou de superar uma fase ruim ao derrotar o Clippers como visitante, o time na última temporada teve uma ótima atuação liderando com um placar de 64 a 18, agora com 12 derrotas parece que não conseguirá ter um percentual tão baixo de derrotas, e não é de se estranhar, já que a temporada anterior foi quase histórica para a franquia, a equipe chega com a mesma ambição de chegar às finais e desta vez ser mais competitiva nos Playoffs, nesta temporada busca a vingança com uma equipe mais experiente, pela qualidade do time não podem reclamar, já que seus craques estão em ótimo nível, o Suns passou por uma queda de cinco derrotas consecutivas e terminou na noite de quinta-feira, agora quatro jogos em casa os aguardam.
21:25há 13 horas

Cuidado com este jogador do Suns

Mikal Bridges, pequeno avançado. o experiente jogador do Suns é o escolhido para ser o jogador importante quando as estrelas estão ausentes, agora neste jogo do Phoenix Suns, o jogador deve aproveitar para melhorar seus números e ser uma opção mais confiável para o time, com Booker em dúvida eles não pode perder mais jogos e deve pesar mais em quadra.
21:20há 13 horas

Provável escalação do Phoenix Suns

Mikai Bridges e Torrey Craig; Bismack Biyombo; Cris Paul e Devin Booker.
21:15há 13 horas

Situação do Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns não poderá contar com Ayton, Washington, Payne, Crowder, Johnson, Booker e Landale. Todos estão lesionados.
21:10há 13 horas

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns é o terceiro colocado da Conferência Oeste. Em 31 jogos, foram 19 vitórias e 12 derrotas. O Phoenix Suns vem de vitória diante do Los Angeles Lakers.
21:05há 13 horas

De olho no jogo

Phoenix Suns x Los Angeles Lakers ao vivo se enfrentam nesta terça-feira (20), no Footprint Center, às 23h (de Brasília), pela NBA.
21:00há 13 horas

Bem-vindos!

Olá, torcedor! Fique ligado nas situações de cada equipe para o confronto de logo mais. Acompanhe os detalhes, escalações e notícias à medida que acontece ao vivo aqui na telinha da VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo