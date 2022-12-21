Melhores momentos Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards pela NBA (100-113)

Publicidade
Q4 - 0'
Q4 - 3'
Q4 - 4'
Q4 - 6'
Q4 - 7'
Q4 - 11'
Q4 - 12'
Q3 - 0'
Q3 - 2'
Q3 - 5'
Q3 - 7'
Q3 - 9'
Q3 - 11'
Q3 - 12'
Q2 - 0'
Q2 - 4'
Q2 - 6'
Q2 - 9'
Q2 - 10'
Q2 - 12'
Q1 - 0'
Q1 - 2'
Q1 - 4'
Q1 - 8'
Q1 - 9'
Q1 - 10'
Q1 - 11'
Q1 - 12'
Estilo
vibes from the Valley. #DCAboveAll | #MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/25ng25olVv — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 21, 2022
Entrevista
pic.twitter.com/JHAZOIR1jO — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 20, 2022
Dia de jogo
Mikal with the body adjustment through 3 defenders!@CarMax Cam | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/3dXukhGNqO — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 20, 2022
Quando é o jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards e como acompanhar AO VIVO?
Local: Footprint Center
Horário: 23h
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil
Como e onde assistir ao jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards ao vivo
Vai Suns!
Washington Wizards
Que horas é o jogo Phoenix Suns x Washington Wizards pela NBA?
Argentina 21h30: NBA League Pass
Bolívia 20h30: NBA League Pass
Brasil 23h: NBA League Pass
Chile 20h30: NBA League Pass
Colômbia 19h30: NBA League Pass
Equador 19h30: NBA League Pass
EUA 9:00 ET: NBA League Pass
Espanha 1h30: NBA League Pass
México 19h30: NBA League Pass
Paraguai 20h30: NBA League Pass
Peru 19h30: NBA League Pass
Uruguai 21h30: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 20h30: NBA League Pass