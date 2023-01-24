Melhores momentos Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves pela NBA (119-114)
Foto: NBA

Publicidade

00:40há um dia

Obrigado!

Obrigado pela sua audiência e até a próxima!
00:40há um dia

Rockets

Vitória do Rockets!
00:38há um dia

Q4 - 0'

Fim de jogo.
00:37há um dia

Q4 - 1'

Minnesota chega aos 100 pontos.
00:36há um dia

Q4 - 7'

A diferença cai para 2 pontos.
00:22há um dia

Q4 - 12'

Começa o último quarto.
00:20há um dia

Q3 - 0'

Fim do terceiro quarto.
00:20há um dia

Q3 - 1'

Rockets assume a frente e fica com 10 pontos de vantagem.
00:19há um dia

Q3 - 4'

Jogo empatado novamente.
00:18há um dia

Q3 - 7'

Rockets assume a frente com 4 pontos de vantagem.
00:12há um dia

Q3 - 12'

Começa o terceiro quarto.
23:21há um dia

Q2 - 0'

Fim do primeiro quarto.
23:20há um dia

Q2 - 1'

Rockets na frente por um ponto.
23:19há um dia

Q2 - 6'

Tudo empatado na partida.
23:16há um dia

Q2 - 12'

Começa o segundo quarto.
22:49há um dia

Q1 - 0'

Fim do segundo quarto.
22:49há um dia

Q1 - 5'

Rockets continua com 9 pontos de vantagem.
22:47há um dia

Q1 - 8'

Rockets marca 9 pontos e Timberwolves não acerta nenhuma cesta.
22:17há um dia

Q1 - 12'

Começa a partida.
21:20há um dia

No jogo

21:19há um dia

Treino

21:18há um dia

Estilo

18:00há 2 dias

Quando é o jogo Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves e como acompanhar AO VIVO?

Competição: NBA

Local: Toyota Center

Horário: 22h

Onde assistir: SporTV e Paulistão Play

Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil

17:55há 2 dias

Como e onde assistir ao jogo Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves ao vivo

Além do tempo real aqui na VAVEL Brasil, a partida entre Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves ao vivo terá transmissão pelo SporTV e Paulistão Play.
17:50há 2 dias

Minnesota

17:45há 2 dias

A que horas é o jogo Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves pela NBA?

Este é o horário de início do jogo Houston Rockets x  Minnesota Timberwolves de 23 de janeiro de 2023 em vários países:

Argentina 21:00: NBA League Pass

Bolívia 20h: NBA League Pass

Brasil 21:00: NBA League Pass

Chile 20h: NBA League Pass

Colômbia 19h: NBA League Pass

Equador 19h:NBA League Pass

EUA 19:00 ET: NBA League Pass

Espanha 1h: NBA League Pass

México 19h: NBA League Pass

Paraguai 20:00: NBA League Pass

Peru 19h: NBA League Pass

Uruguai 21:00: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 20:00: NBA League Pass

17:40há 2 dias

A que horas é o jogo Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves pela NBA?

Este é o horário de início do jogo Houston Rockets x Minnesota Timberwolves de 23 de janeiro de 2023 em vários países:

Argentina 21:00: NBA League Pass

Bolívia 20h: NBA League Pass

Brasil 21:00: NBA League Pass

Chile 20h: NBA League Pass

Colômbia 19h: NBA League Pass

Equador 19h:NBA League Pass

EUA 19:00 ET: NBA League Pass

Espanha 1h: NBA League Pass

México 19h: NBA League Pass

Paraguai 20:00: NBA League Pass

Peru 19h: NBA League Pass

Uruguai 21:00: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 20:00: NBA League Pass

17:35há 2 dias

Cuidado com este jogador em Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, o armador de 21 anos, tem média de 23'8 pontos, seis rebotes e 4'4 assistências nesta temporada 2022-23. Ele teve o recorde do jogo com 26 pontos, seis rebotes e sete assistências no jogo final dos Timberwolves.
17:30há 2 dias

Como está o Minnesota Timberwolves?

O Minnesota Timberwolves vem de uma vitória em casa sobre o Cleveland Cavaliers. Eles venceram seis dos últimos sete encontros e estão em segundo lugar na Conferência Oeste com 22 vitórias e 22 derrotas, enquanto estão em segundo lugar na Divisão Nordeste.O Minnesota Timberwolves vem de uma vitória em casa sobre o Cleveland Cavaliers. Eles venceram seis dos últimos sete encontros e estão em segundo lugar na Conferência Oeste com 22 vitórias e 22 derrotas, enquanto estão em segundo lugar na Divisão Nordeste.
17:25há 2 dias

Local

O jogo entre Houston Rockets e Charlotte Hornets será jogado no Toyota Center, Houston, Texas (EUA), que tem capacidade para 18.300 pessoas.
17:20há 2 dias

Provável escalação de Houston

Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. e Alperen Sengun

Técnico: Stephen Silas

17:15há 2 dias

Desfalques dos Rockets

O time do Texas tem apenas uma baixa para o jogo: Kevin Porter Jr. O armador está em recuperação de lesão no pé. No restante, todo o elenco está à disposição para jogar.
17:10há 2 dias

Estamos juntos

Meu nome é Arthur Fernandes e estamos juntos para mais uma transmissão!
17:05há 2 dias

Bem-vindos!

Olá, torcedor! Fique ligado nas situações de cada equipe para o confronto de logo mais. Acompanhe os detalhes, escalações e notícias à medida que acontece ao vivo aqui na telinha da VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo