Começa o 22º Critics Choice Awards

A temporada de premiações está começando a esquentar. A próxima cerimônia acontece na noite de 11 de dezembro, a 22ª edição do Critics Choice Awards.
Mais uma vez, a HBO se destaca em uma premiação, com Game of Thrones e a sensação do ano, Westworld, totalizando 22 indicações para o Critics Choice.
A premiação, analisa produções para TV e Cinema, sendo considerada uma preparação para o Oscar, premiando os melhores do ano, escolhidos da crítica. A cerimônia do 22º Critics Choice Awards 2016 inicia na noite de domingo, 11 de dezembro, apresentada por T.J Miller, com transmissão ao vivo no Brasil pelo canal TNT, a partir das 23 horas, pelo horário de Brasília.
Confira os candidatos escolhidos por críticos de televisão
Melhor Série Dramática
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Stranger Things
The Crown
This Is Us
Westworld
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Maura Tierney (The Affair)
Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)
Melhor Participação Especial – Série Dramática
Mahershala Ali (House of Cards)
Lisa Bonet (Ray Donovan)
Ellen Burstyn (House of Cards)
Michael J. Fox (The Good Wife)
Jared Harris (The Crown)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
Melhor Série Cômica
Atlanta
Black-ish
Fleabag
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Melhor Ator em Série Cômica
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Documentary Now)
Patrick Stewart (Blunt Talk)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Melhor Atriz em Série Cômica
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Cômica
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Cômica
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Allison Williams (Girls)
Melhor Participação Especial – Série Cômica
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Christine Baranski (The Big Bang Theory)
Larry David (Saturday Night Live)
Lisa Kudrow (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Liam Neeson (Inside Amy Schumer)
Melhor Telefilme ou Minissérie
All the Way
Confirmation
Killing Reagan
Roots
The Night Manager
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor Ator – Telefilme ou Minissérie
Bryan Cranston (All the Way)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Abominable Bride)
Cuba Gooding Jr. (The People v. O.J. Simpson)
Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)
Tim Matheson (Killing Reagan)
Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J Simpson)
Melhor Atriz – Telefilme ou Minissérie
Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Cynthia Nixon (Killing Reagan)
Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson)
Lili Taylor (American Crime)
Kerry Washington (Confirmation)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Telefilme ou Minissérie
Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson)
Lane Garrison (Roots)
Frank Langella (All the Way)
Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)
John Travolta (The People v. O.J. Simpson)
Forest Whitaker (Roots)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Telefilme ou Minissérie
Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager)
Regina King (American Crime)
Sarah Lancashire (The Dresser)
Melissa Leo (All the Way)
Anna Paquin (Roots)
Emily Watson (The Dresser)
Melhor Série Animada
Archer
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Son of Zorn
South Park
Os Simpsons
Melhor Talk Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Confira agora os candidatos a premiação de Cinema
Melhor Filme
A Chegada
Fences
Até o Último Homem
A Qualquer Custo
La La Land – Cantando Estações
Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Loving
Manchester à Beira-Mar
Moonlight
Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson
Melhor Ator
Casey Affleck (Manchester à Beira-Mar)
Joel Edgerton (Loving)
Andrew Garfield (Até o Último Homem)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land – Cantando Estações)
Tom Hanks (Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Melhor Atriz
Amy Adams (A Chegada)
Annette Bening (20th Century Women)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land – Cantando Estações)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (A Qualquer Custo)
Ben Foster (A Qualquer Custo)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester à Beira-Mar)
Dev Patel (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)
Michael Shannon (Animais Noturnos)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Viola Davis (Fences)
Greta Gerwig (20th Century Women)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)
Janelle Monáe (Estrelas Além do Tempo)
Michelle Williams (Manchester à Beira-Mar)
Melhor Ator Jovem
Lucas Hedges (Manchester à Beira-Mar)
Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight)
Lewis MacDougall (Sete Minutos Depois da Meia-Noite)
Madina Nalwanga (Rainha de Katwe)
Sunny Pawar (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)
Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen)
Melhor Elenco
20th Century Women
Fences
A Qualquer Custo
Estrelas Além do Tempo
Manchester à Beira-Mar
Moonlight
Melhor Diretor
Damien Chazelle (La La Land – Cantando Estações)
Mel Gibson (Até o Último Homem)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester à Beira-Mar)
David Mackenzie (A Qualquer Custo)
Denis Villeneuve (A Chegada)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Melhor Roteiro Original
Damien Chazelle (La La Land – Cantando Estações)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Yorgos Lanthimos e Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester à Beira-Mar)
Jeff Nichols (Loving)
Taylor Sheridan (A Qualquer Custo)
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
Luke Davies (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)
Tom Ford (Animais Noturnos)
Eric Heisserer (A Chegada)
Todd Komarnicki (Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson)
Allison Schroeder e Theodore Melfi (Estrelas Além do Tempo)
August Wilson (Fences)
Melhor Fotografia
Jackie
Moonlight
Animais Noturnos
La La Land – Cantando Estações
A Chegada
Melhor Direção de Arte
A Chegada
Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam
Jackie
La La Land – Cantando Estações
A Lei da Noite
Melhor Edição
La La Land – Cantando Estações
Até o Último Homem
Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson
Moonlight
A Chegada
Melhor Figurino
Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam
Florence: Quem É Essa Mulher?
Jackie
Aliados
Amor & Amizade
La La Land – Cantando Estações
Melhor Maquiagem e Penteado
Doutor Estranho
Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam
Até o Último Homem
Jackie
Star Trek: Sem Fronteiras
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Sete Minutos Depois da Meia-Noite
A Chegada
Doutor Estranho
Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam
Mogli – O Menino Lobo
Melhor Animação
Procurando Dory
Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas
Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras
A Tartaruga Vermelha
Trolls
Zootopia – Essa Cidade É o Bicho
Melhor Filme de Ação
Capitão América: Guerra Civil
Deadpool
Doutor Estranho
Até o Último Homem
Jason Bourne
Melhor Ator em Filme de Ação
Benedict Cumberbatch (Doutor Estranho)
Matt Damon (Jason Bourne)
Chris Evans (Capitão América: Guerra Civil)
Andrew Garfield (Até o Último Homem)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Ação
Gal Gadot (Batman Vs Superman – A Origem da Justiça)
Scarlett Johansson (Capitão América: Guerra Civil)
Margot Robbie (Esquadrão Suicida)
Tilda Swinton (Doutor Estranho)
Melhor Comédia
Um Espião e Meio
Deadpool
Don’t Think Twice
The Edge of Seventeen
Ave, Cesar!
Dois Caras Legais
Melhor Ator de Comédia
Ryan Gosling (Dois Caras Legais)
Hugh Grant (Florence: Quem É Essa Mulher?)
Dwayne Johnson (Um Espião e Meio)
Viggo Mortensen (Capitão Fantástico)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Melhor Atriz de Comédia
Kate Beckinsale (Amor & Amizade)
Sally Field (Hello, My Name Is Doris)
Kate McKinnon (Caça-Fantasmas)
Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen)
Meryl Streep (Florence: Quem É Essa Mulher?)
Melhor Ficção Científica ou Filme de Terror
Rua Cloverfield, 10
A Chegada
Doutor Estranho
O Homem Nas Trevas
Star Trek: Sem Fronteiras
A Bruxa
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Elle
A Criada
Julieta
Neruda
O Apartamento
Toni Erdmann
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Moonlight
A Chegada
La La Land – Cantando Estações
Jackie
Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Melhor Canção
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (La La Land – Cantando Estações)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” (Trolls)
“City of Stars” (La La Land – Cantando Estações)
“Drive It Like You Stole It” (Sing Street)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras)
“The Rules Don’t Apply” (Rules Don’t Apply)