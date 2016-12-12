Começa o 22º Critics Choice Awards

22º Critics Choice Awards

A temporada de premiações está começando a esquentar. A próxima cerimônia acontece na noite de 11 de dezembro, a 22ª edição do Critics Choice Awards.

Mais uma vez, a HBO se destaca em uma premiação, com Game of Thrones e a sensação do ano, Westworld, totalizando 22 indicações para o Critics Choice.

A premiação, analisa produções para TV e Cinema, sendo considerada uma preparação para o Oscar, premiando os melhores do ano, escolhidos da crítica. A cerimônia do 22º Critics Choice Awards 2016 inicia na noite de domingo, 11 de dezembro, apresentada por T.J Miller, com transmissão ao vivo no Brasil pelo canal TNT, a partir das 23 horas, pelo horário de Brasília.

Confira os candidatos escolhidos por críticos de televisão

Melhor Série Dramática

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

The Crown

This Is Us

Westworld

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Maura Tierney (The Affair)

Constance Zimmer (UnREAL)

Melhor Participação Especial – Série Dramática

Mahershala Ali (House of Cards)

Lisa Bonet (Ray Donovan)

Ellen Burstyn (House of Cards)

Michael J. Fox (The Good Wife)

Jared Harris (The Crown)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)

Melhor Série Cômica

Atlanta

Black-ish

Fleabag

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Melhor Ator em Série Cômica

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Documentary Now)

Patrick Stewart (Blunt Talk)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Melhor Atriz em Série Cômica

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Cômica

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Cômica

Julie Bowen (Modern Family)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Allison Williams (Girls)

Melhor Participação Especial – Série Cômica

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Christine Baranski (The Big Bang Theory)

Larry David (Saturday Night Live)

Lisa Kudrow (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Liam Neeson (Inside Amy Schumer)

Melhor Telefilme ou Minissérie

All the Way

Confirmation

Killing Reagan

Roots

The Night Manager

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor Ator – Telefilme ou Minissérie

Bryan Cranston (All the Way)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Abominable Bride)

Cuba Gooding Jr. (The People v. O.J. Simpson)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Tim Matheson (Killing Reagan)

Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J Simpson)

Melhor Atriz – Telefilme ou Minissérie

Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Cynthia Nixon (Killing Reagan)

Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson)

Lili Taylor (American Crime)

Kerry Washington (Confirmation)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Telefilme ou Minissérie

Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson)

Lane Garrison (Roots)

Frank Langella (All the Way)

Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)

John Travolta (The People v. O.J. Simpson)

Forest Whitaker (Roots)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Telefilme ou Minissérie

Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager)

Regina King (American Crime)

Sarah Lancashire (The Dresser)

Melissa Leo (All the Way)

Anna Paquin (Roots)

Emily Watson (The Dresser)

Melhor Série Animada

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Son of Zorn

South Park

Os Simpsons

Melhor Talk Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Confira agora os candidatos a premiação de Cinema

Melhor Filme

A Chegada

Fences

Até o Último Homem

A Qualquer Custo

La La Land – Cantando Estações

Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa

Loving

Manchester à Beira-Mar

Moonlight

Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson

Melhor Ator

Casey Affleck (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Joel Edgerton (Loving)

Andrew Garfield (Até o Último Homem)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land – Cantando Estações)

Tom Hanks (Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Melhor Atriz

Amy Adams (A Chegada)

Annette Bening (20th Century Women)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land – Cantando Estações)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (A Qualquer Custo)

Ben Foster (A Qualquer Custo)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Dev Patel (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)

Michael Shannon (Animais Noturnos)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Viola Davis (Fences)

Greta Gerwig (20th Century Women)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)

Janelle Monáe (Estrelas Além do Tempo)

Michelle Williams (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Melhor Ator Jovem

Lucas Hedges (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight)

Lewis MacDougall (Sete Minutos Depois da Meia-Noite)

Madina Nalwanga (Rainha de Katwe)

Sunny Pawar (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)

Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen)

Melhor Elenco

20th Century Women

Fences

A Qualquer Custo

Estrelas Além do Tempo

Manchester à Beira-Mar

Moonlight

Melhor Diretor

Damien Chazelle (La La Land – Cantando Estações)

Mel Gibson (Até o Último Homem)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

David Mackenzie (A Qualquer Custo)

Denis Villeneuve (A Chegada)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Melhor Roteiro Original

Damien Chazelle (La La Land – Cantando Estações)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Yorgos Lanthimos e Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Jeff Nichols (Loving)

Taylor Sheridan (A Qualquer Custo)

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

Luke Davies (Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa)

Tom Ford (Animais Noturnos)

Eric Heisserer (A Chegada)

Todd Komarnicki (Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson)

Allison Schroeder e Theodore Melfi (Estrelas Além do Tempo)

August Wilson (Fences)

Melhor Fotografia

Jackie

Moonlight

Animais Noturnos

La La Land – Cantando Estações

A Chegada

Melhor Direção de Arte

A Chegada

Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam

Jackie

La La Land – Cantando Estações

A Lei da Noite

Melhor Edição

La La Land – Cantando Estações

Até o Último Homem

Sully – O Herói do Rio Hudson

Moonlight

A Chegada

Melhor Figurino

Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam

Florence: Quem É Essa Mulher?

Jackie

Aliados

Amor & Amizade

La La Land – Cantando Estações

Melhor Maquiagem e Penteado

Doutor Estranho

Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam

Até o Último Homem

Jackie

Star Trek: Sem Fronteiras

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Sete Minutos Depois da Meia-Noite

A Chegada

Doutor Estranho

Animais Fantásticos e Onde Habitam

Mogli – O Menino Lobo

Melhor Animação

Procurando Dory

Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas

Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras

A Tartaruga Vermelha

Trolls

Zootopia – Essa Cidade É o Bicho

Melhor Filme de Ação

Capitão América: Guerra Civil

Deadpool

Doutor Estranho

Até o Último Homem

Jason Bourne

Melhor Ator em Filme de Ação

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doutor Estranho)

Matt Damon (Jason Bourne)

Chris Evans (Capitão América: Guerra Civil)

Andrew Garfield (Até o Último Homem)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Ação

Gal Gadot (Batman Vs Superman – A Origem da Justiça)

Scarlett Johansson (Capitão América: Guerra Civil)

Margot Robbie (Esquadrão Suicida)

Tilda Swinton (Doutor Estranho)

Melhor Comédia

Um Espião e Meio

Deadpool

Don’t Think Twice

The Edge of Seventeen

Ave, Cesar!

Dois Caras Legais

Melhor Ator de Comédia

Ryan Gosling (Dois Caras Legais)

Hugh Grant (Florence: Quem É Essa Mulher?)

Dwayne Johnson (Um Espião e Meio)

Viggo Mortensen (Capitão Fantástico)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Melhor Atriz de Comédia

Kate Beckinsale (Amor & Amizade)

Sally Field (Hello, My Name Is Doris)

Kate McKinnon (Caça-Fantasmas)

Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen)

Meryl Streep (Florence: Quem É Essa Mulher?)

Melhor Ficção Científica ou Filme de Terror

Rua Cloverfield, 10

A Chegada

Doutor Estranho

O Homem Nas Trevas

Star Trek: Sem Fronteiras

A Bruxa

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Elle

A Criada

Julieta

Neruda

O Apartamento

Toni Erdmann

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Moonlight

A Chegada

La La Land – Cantando Estações

Jackie

Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa

Melhor Canção

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (La La Land – Cantando Estações)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” (Trolls)

“City of Stars” (La La Land – Cantando Estações)

“Drive It Like You Stole It” (Sing Street)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras)

“The Rules Don’t Apply” (Rules Don’t Apply)

