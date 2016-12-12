Conheça os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2017

Os indicados para o Globo de Ouro 2017 foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira pela manhã, em cerimônia realizada no Beverly Hilton Hotel, apresentada pelos atores Don Cheadle, Laura Dern e Anna Kendrick.
O filme “La La Land” teve o maior número de indicações neste ano, aparecendo em 7 categorias, seguido pelo drama “Moonlight”, com 6 indicações.
Nas indicações televisivas, “Game of Thrones” foi a única série veterana a aparecer entre os indicados nas categorias principais. Quem se destaca é a mini-série “American Crime Story: People vs O.J. Simpson”, com 5 indicações.
A categoria Melhor Série Dramática está cheia de estreantes: “The Crown (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), This is Us (NBC) e Westworld (HBO), todas concorrem por suas primeiras temporadas.
Uma ausência inesperada foi a do drama “Fences”, uma adaptação da obra de August Wilson, que ficou de fora da categoria de Melhor Filme Dramático. Mas Denzel Washington foi indicado como Melhor Ator e Viola Davis recebeu a indicação de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante.
Outra produção que ficou de fora foi Sully, de Clint Eastwood, com Tom Hanks como protagonista. O filme teve sua estreia adiada no Brasil por conta do acidente aéreo da Chapecoense.
A cerimônia de premiação do Globo de Ouro 2017 acontecerá dia 8 de janeiro, apresentada pelo comediante Jimmy Fallon.
Melhor Filme de Drama
Até o Último Homem (Hacksaw Ridge)
A Qualquer Custo (Hell or High Water)
Lion
Manchester à Beira-Mar
Moonlight
Melhor Diretor
Damiel Chazelle – La La Land: Cantando Estações
Tom Ford – Animais Noturnos
Mel Gibson – Até o Último Homem (Hacksaw Ridge)
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester à Beira-Mar
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Estrelas Além do Tempo
Michelle Williams – Manchester à Beira-Mar
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – A Qualquer Custo (Hell or High Water)
Simon Helberg – Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Animais Noturnos
Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático
Amy Adams – A Chegada
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Melhor Ator em Filme Dramático
Casey Affleck – Manchester à Beira-Mar
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Até o Último Homem (Hacksaw Ridge)
Viggo Mortensen – Capitão Fantástico
Denzel Washington – Fences
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?
La La Land: Cantando Estações
Sing Street
Melhor Atriz em Comédia ou Musical
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone – La La Land: Cantando Estações
Meryl Streep – Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?
Melhor Ator em Comédia ou Musical
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Ryan Gosling – La La Land: Cantando Estações
Hugh Grant – Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?
Jonah Hill – Cães de Guerra
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original
A Chegada
Lion
La La Land: Cantando Estações
Moonlight
Estrelas Além do Tempo
Melhor Canção Original
Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls
City of Stars – La La Land: Cantando Estações
Faith – Sing: Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta
Gold – Ouro e Cobiça
How Far I’ll Go – Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
Divines (França)
Elle (França)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Irã, França)
Tony Erdmann (Alemanha)
Melhor Longa Animado
Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas
Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing: Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta
Zootopia – Essa Cidade é o Bicho
Melhor Roteiro
La La Land: Cantando Estações – Damien Chazelle
Animais Noturnos – Tom Ford
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Manchester à Beira-Mar – Kenneth Lonergan
A Qualquer Custo (Hell or High Water) – Taylor Sheridan
TV
Melhor Série Dramática
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Catriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Keri Russell – The Americans
Winona Rider – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington – Confirmation
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Courtney B. Vance – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
Bryan Cranston – All The Way
John Turturro – The Night Of
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Nick Nolte – Graves
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis Dreyfuss – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Issa Era – Insecure
Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Olivia Colman – Broadchurch
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Sterling K. Brown – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story