Globo de Ouro 2017: Confira os vencedores

Globo de Ouro 2017 (foto: Reprodução/Golden Globes)

A cerimônia de premiação do Globo de Ouro 2017 acontece neste 8 de janeiro, apresentada pelo comediante Jimmy Fallon, premiando as melhores produções de 2016 na TV e no cinema.

Além de Fallon, a cerimônia do Globo de Ouro 2017 contará com Ben e Casey Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain e Ryan Reynolds apresentando os vencedores.

A atriz Meryl Streep será a homenageada da noite, com o prêmio Cecile B. Demille, pelo seu conjunto da obra no Cinema.

Os indicados

Os indicados para a premiação foram anunciados dia 12 de dezembro, em cerimônia realizada no Beverly Hilton Hotel, apresentada pelos atores Don Cheadle, Laura Dern e Anna Kendrick.

O filme “La La Land” teve o maior número de indicações neste ano, aparecendo em 7 categorias, seguido pelo drama “Moonlight”, com 6 indicações.

Nas indicações televisivas, “Game of Thrones” foi a única série veterana a aparecer entre os indicados nas categorias principais. Quem se destaca é a mini-série “American Crime Story: People vs O.J. Simpson”, com 5 indicações.

A categoria Melhor Série Dramática está cheia de estreantes: “The Crown (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), This is Us (NBC) e Westworld (HBO), todas concorrem por suas primeiras temporadas.

Uma ausência inesperada foi a do drama “Fences”, uma adaptação da obra de August Wilson, que ficou de fora da categoria de Melhor Filme Dramático. Mas Denzel Washington foi indicado como Melhor Ator e Viola Davis recebeu a indicação de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante.

Outra produção que ficou de fora foi Sully, de Clint Eastwood, com Tom Hanks como protagonista. O filme teve sua estreia adiada no Brasil por conta do acidente aéreo da Chapecoense.

A lista completa dos vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2017 será atualizada ao vivo, acompanhe a premiação aqui pela VAVEL Cinema. Fique ligado!

OS VENCEDORES GLOBO DE OURO 2017

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Dev Patel – Lion

Jeff Bridges – A Qualquer Custo (Hell or High Water)

Simon Helberg – Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Animais Noturnos

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Courtney B. Vance – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

Bryan Cranston – All The Way

John Turturro – The Night Of

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Sterling K. Brown – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original

A Chegada

Lion

La La Land: Cantando Estações

Moonlight

Estrelas Além do Tempo

Melhor Canção Original

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls

City of Stars – La La Land: Cantando Estações

Faith – Sing: Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta

Gold – Ouro e Cobiça

How Far I’ll Go – Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Estrelas Além do Tempo

Michelle Williams – Manchester à Beira-Mar

Melhor Ator em Comédia ou Musical

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Ryan Gosling – La La Land: Cantando Estações

Hugh Grant – Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?

Jonah Hill – Cães de Guerra

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis Dreyfuss – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Era – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Melhor Diretor

Damiel Chazelle – La La Land: Cantando Estações

Tom Ford – Animais Noturnos

Mel Gibson – Até o Último Homem (Hacksaw Ridge)

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester à Beira-Mar

Melhor Longa Animado

Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas

Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing: Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta

Zootopia – Essa Cidade é o Bicho

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Divines (França)

Elle (França)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Irã, França)

Tony Erdmann (Alemanha)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Catriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Rider – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Melhor Série Dramática

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Melhor Atriz em Comédia ou Musical

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone – La La Land: Cantando Estações

Meryl Streep – Florence, Quem é Essa Mulher?

Melhor Ator em Filme Dramático

Casey Affleck – Manchester à Beira-Mar

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Até o Último Homem (Hacksaw Ridge)

Viggo Mortensen – Capitão Fantástico

Denzel Washington – Fences

Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático

Amy Adams – A Chegada

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Melhor Filme de Drama

Até o Último Homem (Hacksaw Ridge)

A Qualquer Custo (Hell or High Water)

Lion

Manchester à Beira-Mar

Moonlight