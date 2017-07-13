Emmys2017 | Confira os Indicados para o Prêmio Emmy 2017

(créditos: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Clumsky e Shemar Moore anunciaram hoje os os indicados para o 69º Prêmio Emmy, com transmissão ao vivo, diretamente do Wolf Theatre em Los Angeles.

Novidades como "The Handmaid's Tale", "This Is Us" e "The Crown" estão entre os principais concorrentes na categoria de Melhor Série Dramática, assim como a inovadora "Westworld", que também está entre as indicadas. Seus protagonistas também são os favoritos nas categorias de Melhor Ator/Atriz, como Claire Foy (The Crown), Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Anthony Hopkins (Westworld) e Sterling K. Brown (This is Us).

As produções consagradas também estão entre as principais indicadas, como "House of Cards" em Melhor Série Dramática e "Veep" na categoria de Melhor Comédia. A produção que teve o maior número de indicados este ano foi Westworld, da HBO.

O 69º Prêmio Emmy acontecerá dia 17 de setembro e contará com Stephen Colbert como anfitrião. No Brasil, a transmissão da cerimônia será pelo canal Warner, a partir das 20h. Alguns canais de tv como o E! fazem a cobertura também do Red Carpet, a chegada dos indicados, a partir das 17h.

Confira abaixo a lista de indicados nas principais categorias do Prêmio Emmy 2017:

Melhor Série Dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

House of Cards

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Melhor Mini-Série

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)



Melhor Atriz em Série Cômica

Pamela Adlon

Jane Fonda

Allison Janney

Ellie Kemper

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Melhor Ator em Série Cômica

Anthony Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Zach Galifianakis

Donald Glover

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Melhor Atriz em Mini-Série

Carrie Coon

Felicity Huffman

Nicole Kidman

Jessica Lange

Susan Sarandon

Reese Witherspoon

Melhor Atriz em Mini-Série

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Melhor Reality Show

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor Talk Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)