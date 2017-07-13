Emmys2017 | Confira os Indicados para o Prêmio Emmy 2017

Anna Clumsky e Shemar Moore anunciaram hoje os os indicados para o 69º Prêmio Emmy, com transmissão ao vivo, diretamente do Wolf Theatre em Los Angeles.
Novidades como "The Handmaid's Tale", "This Is Us" e "The Crown" estão entre os principais concorrentes na categoria de Melhor Série Dramática, assim como a inovadora "Westworld", que também está entre as indicadas. Seus protagonistas também são os favoritos nas categorias de Melhor Ator/Atriz, como Claire Foy (The Crown), Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Anthony Hopkins (Westworld) e Sterling K. Brown (This is Us).
As produções consagradas também estão entre as principais indicadas, como "House of Cards" em Melhor Série Dramática e "Veep" na categoria de Melhor Comédia. A produção que teve o maior número de indicados este ano foi Westworld, da HBO.
O 69º Prêmio Emmy acontecerá dia 17 de setembro e contará com Stephen Colbert como anfitrião. No Brasil, a transmissão da cerimônia será pelo canal Warner, a partir das 20h. Alguns canais de tv como o E! fazem a cobertura também do Red Carpet, a chegada dos indicados, a partir das 17h.
Confira abaixo a lista de indicados nas principais categorias do Prêmio Emmy 2017:
Melhor Série Dramática
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards
Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Melhor Mini-Série
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Melhor Atriz em Série Cômica
Pamela Adlon
Jane Fonda
Allison Janney
Ellie Kemper
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Melhor Ator em Série Cômica
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Melhor Atriz em Mini-Série
Carrie Coon
Felicity Huffman
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon
Melhor Atriz em Mini-Série
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Melhor Reality Show
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor Talk Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)