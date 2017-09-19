Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale e o recorde de Veep marcaram o Emmy 2017

Big Little Lies, uma das grandes vencedoras da noite (foto:GettyImages)

O anfitrião Stephen Colbert abriu a cerimônia do Emmy 2017 dançando com um grupo de moças encapuzadas, fazendo referência à série The Handmaid's Tale, uma das grandes vencedoras da noite de domingo. Em momento histórico para a Hulu, esta foi a primeira vez que uma série original de um serviço de streaming venceu na categoria principal de Melhor Série Dramática.

Das 13 categorias em que The Handmaid's Tale foi indicada, conquistou 8, incluindo Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática para Ann Dowd, Melhor Roteiro para Bruce Miller, Melhor Direção para a diretora Reed Morano e Melhor Atriz para Elisabeth Moss.

Um Emmy dominado pelas mulheres

Além da série da Hulu, baseada em um romance da escritora canadense Margaret Atwood, tratando sobre uma nova organização política onde mulheres são subjugadas e sem permissão para trabalhar e, inclusive, proibidas de ler, outra série com temática feminina se destacou na premiação. Big Little Lies, da HBO, confirmou seu favoritismo nas categorias de Mini-Série. Nicole Kidman levou o prêmio de Melhor Atriz, que disputava com sua colega de elenco Reese Witherspoon, a quem agradeceu no seu discurso de aceitação.

Laura Dern conquistou pela primeira vez o Emmy, após 6 indicações, por seu papel de Coadjuvante em Big Little Lies. A produção também venceu nas categorias de Melhor Mini-Série ou Filme para a TV, Melhor Ator para Alexander Skarsgård,

Críticas a Donald Trump

Como previsto, Stephen Colbert não perdeu a oportunidade de criticar Donald Trump, apresentando no telão do Emmy alguns tweets do atual presidente dos Estados Unidos criticando a cerimônia. O apresentador lembrou o fato de que Trump já foi indicado duas vezes ao Emmy, quando apresentava o programa O Aprendiz, mas não venceu.

"Por que vcs não deram um Emmy ao Trump? Se ele tivesse vencido um Emmy, ele não teria se candidatado a presidência, a culpa é de vocês!", disse Colbert, levando a plateia ao delírio. Em seguida, uma referência mais ácida: "Ao contrário da presidência, quem ganhou o Emmy, ganhou por voto popular".

Veep bate recorde de premiações

A série cômica Veep, da HBO, é sempre a principal concorrente nas categorias de comédia. Em 2017, Veep conquistou o prêmio de melhor série e Julia Louis-Dreyfus levou o seu sexto prêmio de melhor atriz cômica, entrando para a história do Emmy como a atriz que mais venceu em uma mesma categoria pelo mesmo papel.

Falando em recordes nas categorias cômicas, Saturday Night Live continua sendo um dos programas mais relevantes do humor na TV americana. Alec Baldwin levou a estatueta de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, por sua imitação de Donald Trump no programa. Melissa McCarthy e Dave Chappelle também conquistaram o prêmio por seus papéis em Saturday Night Live, nas Categorias de Melhor Atriz/Ator Convidado.

Lista completa dos Vencedores do Emmy 2017

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Melhor ator em série dramática

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz - This is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

John Lithgow - The Crown

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox - Orange is the New Black

Shannon Purser - Stranger Things

Alison Wright - The Americans

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd - The Leftovers

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline

BD Wong - Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan

Brian Tyree Henry - This is Us

Gerald McRaney - This is Us

Denis O'Hare - This is Us

Melhor direção em série dramática

Vince Gilligan pelo episódio "Witness" - Better Call Saul

Lesli Lika Glatter pelo episódio "America First" - Homeland

The Duffer Brothers pelo episódio "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" - Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry pelo episódio "Hyde Park Corner" - The Crown

Reed Morano pelo episódio "Offred (Pilot)" - The Handmaid's Tale

Kate Dennis pelo episódio "The Bridge" - The Handmaid's Tale

Jonathan Nolan pelo episódio "The Bicameral Mind" - Westworld

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

Gordon Smith pelo episódio "Chicanery" - Better Call Saul

The Duffer Brothers pelo episódio "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" - Stranger Things

Joel Fields e Joe Wesberg pelo episódio "The Soviet Division" - The Americans

Peter Morgan pelo episódio "Assassins" - The Crown

Bruce Miller pelo episódio "Offred (Pilot)" - The Handmaid's Tale

Lisa Joy e Jonathan Nolan pelo episódio "The Bicameral Mind" - Westworld

Melhor série cômica

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Melhor atriz em série cômica

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Melhor ator em série cômica

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Donald Glover - Atlanta

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Judith Light - Transparent

Anna Chlumsky -Veep

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep

Melhor atriz convidada em série cômica

Wanda Sykes - Black-ish

Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker - Girls

Angela Bassett - Master of None

Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Melhor ator convidado em série cômica

Matthew Rhys - Girls

Riz Ahmed - Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie - Veep

Melhor direção série cômica

Donald Glover pelo episódio "B.A.N." - Atlanta

Jamie Babbit pelo episódio "Intellectual Property" - Silicon Valley

Mike Judge pelo episódio "Server Error" - Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett pelo episódio "Blurb" - Veep

David Mandel pelo episódio "Groundbreaking" - Veep

Dale Stern pelo episódio "Justice" - Veep

Melhor roteiro em série cômica

Donald Glover pelo episódio "B.A.N." - Atlanta

Stephen Glover pelo episódio "Streets On Lock" - Atlanta

Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe pelo episódio "Thanksgiving" - Master of None

Alec Berg pelo episódio "Success Failure" - Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball pelo episódio "Georgia" - Veep

David Mandel pelo episódio "Groundbreaking" - Veep

Melhor minissérie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Melhor filme feito para TV

Black Mirror: "San Junipero"

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: "The Lying Detective"

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Whitherspoon - Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: "The Lying Detective"

Robert DeNiro - The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

John Turturro - The Night Of

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King - American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp - The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV

David E. Kelley - Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror: "San Junipero"

Noah Hawley pelo episódio "The Law of Vacant Places" - Fargo

Ryan Murphy pelo episódio "And the Winner Is... (The Oscar of 1963)" - Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam e Ryan Murphy pelo episódio "Pilot" - Feud: Bette and Joan

Steven Zailian e Richard Price pelo episódio "The Call of the Wild" - The Night Of

Melhor direção em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV

Jean-Marc Vallée - Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley pelo episódio "The Law of Vacant Places" - Fargo

Ryan Murphy pelo episódio "And the Winner is... (The Oscars of 1963)" - Feud: Bette and Joan

Ron Howard pelo episódio "Einstein: Chapter One" - Genius

James Marsh pelo episódio "The Art of War" - The Night Of

Steven Zaillian pelo episódio "The Beach" - The Night Of

Melhor animação

Archer

Bob's Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

Os Simpsons

South Park

Melhor dublagem

Dee Bradley Baker - American Dad!

Kevin Kline - Bob's Burgers

Kristen Schaal - BoJack Horseman

Mo Collins - F is for Family

Seth MacFarlane - Family Guy

Nancy Cartwright - Os Simpsons

Melhor talk show e variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Melhor programa de esquete e variedades

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Melhor especial de variedades

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondant's Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up this Shit?

Melhor reality show roteirizado

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who do You Think You Are?

Melhor reality show sem roteiro

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation with Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Melhor programa de competição

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Melhor apresentador de reality show ou programa de competição

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg - Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsey - MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin - Match Game

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn - Project Runway

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell - United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell