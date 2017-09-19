Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale e o recorde de Veep marcaram o Emmy 2017

O anfitrião Stephen Colbert abriu a cerimônia do Emmy 2017 dançando com um grupo de moças encapuzadas, fazendo referência à série The Handmaid's Tale, uma das grandes vencedoras da noite de domingo. Em momento histórico para a Hulu, esta foi a primeira vez que uma série original de um serviço de streaming venceu na categoria principal de Melhor Série Dramática.
Das 13 categorias em que The Handmaid's Tale foi indicada, conquistou 8, incluindo Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática para Ann Dowd, Melhor Roteiro para Bruce Miller, Melhor Direção para a diretora Reed Morano e Melhor Atriz para Elisabeth Moss.
Um Emmy dominado pelas mulheres
Além da série da Hulu, baseada em um romance da escritora canadense Margaret Atwood, tratando sobre uma nova organização política onde mulheres são subjugadas e sem permissão para trabalhar e, inclusive, proibidas de ler, outra série com temática feminina se destacou na premiação. Big Little Lies, da HBO, confirmou seu favoritismo nas categorias de Mini-Série. Nicole Kidman levou o prêmio de Melhor Atriz, que disputava com sua colega de elenco Reese Witherspoon, a quem agradeceu no seu discurso de aceitação.
Laura Dern conquistou pela primeira vez o Emmy, após 6 indicações, por seu papel de Coadjuvante em Big Little Lies. A produção também venceu nas categorias de Melhor Mini-Série ou Filme para a TV, Melhor Ator para Alexander Skarsgård,
Críticas a Donald Trump
Como previsto, Stephen Colbert não perdeu a oportunidade de criticar Donald Trump, apresentando no telão do Emmy alguns tweets do atual presidente dos Estados Unidos criticando a cerimônia. O apresentador lembrou o fato de que Trump já foi indicado duas vezes ao Emmy, quando apresentava o programa O Aprendiz, mas não venceu.
"Por que vcs não deram um Emmy ao Trump? Se ele tivesse vencido um Emmy, ele não teria se candidatado a presidência, a culpa é de vocês!", disse Colbert, levando a plateia ao delírio. Em seguida, uma referência mais ácida: "Ao contrário da presidência, quem ganhou o Emmy, ganhou por voto popular".
Veep bate recorde de premiações
A série cômica Veep, da HBO, é sempre a principal concorrente nas categorias de comédia. Em 2017, Veep conquistou o prêmio de melhor série e Julia Louis-Dreyfus levou o seu sexto prêmio de melhor atriz cômica, entrando para a história do Emmy como a atriz que mais venceu em uma mesma categoria pelo mesmo papel.
Falando em recordes nas categorias cômicas, Saturday Night Live continua sendo um dos programas mais relevantes do humor na TV americana. Alec Baldwin levou a estatueta de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante, por sua imitação de Donald Trump no programa. Melissa McCarthy e Dave Chappelle também conquistaram o prêmio por seus papéis em Saturday Night Live, nas Categorias de Melhor Atriz/Ator Convidado.
Lista completa dos Vencedores do Emmy 2017
Melhor série dramática
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Melhor ator em série dramática
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz - This is Us
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
John Lithgow - The Crown
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática
Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox - Orange is the New Black
Shannon Purser - Stranger Things
Alison Wright - The Americans
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd - The Leftovers
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline
BD Wong - Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan
Brian Tyree Henry - This is Us
Gerald McRaney - This is Us
Denis O'Hare - This is Us
Melhor direção em série dramática
Vince Gilligan pelo episódio "Witness" - Better Call Saul
Lesli Lika Glatter pelo episódio "America First" - Homeland
The Duffer Brothers pelo episódio "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" - Stranger Things
Stephen Daldry pelo episódio "Hyde Park Corner" - The Crown
Reed Morano pelo episódio "Offred (Pilot)" - The Handmaid's Tale
Kate Dennis pelo episódio "The Bridge" - The Handmaid's Tale
Jonathan Nolan pelo episódio "The Bicameral Mind" - Westworld
Melhor roteiro em série dramática
Gordon Smith pelo episódio "Chicanery" - Better Call Saul
The Duffer Brothers pelo episódio "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" - Stranger Things
Joel Fields e Joe Wesberg pelo episódio "The Soviet Division" - The Americans
Peter Morgan pelo episódio "Assassins" - The Crown
Bruce Miller pelo episódio "Offred (Pilot)" - The Handmaid's Tale
Lisa Joy e Jonathan Nolan pelo episódio "The Bicameral Mind" - Westworld
Melhor série cômica
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Melhor atriz em série cômica
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Melhor ator em série cômica
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Donald Glover - Atlanta
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent
Anna Chlumsky -Veep
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
Melhor atriz convidada em série cômica
Wanda Sykes - Black-ish
Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker - Girls
Angela Bassett - Master of None
Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Melhor ator convidado em série cômica
Matthew Rhys - Girls
Riz Ahmed - Girls
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie - Veep
Melhor direção série cômica
Donald Glover pelo episódio "B.A.N." - Atlanta
Jamie Babbit pelo episódio "Intellectual Property" - Silicon Valley
Mike Judge pelo episódio "Server Error" - Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett pelo episódio "Blurb" - Veep
David Mandel pelo episódio "Groundbreaking" - Veep
Dale Stern pelo episódio "Justice" - Veep
Melhor roteiro em série cômica
Donald Glover pelo episódio "B.A.N." - Atlanta
Stephen Glover pelo episódio "Streets On Lock" - Atlanta
Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe pelo episódio "Thanksgiving" - Master of None
Alec Berg pelo episódio "Success Failure" - Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball pelo episódio "Georgia" - Veep
David Mandel pelo episódio "Groundbreaking" - Veep
Melhor minissérie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Melhor filme feito para TV
Black Mirror: "San Junipero"
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: "The Lying Detective"
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Whitherspoon - Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: "The Lying Detective"
Robert DeNiro - The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
John Turturro - The Night Of
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King - American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
David Thewlis - Fargo
Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp - The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV
David E. Kelley - Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror: "San Junipero"
Noah Hawley pelo episódio "The Law of Vacant Places" - Fargo
Ryan Murphy pelo episódio "And the Winner Is... (The Oscar of 1963)" - Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam e Ryan Murphy pelo episódio "Pilot" - Feud: Bette and Joan
Steven Zailian e Richard Price pelo episódio "The Call of the Wild" - The Night Of
Melhor direção em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV
Jean-Marc Vallée - Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley pelo episódio "The Law of Vacant Places" - Fargo
Ryan Murphy pelo episódio "And the Winner is... (The Oscars of 1963)" - Feud: Bette and Joan
Ron Howard pelo episódio "Einstein: Chapter One" - Genius
James Marsh pelo episódio "The Art of War" - The Night Of
Steven Zaillian pelo episódio "The Beach" - The Night Of
Melhor animação
Archer
Bob's Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor
Os Simpsons
South Park
Melhor dublagem
Dee Bradley Baker - American Dad!
Kevin Kline - Bob's Burgers
Kristen Schaal - BoJack Horseman
Mo Collins - F is for Family
Seth MacFarlane - Family Guy
Nancy Cartwright - Os Simpsons
Melhor talk show e variedades
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Melhor programa de esquete e variedades
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Melhor especial de variedades
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondant's Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up this Shit?
Melhor reality show roteirizado
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who do You Think You Are?
Melhor reality show sem roteiro
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation with Ellen Page
Intervention
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Melhor programa de competição
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Melhor apresentador de reality show ou programa de competição
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg - Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsey - MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin - Match Game
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn - Project Runway
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell - United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell