Resultado e gols de Manchester City x Tottenham pela Champions (4-3)

Foto: VAVEL Brasil  

Minuto a minuto do jogo Manchester City x Tottenham ao vivo hoje pela Champions League 2018-19. Horário do jogo: 16h. Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil

izabellefranca
Izabelle França
Manchester CityEderson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte e Mendy (Sané, min. 83); Gundogan, David Silva (Fernandinho, min. 62) e De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Sterling e Aguero.
tottenham-hotspur-fcLloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen e Rose (Sanchez, min. 89); Wanyama e Sissoko (Llorente, min. 40); Eriksen, Dele Alli e Lucas (Davies, min. 81); Son.
Placar1-0, min. 4, Sterling. 1-1, min. 6, Son. 1-2, min. 9, Son. 2-2, min. 10, Bernardo Silva. 3-2, min. 20, Sterling. 4-2, min. 58, Aguero. 4-3, min. 72, Llorente.
INCIDENCIASPartida de volta válida pelas quartas de final da Uefa Champions League.
Fim de transmissão!
Próxima fase
O Tottenham enfrenta o Ajax nas semifinais da Champions League. 
51’/2ºT - ACABOOOOOOUUU!!! HISTÓRICO!!! O TOTTENHAM ESTÁ NA SEMIFINAL!
FIM DE JOGO NO ETIHAD STADIUM! O TOTTENHAM AVANÇA DE FORMA HERÓICA EM MANCHESTER! 
48’/2ºT - GOL ANULADO DO CITY PELO VAR!
Sterling tinha marcado, mas o VAR deu impedimento de Aguero. 
45’/2ºT - Vamos até os 50!
Árbitro dá 5 de acréscimo. 
44’/2ºT - Mexe o Tottenham!
Sai Rose e entra Sanchez. 
42’/2ºT - PRESSÃO DO CITY!
O time de Manchester precisa do gol. Tottenham vai avançando para enfrentar o Ajax. 
40’/2ºT - PERDEU GUNDOGAN!
Fernandinho levantou, Sané ajeitou de cabeça e Gundogan, sozinho na pequena área, isolou. 
39’/2ºT -
Eriksen arrisca do meio-campo, mas Ederson se recupera. 
38’/2ºT - Substituição no City!
Sai Mendy e entra Sané. 
36’/2ºT - Substituição do Tottenham!
Sai Lucas e entra Davies. 
34’/2ºT - HUGO LLORIIISSSS!!!
Walker cruza na medida e Aguero cabeceia, mas o goleiro do Tottenham defende. 
31’/2ºT - Amarelo para Wanyama!
Tottenham perdeu a bola, mas Wanyama parou o contra-ataque do City com falta. 
27’/2ºT - GOOOOOOLLLLL!!! É DO TOTTENHAAAAAAMMMM!!!!! LLORENTE!!!!!
Eriksen bateu escanteio, Alderweireld desviou e Llorente escorou para dentro do gol. 
24’/2ºT -
Aguero faz fila e é parado com falta. Vem bola na área do Tottenham! 
22’/2ºT -
Jogo fica brigado, disputado. Tottenham tenta o terceiro gol. Por enquanto o City vai se classificando. 
17’/2ºT - Substituição no City!
Sai David Silva e entra Fernandinho. 
13’/2ºT - GOOOOOOOLLLLL!!!! É DO CITYYYYYY!!!! AGUERO!!!
De Bruyne fez linda jogada, enfiou para Aguero que encheu o pé para fazer o quarto do City. 
13’/2ºT -
Eriksen chuta e Ederson pega. 
12’/2ºT - SALVA EDERSON!
Llorente recebe na área e cabeceia bonito, mas o brasileiro salva. 
10’/2ºT - Blitz do City!
Equipe de Manchester encurrala os londrinos em busca do gol da classificação. 
8’/2ºT - LLORIS ESPETACULAR DE NOVO!
De Bruyne bate firme e obriga o francês a fazer outro milagre! 
5’/2ºT - LLORIS FAZ MILAGRE NO ETIHAD STADIUM!
Berrando Silva rola, Sterling bate de primeira e o goleiro faz milagre defendendo chute rasteiro. 
3’/2ºT - PARA FORA!
De Bruyne cobra direto, mas por cima do gol. 
2’/2ºT - OPA!
Falta de Son em De Bruyne na entrada da área. Lance perigosíssimo para o City! Amarelo para o atacante. 
1’/2ºT - Torcida do Tottenham faz barulho!
Cantam alto os visitantes. 
0’/2ºT - BOLA ROLANDO PARA O SEGUNDO TEMPO!
Manchester City 3x2 Tottenham 
48’/1ºT - FIM DO PRIMEIRO TEMPO!
Manchester City 3x2 Tottenham. Gols de Bernardo Silv, Sterling duas vezes e Son também duas vezes. 
45’/1ºT - Vamos até 48!
Arbitragem dá três minutos a mais. 
44’/1ºT -
De Bruyne limpa a jogada e bate rasteiro, mas Lloris defende. 
42’/1ºT - UUUUUUUUH! QUASE SON!
Camisa 7 recebeu de Eriksen, driblou Walker e bateu cruzado com muito perigo. 
40’/1ºT - Não dá mais para Sissoko!
Entra Llorente na vaga do camisa 17. 
37’/1ºT - Sissoko desabou!
Oliver Skipp aquece. Deve entrar na vaga do camisa 17. 
36’/1ºT - ALDERWEIRELD!
Aguero recebe de De Bruyne na grande área, gira e bate forte, mas Alderweireld aparece para afastar. 
35’/1ºT -
Bola rolando novamente e  aparentemente tudo bem com o camisa 17. 
34’/1ºT - Sissoko sentiu!
Jogo paralizado para atendimento. 
31’/1ºT -
Bernardo Silva corta para o meio e chuta, mas Trippier afasta. 
30’/1ºT -
Equipes mais cautelosas no momento após o início frenético. 
25’/1ºT -
Tottenham trabalha a bola, busca o gol de empate. 
20’/1ºT - GOOOOOOLLLLLL DO MANCHESTER CITYYYYYY!!!! STERLING DE NOVO!!!!
Bernardo Silva toca para De Bruyne na medida, ele cruza na medida e Sterling bate de primeira para virar o jogo de novo. 
19’/1ºT -
Eriksen arrisca de longa distância e manda por cima do gol. 
17’/1ºT -
David Silva cobrou, mas mandou direto para fora. 
17’/1ºT -
Wanyama faz a carga e derruba Walket. Falta boa para Manchester City. 
14’/1ºT -
Início de jogo insano. Foram quatro gols em 10 minutos. Digno de Champions League. 
10’/1ºT - GOOOOOOL DO CITYYYYY! QUE JOGO É ESSE!!!! BERNARDO SILVA!
Aguero enfiou para o português, ele chutou, a bola bateu em Rose e matou Lloris. 
9’/1ºT - GOOOOOOLAAAAAAÇOOOOOOOO DO TOTTENHAAAAAAAM!!!! SON DE NOVO! QUE CHUTAÇO!!!!!
Laporte vacila, Lucas toma, toca em Eriksen, ele acha Son que ajeita e bate no ângulo de Ederson. VIRA O TOTTENHAM! 
6’/1ºT - GOOOOOOOLLLLL DO TOTTENHAAAAAAM!!! SON EMPATA O JOGO!!!!!
Lucas avançou, tocou em Dele Alli, Laporte tirou mal e Son bateu de primeira pra empatar no Etihad. 
4’/1ºT - GOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DO CITYYYYYYY!!!! STERLING DEIXA TUDO IGUAL NAS QUARTAS DE FINAL!
De Bruyne tabelou, tocou para o camisa 7 que limpou e bateu cruzado. 
2’/1ºT - Fechou o tempo!
Bernardo Silva dá a primeira chegada mais dura do jogo em Danny Rose. 
0’/1ºT - BOLA ROLANDO!
Manchester City 0x0 Tottenham 
Times em campo!
Hino da Champions sendo executado para receber as feras do espetáculo! 
Son testando a mira!
Time de Guardiola encerra aquecimento!
Pouco regular em casa o City?
Na ausência de Harry Kane, quem brilha no Tottenham?
Tottenham também aquecendo!
City no gramado para o aquecimento!
Vestiário do City pronto também!
Vestiário dos londrinos pronto!
Tottenham também já chegou ao palco do confronto!
Elenco do City já está no Etihad Stadium!
TOTTENHAM CONFIRMADO!
MANCHESTER CITY CONFIRMADO!
Fala, Pochettino!
"Para nós, vencer o City no jogo de ida foi um resultado incrível, mas sabemos muito bem que a partida continua aberta. Mas nós temos a confiança e a fé de que podemos ser fortes. E nós vamos lutar".
Provável escalação do Tottenham
Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama; Eriksen, Dele, Lucas; Llorente
Spurs com grande desfalque
Dier, Janssen, Lamela e Kane  estão lesionados. No caso, o atacante sofreu uma nova lesão no tornozelo e não tem prazo para voltar aos gramados
Fala, Guardiola!
"O Tottenham tem uma equipe forte. Não podemos nos concentrar muito sobre contra quem vamos jogar. Dizer que Kane e Dele Alli podem não jogar, não podemos concentrar nisso. O que fazemos de melhor é nos concentrar em nós mesmos".
Provável escalação do Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho; David Silva, Gündoğan, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Agüero, Sterling
Citizens buscaram recuperar jogadores importantes
Após uma pequena lesão, Fernandinho voltou aos treinos de forma leve. A preocupação ficou em cima de Agüero. O atacante saiu faltando 15 minutos para fim da partida contra o Crystal Palace. De acordo com Guardiola, é para evitar o problema muscular
Relembre os melhores momentos do jogo de ida
Último confronto
Na última terça-feira (8), o Tottenham venceu por 1 a 0 o City, no Hotspur Stadium. O sul-coreano Son marcou o único tento da partida aos 78 minutos 
Seja bem-vindo, torcedor que navega pela VAVEL Brasil!
Manchester City x Tottenham ao vivo se enfrentam nesta quarta-feira (17), no Etihad Stadium, às 16h (de Brasília), pela Champions League. O confronto é válido pelo jogo de volta das quartas de final.
