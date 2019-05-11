Resultado e gols Brighton x Manchester City pela Premier League (1-4)
Resultado e gols Brighton x Manchester City pela Premier League (1-4)

Minuto a minuto do jogo Brighton x Manchester City pela Premier League. Horário do jogo: 11h. Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil!

dbluis
Luís Adolfo Barbosa
O Manchester City volta a campo no próximo sábado (18) contra o Watford pela final da Copa da Inglaterra
92' FIM DE JOGO, O MANCHESTER CITY É O CAMPEÃO DA PREMIER LEAGUE
O Manchester City vence o Brighton por 4x1 e conquista o bicampeonato da Premier League. O time de Pep Guardiola termina com 98 pontos contra 97 do Liverpool
89’
Mahrez rola para Aguero mas o chuta é travado
88’
O jogo está em ritmo de festa. A torcida do City já comemora o título e a torcida do Brighton festeja a permanência 
87’ Substituição no Manchester City
Sai: Walker

Entra: Danilo

86’
De Bruyne cobra a falta em cima de Ryan
85’ Mexe o Manchester City
Sai: Kompany

Entra: Otamendi

84’
Falta em Sterling na intermediária 
83’
Bela homenagem do estádio para Bruno. O espanhol está se aposentando aos 38 anos
82’ Substituição no Brighton
Sai: Bruno

Entra: Montoya

81’
Falta perigosa em cima de Kun Aguero
80’ Liverpool amplia no Anfield
Mané marca o segundo dos reds
79’
Aguero pede pênalti na área, o juiz manda o jogo seguir
78’
O Manchester City troca passes ouvindo gritos de campeão 
76’ Substituição no Manchester City
Sai: David Silva

Entra: Kevin de Bruyne

74’ Kevin de Bruyne vem ai
O belga volta de lesão e jogará alguns minutos. Pep pensando na final contra o Watford
73’
O Manchester City chegará a 198 pontos somadas as duas últimas temporadas. As duas melhores campanhas da era Premier League
72’
O Manchester City está apenas a 20 minutos de levantar a taça. 
71’ GOLAÇO DO MANCHESTER CITY
Gundogan cobra a falta e marca um belíssimo gol. É gol do campeão 
70’ Falta perigosa para o City
Sterling carrega pelo meio e sofre falta de Bissouma. David Silva ou Gundogan na cobrança 
69’
Na cobrança a defesa afasta
69’
David Silva cruza e Bernardo corta para escanteio
67’ Substituições no Brighton
Saíram: Murray e Jahanbakjsh

Entraram: Andone e Locadia

66’
Gundogan pega sobra e manda para fora. O alemão quer o dele
66’
O Manchester City toca passes no meio campo, deixando o tempo passar
64’
O Manchester City se aproxima do título inglês. 
64’ GOLAÇO DO MANCHESTER CITY
Mahrez recebe pelo meio, deixa Dunk no chão e, de direita, finaliza forte, sem chances para o goleiro Ryan
62’
Gundogan bate mal, a zaga afasta com tranquilidade
61’
Aguero recebe no fundo e tenta cruzamento para Bernado Silva, a zaga corta para escanteio
60’
Mahrez erra domínio fácil para delírio da torcida do Brighton
59’
Gundogan acha Sterling dentro da área, que chuta fraco para defesa de Ryan
58’
Manchester City consegue um domínio maior do jogo no segundo tempo
56’ Boa chegada
Sterling cruza, Aguero fura e a bola sobra para Gundogan, ele chuta forte e quase amplia o placar
55’
Bissouma tenta um lançamento nas costas de Laporte, mas manda direto nas mãos de Ederson
54’ OPA
Laporte toca para trás e Ederson pega com as mãos. O juiz não marca nada para desespero do Brighton
53’
Na cobrança, Dunk cabeceia para fora
52’
Tem falta para o Brighton na intermediária 
51’
O City troca passes perto da área do Brighton
50’
David Silva aparece bem na área, ganha de Bruno, mas o juiz marca falta do espanhol
48’
Mahrez cruza para David Silva, esse tenta o drible e perde para o zagueiro
47’
Mahrez recebe no fundo e bate forte para o meio da área, a zaga afasta
46’
Brighton erra na saída, mas Sterling erra o passe
45’ Começa o segundo tempo
Recomeça o jogo
46' PEGA EDERSON
Dunk cobra com perigo, o goleiro brasileiro defende e manda pela linha de fundo
45'
Falta perigosa para o Brighton
45'
Um minuto de acréscimo
43'
O City continua no campo ofensivo mesmo após a virada
41'
Mahrez recebe em boas condições e chuta em cima do goleiro. Seus companheiros reclamaram, queriam o passe
40'
Sterling recebe com espaço na linha de fundo, mas cruza muito mal
38'
O Manchester City está indo à 98 pontos, a segunda melhor campanha da era Premier League
37' GOOOOOOOOOOL DO MANCHESTER CITY
Mahrez cobra escanteio e Laporte aparece sozinho para cabecear. É a virada do Manchester City, é o gol que, até agora, dá o título
36' UUUUUH
Mahrez recebe na área, finta o zagueiro e finaliza, o goleiro Ryan defende e manda para escanteio.
35'
O Brighton não consegue sair do campo defensivo, tenta algumas chegadas em bolas paradas mas nada que assuste o goleiro Ederson
34'
Mahrez está muito mal no jogo. A escolha de Pep não surtiu efeito. Para o segundo tempo ele tem Kevin de Bruyne, Sané e Foden como opções
32'
Tabela de Bernardo e Aguero termina com cruzamento cortado no último passe
31'
Gundogan tenta lançamento para Zinchenko, o passe é interceptado
30'
Pressão do Manchester City. O time de Pep acordou com o gol de Aguero
29' MILAGRE DE RYAN
Bernardo Silva recebe cruzamento de Zinchenko e cabeceia forte, o goleiro do Brighton salva. A partida esquentou
27' GOOOOOOOOL DO MANCHESTER CITY
Laporte lança para David Silva tocar de calcanhar para Aguero, sempre ele, empatar o jogo. O City segue vivo
26' GOOOOOOOOOL DO BRIGHTON
Em cobrança de escanteio, Murray desvia e abre o placar.
25'
A torcida do Brighton provoca os jogadores do City. O placar dá o título ao Liverpool
23' Tem gol na rodada
O Cardiff abre o placar no Old Trafford
23'
O Brighton não consegue ficar com a bola. Recupera e devolve para o City
22'
Cruzamento fechado de Mahrez com muito veneno
21'
O City não consegue furar o bloqueio dos mandantes
19'
Walker chuta em cima do zagueiro
18' UHHH
Sterling bate cruzado, mas Ryan afasta o perigo
17' Liverpool abre o placar
No Anfield, Mané abre o placar. O Manchester City precisa marcar para ser campeão
16'
Gundogan cruza direto para a linha de fundo. Tiro de meta para o Brighton
15'
O City troca passes no campo ofensivo
14'
Mahrez chuta da entrada da área, a bola desvia em Bissouma e fica fácil para o goleiro
13'
Bernardo Silva é o melhor em campo até aqui. O português procura o jogo o tempo todo
11'
Sterling cruza para Aguero, que não alcança. Quase sai o gol do City
10'
Aguero recebe na entrada da área mas é travado. O Brighton se defende muito bem até aqui
8' CHEGA O BRIGHTON
Jahanbaksh acerta a rede pelo lado de fora
7'
O City ronda a área mas sem conseguir criar chances
6' Tem gol na rodada
O Tottenham abre o placar contra o Everton, o gol foi marcado por Dier
5'
Falta de ataque em cima de Laporte
4'
Escanteio para o Brighton
3' BELA JOGADA
Bernardo Silva rouba a bola, passa por dois, porém é travado no último momento
3'
A primeira finalização do jogo é de Gundogan, que acerta o adversário
2'
O Brighton tenta manter a posse no ataque
00'
Mahrez recebe lançamento mas perde para Bruno em sequência
00' Apita o árbitro
Começa o jogo
Vale título
O jogo vale o título para o Manchester City. Os visitantes serão campeões caso vençam a partida ou se o Liverpool não vencer o Wolverhampton, no Anfield
City também escalado


 
Brighton escalado!
Saiba como e onde assistir ao jogo Brighton x Manchester City ao vivo na TV
O jogo será transmitido no canal ESPN Brasil, a partir das 10:45 (de Brasília)
