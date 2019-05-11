Resultado e gols Brighton x Manchester City pela Premier League (1-4)
Minuto a minuto do jogo Brighton x Manchester City pela Premier League. Horário do jogo: 11h. Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil!
Back 2 Back Premier League Champions! 🏆🏆
We reigned and we retained! 💪
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/stX3wPtV4P— Manchester City (@ManCity) 12 de maio de 2019
Entra: Danilo
Entra: Otamendi
Entra: Montoya
Entra: Kevin de Bruyne
Entraram: Andone e Locadia
Here’s how we line-up at the Amex Stadium! ⚽️— Manchester City (@ManCity) 12 de maio de 2019
XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero
Subs | Muric, Danilo, Stones, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus
🔵 @haysworldwide #BHAMCI #mancity pic.twitter.com/MsfBCLWT8w
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for their final @premierleague match of the season against @ManCity at the Amex...
👀 Anthony Knockaert and Beram Kayal return for Solly March and Dale Stephens.
📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wqGeTXZPzK — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 12 de maio de 2019