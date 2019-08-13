on VAVEL
Foto: Divulgação/Copa da Liga Inglesa

Clássico e duelo da elite: confira os confrontos da segunda fase de Copa da Liga Inglesa

Duelos de equipes tradicionais também chamaram a atenção

thomasalencar
Thomas Alencar

Foi sorteado nesta terça-feira (13) os confrontos da segunda rodada da Copa da Liga Inglesa. Entre os duelos, estão envolvidos 13 clubes da Premier League.

Clubes que estão envolvidos em competições europeias entram na terceira fase. Equipes como Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea e Tottenham na Champions League e Manchester United, Arsenal e Wolverhampton na Europa League.

Confrontos entre Newcastle x Leicester e Nottingham Forest x Derby County chamaram a atenção. O primeiro por ser dois clubes da Premier League e o segundo por ser dois rivais históricos. Os jogos serão disputados dia 26 de agosto. Os horários ainda serão definidos.

Confira os confrontos da segunda fase da Carabao Cup:

Crewe x Aston Villa

Lincoln City x Everton

Leeds United x Stoke City

Sheffield United x Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United x Sheffield Wednesday ou Bury

Newcastle x Leicester

Burton Albion x Morecambe

Burnley x Sunderland

Nottingham Forest x Derby County

Grimsby x Macclesfield

Preston North End x Hull City

Rochdale x Carlisle

Plymouth x Readin

Crawley Town x Norwich City

Newport County x West Ham

Oxford United x Millwall

Watford x Coventry

Swansea x Cambridge

Cardiff City x Luton Town

Bristol Rovers x Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace x Colchester

Fulham x Southampton

Bournemouth x Forest Green

Southend United x MK Dons

QPR x Portsmouth.

