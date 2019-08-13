Clássico e duelo da elite: confira os confrontos da segunda fase de Copa da Liga Inglesa

Foi sorteado nesta terça-feira (13) os confrontos da segunda rodada da Copa da Liga Inglesa. Entre os duelos, estão envolvidos 13 clubes da Premier League.
Clubes que estão envolvidos em competições europeias entram na terceira fase. Equipes como Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea e Tottenham na Champions League e Manchester United, Arsenal e Wolverhampton na Europa League.
Confrontos entre Newcastle x Leicester e Nottingham Forest x Derby County chamaram a atenção. O primeiro por ser dois clubes da Premier League e o segundo por ser dois rivais históricos. Os jogos serão disputados dia 26 de agosto. Os horários ainda serão definidos.
Confira os confrontos da segunda fase da Carabao Cup:
Crewe x Aston Villa
Lincoln City x Everton
Leeds United x Stoke City
Sheffield United x Blackburn Rovers
Rotherham United x Sheffield Wednesday ou Bury
Newcastle x Leicester
Burton Albion x Morecambe
Burnley x Sunderland
Nottingham Forest x Derby County
Grimsby x Macclesfield
Preston North End x Hull City
Rochdale x Carlisle
Plymouth x Readin
Crawley Town x Norwich City
Newport County x West Ham
Oxford United x Millwall
Watford x Coventry
Swansea x Cambridge
Cardiff City x Luton Town
Bristol Rovers x Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace x Colchester
Fulham x Southampton
Bournemouth x Forest Green
Southend United x MK Dons
QPR x Portsmouth.