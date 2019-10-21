Jogo Tottenham x Estrela Vermelha AO VIVO online hoje pela Champions League
Minuto a minuto do jogo Tottenham x Estrela Vermelha ao vivo pela UEFA Champions League. Horário do jogo: 16h. Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil
Publicidade
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Ndombele, Sissoko, Dele, Lamela, Son, Kane (C).@WilliamHill latest (18+)https://t.co/ISZE8c8Q8v #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/uwB8JXcUOr— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2019
"Everyone is talking about a crisis at Spurs, but we don't see it that way. Yes, they have some problems, but they are still a fantastic team led by a world-class manager. We are ready to test ourselves against a top side."— FK Crvena zvezda in English (@crvenazvezda_en) October 21, 2019
🎙️ Vladan Milojević ahead of tomorrow's match #fkcz pic.twitter.com/IMj6rU80LU
"In this type of period our worst opponent is ourselves. We need to try and build our confidence."— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2019
Mauricio previews tomorrow's @ChampionsLeague clash.#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/UdS0Kwgv86
TEAM NEWS:— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2019
🔹 @ChrisEriksen8 (dead leg) - returned to training with the squad.
🔹 Hugo Lloris (elbow) - continues to be monitored and assessed, commenced early stages of rehabilitation.#UCL ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/ZvlDiExVp9