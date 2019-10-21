na VAVEL
Jogo Tottenham x Estrela Vermelha AO VIVO online hoje pela Champions League
Imagem: VAVEL  Brasil

Jogo Tottenham x Estrela Vermelha AO VIVO online hoje pela Champions League

Minuto a minuto do jogo Tottenham x Estrela Vermelha ao vivo pela UEFA Champions League. Horário do jogo: 16h. Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil

gabriel_oandrea
Gabriel Andrea

Tottenham confirmado
Voltamos em breve!
Fique aí! Logo voltaremos com mais informações de pré-jogo!
Arbitragem para a partida
Marco Guida (ITA) será o juiz principal, auxiliado por Filippo Meli (ITA) e Ciro Carbone (ITA)
Provável Estrela Vermelha
Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Jovancic, Canas, Garcia, Marin, van La Parra; Tomane
Novidades no Estrela Vermelha
Os visitantes, comandados por Vladan Milojevic e vivendo um bom momento no torneio, seguem sem Branko Jovicic, que rompeu os ligamentos do joelho e também sem contar com Milan Gajic desde o início do mês
Provável Tottenham
Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Alli; Son, Kane.
Ainda sem Lloris, o técnico Mauricio Pochettino indicou que Christian Eriksen deve retornar ao time após uma lesão muscular, e que possivelmente Giovani Lo Celso ou Ryan Sessegnon - ambos fora há algum tempo por lesões - podem figurar no banco de reservas contra o time de Belgrado
Para evitar a "crise"
Após uma derrota e um empate nos primeiros dois jogos, os Spurs querem evitar mais um vexame na frente de seus torcedores para não complicarem sua classificação
Confira a classificação de momento no Grupo B
A partida se dará na casa do time londrino, o grandioso Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, às 16h (horário de Brasília) desta terça-feira (22)
Pela terceira rodada do Grupo B da competição mais renomada da Europa, o Tottenham recebe o Estrela Vermelha em sua casa visando recuperar-se no grupo e assumir a vice-liderança
Olá a todos!
Sejam muito bem-vindos a mais um tempo-real nesta UEFA Champions League 2019/2020
