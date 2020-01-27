Leicester x Aston Villa AO VIVO online pela Copa da Liga Inglesa 2019-20 (0-0)

Publicidade
AST:
Heaton; El-Mohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Grealish; Kodjia.
LEI:
Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
4 vitórias do Aston Villa, 3 empates e 3 vitórias do Leicester. Confronto bem equilibrado, embora a última vitória do Leicester tenha sido mais expressiva. 4x1, no Villa Park, em confronto válido pela Premiere League.
1. Liverpool - 8 títulos
2. Manchester City - 6 títulos
3. Manchester United, Aston Villa e Chelsea - 5 títulos
4. Tottenham e Nottingham Forest - 4 títulos
5. Leicester - 3 títulos
6. Arsenal, Norwich, Birmingham e Wolverhampton - 2 títulos.
2° rodada - Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (2-4 nos pênaltis)
3° rodada - Luton Town 0-4 Leicester
Oitavas de final - Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester
Quartas de final - Everton 2-2 Leicester (2-4 nos pênaltis).
Semifinal - Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa.
2° rodada - Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa
3° rodada - Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
Oitavas de final - Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton
Quartas de final - Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool.
Semifinal - Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa.