Leicester x Aston Villa AO VIVO online pela Copa da Liga Inglesa 2019-20 (0-0)
PROVÁVEIS ESCALAÇÕES
Ainda não há confirmação oficial sobre as formações para a partida, mas caso os treinadores optem por manter a mesma formação da partida de ida, as prováveis escalações serão as seguintes:

 

AST:
Heaton; El-Mohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Grealish; Kodjia.

 

LEI:
Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
 

ÚLTIMOS CONFRONTOS
Nos últimos 10 jogos entre as equipes, foram:

4 vitórias do Aston Villa, 3 empates e 3 vitórias do Leicester. Confronto bem equilibrado, embora a última vitória do Leicester tenha sido mais expressiva. 4x1, no Villa Park, em confronto válido pela Premiere League.

DESTAQUE DO LEICESTER
Pelo lado dos visitantes, Jamie Vardy é o destaque na temporada 2019-20. O atacante de 32 anos já marcou 17 gols e deu seis assistências em 25 jogos. Inclusive, é o artilheiro da Premier League com 17 gols.
DESTAQUE DO ASTON VILLA
Pelo lado anfitrião, o destaque é o camisa 10 e capitão do time. O meia Grealish, que tem 24 anos e nove gols, além de seis assistências em 25 jogos na temporada.
MAIORES CAMPEÕES
O Aston Villa é o terceiro maior campeão da competição, com cinco títulos; Enquanto o Leicester tem três taças e ocupa a quinta colocação como um dos maiores vencedores. Veja a lista:

1. Liverpool - 8 títulos

2. Manchester City - 6 títulos

3. Manchester United, Aston Villa e Chelsea - 5 títulos

4. Tottenham e Nottingham Forest - 4 títulos

5. Leicester - 3 títulos

6. Arsenal, Norwich, Birmingham e Wolverhampton - 2 títulos.

CAMPANHA DO LEICESTER

2° rodada - Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (2-4 nos pênaltis)

3° rodada - Luton Town 0-4 Leicester

Oitavas de final - Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester

Quartas de final - Everton 2-2 Leicester (2-4 nos pênaltis).

Semifinal - Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa.

CAMPANHA DO ASTON

2° rodada - Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa

3° rodada - Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Aston Villa

Oitavas de final - Aston Villa 2-1 Wolverhampton

Quartas de final - Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool.

Semifinal - Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa.

JOGO DE IDA
A partida de ida entre Leicester e Aston Villa terminou empatada em 1 a 1. O jogo da volta garante vaga na final ao vencedor. Confira os gols e melhores momentos do primeiro jogo:

HORA E LOCAL
A partida entre Aston Villa x Leicester marca a partida de volta da semifinal da Copa da Liga Inglesa 2019-20. A bola rola às 16h45, desta terça-feira (28), no Villa Park, estádio do Aston Villa. Horário de Brasília.
 
Como e onde assistir ao jogo Aston Villa x Leicester ao vivo na TV
Além do tempo real aqui na VAVEL Brasil, a partida ao vivo terá transmissão pela ESPN Brasil, canal de televisão por assinatura.
 
SEJAM BEM-VINDOS ao jogo Aston Villa x Leicester em tempo real!
Olá, torcedores e amantes do futebol! Aqui você acompanha tudo sobre Aston Villa x Leicester City ao vivo pela semifinal da Copa da Liga Inglesa. Não perca nenhum lance deste jogão de bola!
 
