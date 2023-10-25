Gols e melhores momentos para Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday pela Championship (3-0)

Publicidade
FIM DE JOGO
37'
33'
31' GOL DO PLYMOUTH
25'
20'
11'
COMEÇA O SEGUNDO TEMPO
FIM DE PRIMEIRO TEMPO
48' GOL DO PLYMOUTH
44' GOL DO PLYMOUTH
44'
39'
32'
8'
COMEÇA O JOGO
Sheffield escalado!
📋 Here's how we line-up for #PLYSHW— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 25, 2023
XI: Dawson, Valentin, Iorfa, B. Diaby, Famewo, Byers, Bannan, Musaba, Buckley, Windass, Gregory
SUBS: Vasquez, Palmer, Bernard, James, Hendrick, Vaulks, Gassama, Wilks, Smith pic.twitter.com/PhZo01XdMa
Plymouth escalado!
🟢 How Argyle line up for tonight's @SkyBetChamp game against @swfc— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) October 25, 2023
#pafc pic.twitter.com/VyHQA9htkq
Boa tarde!
Como e onde assistir ao jogo Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday ao vivo
Quando é o jogo Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday e como acompanhar AO VIVO?
Local: Home Park
Horário: 15h45
Onde assistir: SEM TRANSMISSÃO
Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil
Retrospecto
Provável Sheffield
Long trip for the Owls tomorrow! Here's our Match Pack ahead of the clash with Plymouth#swfc | #PLYSHW— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 24, 2023
Provável Plymouth
🔍 ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ꜰᴏᴄᴜꜱ— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) October 24, 2023
🗣 "I don’t think I did too much, but anything I did do, I did well." 🧱
Watch @D_Scarr dissect his impressive defensive performances at @WBA on Saturday.
📺 Only on Argyle TV ⬇️#pafc
Desfalques
Championship
Como chega o Sheffield?
Como chega o Plymouth?
Bem-vindos!
Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday ao vivo se enfrentam nesta quarta-feira (25), no Home Park, às 15h45 (de Brasília), pela Championship. O confronto é válido pela 13ª rodada da competição.