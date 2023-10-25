Gols e melhores momentos para Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday pela Championship (3-0)
Foto: Plymouth

Publicidade

17:47há 2 dias

Obrigado!

Agradeço aqui sua audiência em mais essa partida da Championship. Uma boa tarde e até a próxima!
17:46há 2 dias

FIM DE JOGO

Em casa o Plymouth controla o jogo controla o jogo e leva os três pontos para casa!
17:33há 2 dias

37'

Substituição tripla no Plymouth: saiu Mumba, Azaz e Hayden para as entradas de Pleguezuelo, Butcyer e Miller.
17:28há 2 dias

33'

Substituição dupla no Sheffield: saíram Bannan e Byers para as entradas de Vaulks e Hendrick.
17:28há 2 dias

31' GOL DO PLYMOUTH

Hardie, que acabou de entrar, recebeu o passe de Azaz para chutar forte e ampliar o placar!
17:27há 2 dias

25'

Substituição no Plymouth: saiu Bundu e entrou Hardie.
17:24há 2 dias

20'

Substituição no Sheffield: saíram Musaba e Gregory para as entradas de Gassama e Wilks. No lado do Plymouth saiu Houghton e entrou Cundle.
17:23há 2 dias

11'

Windass conseguiu o chute forte já dentro da área, mas Cooper espalmou para longe!
17:03há 2 dias

COMEÇA O SEGUNDO TEMPO

Os jogadores já voltam ao gramado e dão início ao segundo tempo! No Sheffield saiu Buckley e entrou Smith.
16:39há 2 dias

FIM DE PRIMEIRO TEMPO

Com gols no final do primeiro tempo o Plymouth vai batendo o Sheffield Wednesday!
16:38há 2 dias

48' GOL DO PLYMOUTH

Whittaker bateu forte de longe, mandando a bola no canto direito para ampliar o placar!
16:37há 2 dias

44' GOL DO PLYMOUTH

Bundu, em uma falta na entrada da área, bateu direto no gol e abriu o placar com uma belíssima cobrança no canto direito!
16:36há 2 dias

44'

E saíram três amarelos em sequência. O primeiro para Houghton, por colocar a mão na bola. O segundo para Iorfa, por uma falta forte e o terceiro para Hayden, por reclamação.
16:26há 2 dias

39'

Windass bateu de longe e mandou a bola nas mãos de Cooper.
16:19há 2 dias

32'

Gregory recebeu o passe dentro da área e conseguiu o chute forte, mas mandou a bola pela direita do gol.
16:00há 2 dias

8'

Whittaker chutou forte de fora da área e acertou a trave esquerda!
15:49há 2 dias

COMEÇA O JOGO

Os times aparecem no gramado e a bola rola para a segunda etapa da partida!
15:18há 2 dias

Sheffield escalado!

15:18há 2 dias

Plymouth escalado!

15:07há 2 dias

Boa tarde!

Abrimos agora a transmissão da partida entre Plymouth e Sheffield Wednesday, pela Championship!
15:02há 2 dias

Como e onde assistir ao jogo Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday ao vivo

Além do tempo real aqui na VAVEL Brasil, a partida entre Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday ao vivo NÃO terá transmissão para o Brasil.
14:57há 2 dias

Quando é o jogo Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday e como acompanhar AO VIVO?

Campeonato: Championship

Local: Home Park

Horário: 15h45

Onde assistir: SEM TRANSMISSÃO

Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil

14:52há 2 dias

Retrospecto

São 47 jogos entre Plymouth e Sheffield, com 22 vitórias do Sheffield, 15 do Plymouth e 10 empates. Na Championship foram 36 jogos, com 16 vitórias do Sheffield, 11 empates e nove empates.
14:47há 2 dias

Provável Sheffield

O provável time do Sheffield Wednesday para a partida é: Dawson, Valentin, Iorfa, Diaby e Famewo; Byers, Bannan e Buckley; Musaba, Gregory e Windass.
14:42há 2 dias

Provável Plymouth

O provável time do Plymouth para a partida é: Cooper, Kesler-Hayden, Gubson, Scarr e Miller; Randell, Houghton e Azaz; Whiuttaker, Hardie e Mumba.
14:37há 2 dias

Desfalques

Para a partida o Plymouth não terá Galloway, Earley e Wright, lesionados. Enquanto isso no lado do Sheffield, não existem desfalques.
14:32há 2 dias

Championship

O Sheffield Wednesday soma apenas três pontos na Championship, sendo o último colocado, três abaixo do Rotherham. O Plymouth está na 21ª posição com 12 pontos, ficando quatro acima do QPR e seis do Rotherham, além de um abaixo do Stoke, dois do Huddersfield e três de Coventry e Swansea.
14:27há 2 dias

Como chega o Sheffield?

O Sheffield Wednesday também vem com duas derrotas e um empate. No dia três de outubro, fora de casa, a derrota foi por 1 a 0 para o West Brom, com gol de John Swift. No dia sete, em casa, o empate foi sem gols com o Huddersfield e, no sábado (21), fora de casa, a derrota foi por 1 a 0 para o Watford, com gol de Asprilla.
14:22há 2 dias

Como chega o Plymouth?

O Plymouth chega para a partida com duas derrotas e um empate. No dia três de outubro, em casa, a derrota veio por 2 a 0 para o Millwall, com gols de Flemming e Saville. No dia sete, mais uma vez em casa, a derrota foi por 3 a 1 para o Swansea, com gols de Yates, Cooper e Key, virando o placar após Cundle abrir o placar. E no sábado (21), fora de casa, o empate foi sem gols com o West Brom.
14:17há 2 dias

Bem-vindos!

Plymouth x Sheffield Wednesday ao vivo se enfrentam nesta quarta-feira (25), no Home Park, às 15h45 (de Brasília), pela Championship. O confronto é válido pela 13ª rodada da competição.

VAVEL Logo