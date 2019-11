Exclusivo: ex-Seleção Brasileira, Sissi fala sobre Pia, futebol infanto-juvenil e Copa do Mundo

WC Surf is so proud of Coach Sissi’s most recent recognition and maybe her biggest - induction into the International Soccer Hall of Fame! WHAT AN HONOR!!!! Congratulations Sissi, well deserved. The impact you have on our players, coaching staff and WC Surf community is priceless, thank you! We love you! #wcsurf @surfsoccernation #surfproud @walnutcreekgov @norcalpresoccer

