Leonardo Fioravanti vence triagem do QuikSilver Pro e enfrenta brasileiros na estreia do CT 2018
Italiano superou três australianos na triagem; Fioravanti duela contra Gabriel Medina e Ítalo Ferreira na estreia da etapa de abertura

laracpereira
Lara Pereira

O italiano Leonardo Fioravanti venceu a triagem do QuikSilver Pro disputada neste sábado (10), na praia Snapper Rocks, na Austrália. O surfista superou os australianos Sheldon Simkus, Matt Banting e Reef Heazlewood.

“Isto significa muito para mim! Este é o nosso primeiro evento sem Pierre [Agnes] e eu gostaria de estar aqui por ele e sei que ele estaria orgulhoso de mim hoje. Estou muito empolgado por estar no evento principal, é o evento do meu patrocinador [Quiksilver] e espero que possa ir bem aqui”, disse Leo.

Round 1 do QuikSilver Pro:

1: Owen Wright (AUS) x Caio Ibelli (BRA) x Ezekiel Lau (HAV)
2: Matt Wilkinson (AUS) x Michel Bourez (PLF) x Michael Rodrigues (BRA)
3: Jordy Smith (AFR) x Conner Coffin (EUA) x Patrick Gudauskas (EUA)
4: Julian Wilson (AUS) x Joan Duru (FRA) x Ian Gouveia (BRA)
5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) x Italo Ferreira (BRA) x Leo Fioravanti (ITA)
6: JJ Florence (HAV) x Griffin Colapinto (EUA) x Mikey Wright (AUS)
7: Kolohe Andino (EUA) x Kanoa Igarashi (EUA) x Keanu Asing (HAV)
8: Adriano de Souza (BRA) x Adrian Buchan (AUS) x Willian Cardoso (BRA)
9: Joel Parkinson (AUS) x Jeremy Flores (FRA) x Yago Dora (BRA)
10: Filipe Toledo (BRA) x Frederico Morais (POR) x Tomas Hermes (BRA)
11: Sebastian Zietz (HAV) x Connor O’Leary (AUS) x Wade Carmichael (AUS)
12: Mick Fanning (AUS) x Kelly Slater (EUA) x Jessé Mendes (BRA)

