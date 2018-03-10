Leonardo Fioravanti vence triagem do QuikSilver Pro e enfrenta brasileiros na estreia do CT 2018

O italiano Leonardo Fioravanti venceu a triagem do QuikSilver Pro disputada neste sábado (10), na praia Snapper Rocks, na Austrália. O surfista superou os australianos Sheldon Simkus, Matt Banting e Reef Heazlewood.
“Isto significa muito para mim! Este é o nosso primeiro evento sem Pierre [Agnes] e eu gostaria de estar aqui por ele e sei que ele estaria orgulhoso de mim hoje. Estou muito empolgado por estar no evento principal, é o evento do meu patrocinador [Quiksilver] e espero que possa ir bem aqui”, disse Leo.
BACK IN! Happy to win the Quiksilver pro trials and get into the main event, thanks to everyone for the support, it was a fun day!|| Siamo nella gara! Oggi è stata una giornata incredibile! Vincendo i trials mi permette partecipare nel #QuiksilverProGoldCoast Grazie a tutti per il tifo ci vediamo domani in spiaggia nella heat 5! @quiksilver
Round 1 do QuikSilver Pro:
1: Owen Wright (AUS) x Caio Ibelli (BRA) x Ezekiel Lau (HAV)
2: Matt Wilkinson (AUS) x Michel Bourez (PLF) x Michael Rodrigues (BRA)
3: Jordy Smith (AFR) x Conner Coffin (EUA) x Patrick Gudauskas (EUA)
4: Julian Wilson (AUS) x Joan Duru (FRA) x Ian Gouveia (BRA)
5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) x Italo Ferreira (BRA) x Leo Fioravanti (ITA)
6: JJ Florence (HAV) x Griffin Colapinto (EUA) x Mikey Wright (AUS)
7: Kolohe Andino (EUA) x Kanoa Igarashi (EUA) x Keanu Asing (HAV)
8: Adriano de Souza (BRA) x Adrian Buchan (AUS) x Willian Cardoso (BRA)
9: Joel Parkinson (AUS) x Jeremy Flores (FRA) x Yago Dora (BRA)
10: Filipe Toledo (BRA) x Frederico Morais (POR) x Tomas Hermes (BRA)
11: Sebastian Zietz (HAV) x Connor O’Leary (AUS) x Wade Carmichael (AUS)
12: Mick Fanning (AUS) x Kelly Slater (EUA) x Jessé Mendes (BRA)