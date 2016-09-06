VAVEL Guide Paralympic Games Rio 2016
Live your passion! After host the final of the World Cup in 2014, the Rio de Janeiro will receive in September the second part of the mega event that shook the city: the 2016 Paralympic Games. Knowing this, the VAVEL Brazil prepared this complete guide for you to stay on top of things will happen in the coming days..

The world's biggest sporting event for disabled will take place between in September 7th and 18th. As usual, the Maracanã will stage the opening and closing ceremonies of the festivities. In this period it will be played 26 modalities, with 175 nations.

As a innovation, the IOC suggested the inclusion of Canoeing and Paratriatlo in Rio 2016. Another novelty is the completion of the Olympic Games in South America for the first time in its history. It will also be the second time that an issue will be in Latin America, after Mexico City in 1968. 

Competition venues

Like the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee divided the locations of the Paralympic trials in four areas classified as Maracanã, Copacabana, Barra and Deodoro. The VAVEL Brazil presents to you this special all each zone facilities.

Theme song of the Paralympic Games Rio 2016