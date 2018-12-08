(Foto: Divulgação/Marvel Studios)

Saiu! Confira a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019
(Foto: Divulgação/ Golden Globes)

Saiu! Confira a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019

A cerimônia vai ser comandada por Sandra Oh e Adam Samberg

beatrizamorimbo
Beatriz Amorim

A temporada de premiações finalmente vai começar, chegou a hora de ver nossos filmes favoritos sendo indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019. A 76ª edição da cerimônia, que será conduzida pela atriz Sandra Oh e pelo ator Adam Samberg, anunciou nesta quinta-feira (6), a lista dos indicados ao prêmio.

Os filmes 'Vice' (6), 'Nasce Uma Estrela' (5), 'A Favorita' (5) e 'Green Book - O  Guia' (5) lideram as indicações ao prêmio. Já em relação a TV, a série que ficou na frente com 4 indicações foi 'American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace'.

Confira a lista dos indicados:

CINEMA

Melhor Filme de Drama

  • Nasce uma Estrela
  • Se a Rua Beale Falasse
  • Pantera Negra
  • Infiltrado na Klan
  • Bohemian Rhapsody

 

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

  • A Favorita
  • Green Book - O Guia
  • Vice
  • Podres de Ricos
  • O Retorno de Mary Poppins

 

Melhor atriz de filme - Drama

  • Glenn Close, "The Wife"
  • Lady Gaga, "Nasce uma estrela"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"
  • Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
  • Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

     

Melhor ator de filme - Drama

  • Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"
  • Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
  • Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
  • Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • John David Washington, "Infiltrado na Klan"

 

Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou Comédia

  • Emily Blunt, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"
  • Olivia Colman, "A favorita"
  • Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
  • Charlize Theron, "Tully"
  • Constance Wu, "Podres de Ricos"

 

Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou Comédia

  • Christian Bale, "Vice"
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"
  • Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book: O Guia"
  • Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"
  • John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

 

Melhor Diretor 

  • Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"
  • Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
  • Peter Farrelly, "Green Book: O Guia"
  • Spike Lee, "Infiltrado na Klan"
  • Adam McKay, "Vice"

 

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante 

  • Amy Adams, "Vice"
  • Claire Foy, "First Man"
  • Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • Emma Stone, "A Favorita"
  • Rachel Weisz, "A Favorita"

 

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante 

  • Mahershala Ali, "Green Book: O Guia"
  • Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
  • Adam Driver, "Infiltrado na Klan"
  • Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
  • Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

 

Melhor Roteiro 

  • Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")
  • Adam McKay ("Vice")
  • Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")
  • Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")
  • Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book: O Guia")

 

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

  • "Capernaum" (Líbano)
  • "Girl" (Bélgica)
  • "Never Look Away" (Alemanha)
  • "Roma" (México)
  • "Shoplifters" (Japão)

 

Melhor Animação

  • "Os Incríveis 2"
  • "Ilha dos Cachorros"
  • "Mirai"
  • "WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet"
  • "Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso"

 

Melhor Trilha Original 

  • Marco Beltrami, "Um lugar silencioso"
  • Alexandre Desplat, "Ilha de cachorros"
  • Ludwig Göransson, "Pantera Negra"
  • Justin Hurwitz, "O primeiro homem"
  • Marc Shaiman, "O retorno de Mary Poppins"

 

Melhor Canção Original

  • "All the Stars”, "Pantera Negra"
  • "Revelation”, "Boy Erased"
  • "Girl in the Movies”, "Dumplin"
  • "Shallow", "Nasce uma estrela"
  • "Requiem for a Private War", "A Private War"

 

TV

Melhor Série de Drama

  • The Americans
  • O Guarda-Costas
  • Homecoming
  • Killing Eve
  • Pose

 

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • Kidding
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Melhor Série Limitada ou Telefilme

  • O Alienista
  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Sharp Objects
  • A Very English Scandal

 

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

  • Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
  • Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
  • Julia Roberts – “Homecoming”
  • Keri Russell – “The Americans”

 

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

  • Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
  • Stephan James – “Homecoming”
  • Billy Porter – “Pose”
  • Richard Madden – “O Guarda-Costas”
  • Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

 

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”
  • Candice Bergen – “Murphy Brown”
  • Alison Brie – “GLOW”
  • Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Debra Messing – “Will & Grace”

 

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – “Who Is America?”
  • Jim Carrey – “Kidding”
  • Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
  • Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader – “Barry”

 

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

  • Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects”
  • Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora”
  • Connie Britton – “Dirty John”
  • Laura Dern – “The Tale”
  • Regina King – “Seven Seconds”

 

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

  • Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso”
  • Daniel Bruhl – “O Alienista”
  • Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”
  • Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal”

 

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante 

  • Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects”
  • Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
  • Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

 

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante 

  • Alan Arkin – “Kominsky Method”
  • Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
  • Edgar Ramirez – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal”
  • Henry Winkler – “Barry”

 

A premiação do Globo de Ouro 2019 vai acontecer em Beverly Hills no dia 6 de janeiro.

