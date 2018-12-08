Saiu! Confira a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019

A temporada de premiações finalmente vai começar, chegou a hora de ver nossos filmes favoritos sendo indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019. A 76ª edição da cerimônia, que será conduzida pela atriz Sandra Oh e pelo ator Adam Samberg, anunciou nesta quinta-feira (6), a lista dos indicados ao prêmio.
Os filmes 'Vice' (6), 'Nasce Uma Estrela' (5), 'A Favorita' (5) e 'Green Book - O Guia' (5) lideram as indicações ao prêmio. Já em relação a TV, a série que ficou na frente com 4 indicações foi 'American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace'.
Confira a lista dos indicados:
CINEMA
Melhor Filme de Drama
- Nasce uma Estrela
- Se a Rua Beale Falasse
- Pantera Negra
- Infiltrado na Klan
- Bohemian Rhapsody
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
- A Favorita
- Green Book - O Guia
- Vice
- Podres de Ricos
- O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor atriz de filme - Drama
- Glenn Close, "The Wife"
- Lady Gaga, "Nasce uma estrela"
- Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"
- Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
- Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"
Melhor ator de filme - Drama
- Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"
- Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
- Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
- Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- John David Washington, "Infiltrado na Klan"
Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou Comédia
- Emily Blunt, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"
- Olivia Colman, "A favorita"
- Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
- Charlize Theron, "Tully"
- Constance Wu, "Podres de Ricos"
Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou Comédia
- Christian Bale, "Vice"
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"
- Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book: O Guia"
- Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"
- John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"
Melhor Diretor
- Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"
- Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
- Peter Farrelly, "Green Book: O Guia"
- Spike Lee, "Infiltrado na Klan"
- Adam McKay, "Vice"
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Amy Adams, "Vice"
- Claire Foy, "First Man"
- Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- Emma Stone, "A Favorita"
- Rachel Weisz, "A Favorita"
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Mahershala Ali, "Green Book: O Guia"
- Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
- Adam Driver, "Infiltrado na Klan"
- Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
- Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Melhor Roteiro
- Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")
- Adam McKay ("Vice")
- Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book: O Guia")
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
- "Capernaum" (Líbano)
- "Girl" (Bélgica)
- "Never Look Away" (Alemanha)
- "Roma" (México)
- "Shoplifters" (Japão)
Melhor Animação
- "Os Incríveis 2"
- "Ilha dos Cachorros"
- "Mirai"
- "WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet"
- "Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso"
Melhor Trilha Original
- Marco Beltrami, "Um lugar silencioso"
- Alexandre Desplat, "Ilha de cachorros"
- Ludwig Göransson, "Pantera Negra"
- Justin Hurwitz, "O primeiro homem"
- Marc Shaiman, "O retorno de Mary Poppins"
Melhor Canção Original
- "All the Stars”, "Pantera Negra"
- "Revelation”, "Boy Erased"
- "Girl in the Movies”, "Dumplin"
- "Shallow", "Nasce uma estrela"
- "Requiem for a Private War", "A Private War"
TV
Melhor Série de Drama
- The Americans
- O Guarda-Costas
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- O Alienista
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A Very English Scandal
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
- Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
- Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
- Julia Roberts – “Homecoming”
- Keri Russell – “The Americans”
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
- Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
- Stephan James – “Homecoming”
- Billy Porter – “Pose”
- Richard Madden – “O Guarda-Costas”
- Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”
- Candice Bergen – “Murphy Brown”
- Alison Brie – “GLOW”
- Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Debra Messing – “Will & Grace”
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “Who Is America?”
- Jim Carrey – “Kidding”
- Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
- Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects”
- Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora”
- Connie Britton – “Dirty John”
- Laura Dern – “The Tale”
- Regina King – “Seven Seconds”
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso”
- Daniel Bruhl – “O Alienista”
- Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”
- Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects”
- Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
- Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Alan Arkin – “Kominsky Method”
- Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
- Edgar Ramirez – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal”
- Henry Winkler – “Barry”
A premiação do Globo de Ouro 2019 vai acontecer em Beverly Hills no dia 6 de janeiro.