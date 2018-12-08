Saiu! Confira a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019

A temporada de premiações finalmente vai começar, chegou a hora de ver nossos filmes favoritos sendo indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019. A 76ª edição da cerimônia, que será conduzida pela atriz Sandra Oh e pelo ator Adam Samberg, anunciou nesta quinta-feira (6), a lista dos indicados ao prêmio.

Os filmes 'Vice' (6), 'Nasce Uma Estrela' (5), 'A Favorita' (5) e 'Green Book - O Guia' (5) lideram as indicações ao prêmio. Já em relação a TV, a série que ficou na frente com 4 indicações foi 'American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace'.

Confira a lista dos indicados:

CINEMA

Melhor Filme de Drama

Nasce uma Estrela

Se a Rua Beale Falasse

Pantera Negra

Infiltrado na Klan

Bohemian Rhapsody

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

A Favorita

Green Book - O Guia

Vice

Podres de Ricos

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor atriz de filme - Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "Nasce uma estrela"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Melhor ator de filme - Drama

Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "Infiltrado na Klan"

Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou Comédia

Emily Blunt, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

Olivia Colman, "A favorita"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Podres de Ricos"

Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou Comédia

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book: O Guia"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Melhor Diretor

Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book: O Guia"

Spike Lee, "Infiltrado na Klan"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "A Favorita"

Rachel Weisz, "A Favorita"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book: O Guia"

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "Infiltrado na Klan"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Melhor Roteiro

Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")

Adam McKay ("Vice")

Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book: O Guia")

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

"Capernaum" (Líbano)

"Girl" (Bélgica)

"Never Look Away" (Alemanha)

"Roma" (México)

"Shoplifters" (Japão)

Melhor Animação

"Os Incríveis 2"

"Ilha dos Cachorros"

"Mirai"

"WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet"

"Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso"

Melhor Trilha Original

Marco Beltrami, "Um lugar silencioso"

Alexandre Desplat, "Ilha de cachorros"

Ludwig Göransson, "Pantera Negra"

Justin Hurwitz, "O primeiro homem"

Marc Shaiman, "O retorno de Mary Poppins"

Melhor Canção Original

"All the Stars”, "Pantera Negra"

"Revelation”, "Boy Erased"

"Girl in the Movies”, "Dumplin"

"Shallow", "Nasce uma estrela"

"Requiem for a Private War", "A Private War"

TV

Melhor Série de Drama

The Americans

O Guarda-Costas

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Série Limitada ou Telefilme

O Alienista

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts – “Homecoming”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Stephan James – “Homecoming”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Richard Madden – “O Guarda-Costas”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen – “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie – “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing – “Will & Grace”

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Who Is America?”

Jim Carrey – “Kidding”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton – “Dirty John”

Laura Dern – “The Tale”

Regina King – “Seven Seconds”

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl – “O Alienista”

Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Alan Arkin – “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

A premiação do Globo de Ouro 2019 vai acontecer em Beverly Hills no dia 6 de janeiro.