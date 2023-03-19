Melhores momentos do GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1

Publicidade
⏱️’ Mudança no pódio
⏱️’ Até logo!
⏱️’ PREMIAÇÃO
🗣️ FALA, FERNANDO ALONSO
🗣️ FALA, MAX VERSTAPPEN
⏱️’ PÓDIO REPETIDO
⏱️’ DOMÍNIO DA RED BULL
🗣️ FALA, SERGIO PÉREZ
⏱️’
⏱️’ GRID FINAL!
2- VER: +18 pts (+1 volta mais rápida)
3- ALO: +15 pts
4- RUS: +12 pts
5- HAM: 10 pts
6- SAI: 8 pts
7- LEC: 6 pts
8- OCO: 4: pts
9- GAS: 2 pts
10- MAG: 1 pt
11- TSU
12- HUL
13- ZHO
14- VRI
15- PIA
16- SAR
17- NOR
18- BOT
OUT- ALB
OUT- STR
50/50 - BANDEIRADA FINAL 🏁
50/50 - ÚLTIMA VOLTA
48/50
48/50
46/50
45/50
42/50
42/50
41/50
41/50
40/50 - TOP 10
2- VER
3- ALO
4- RUS
5- HAM
6- SAI
7- LEC
8- OCO
9- GAS
10- TSU
39/50
38/50
37/50
36/50
36/50
33/50
30/50
28/50
28/50
27/50
27/50
26/50
25/50
23/50
23/50
22/50
21/50
21/50 - BANDEIRA VERDE 🟢
20/50 BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡
20/50 - TOP 10 🟡
2- ALO
3- RUS
4- VER
5- SAI
6- HAM
7- LEC
8- TSU
9- OCO
10- GAS
19/50 - BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡
19/50 - BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡
18/50 - SAFETY CAR 🟡
17/50 - BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡
17/50
17/50
16/50
16/50
Verstappen e Leclerc ganham outro posição com essa parada.
15/50
15/50 TOP 10
2- ALO
3- RUS
4- SAI
5- LEC
6- VER
7- OCO
8- HAM
9- TSU
10- STR
14/50
14/50
13/50
13/50
12/50
11/50
10/50
10/50
09/50
09/50
08/50
07/50
07/50
07/50
06/50
06/50
06/50 - TOP 10
2- ALO
3- RUS
4- STR
5- SAI
6- OCO
7- HAM
8- GAS
9- LEC
10- ZHO
04’ POR FORA!
03/50
02/50 - PUNIDO!
02/50
01/50
01/50 - LARGADA ESPETACULAR DE ALONSO
01/05 - APAGAM-SE AS LUZES
⏱️’
⏱️’ Volta de aquecimento
⏱️’
Time to put those visors down #SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/drgpnKmLtQ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023
⏱️’ O lindo circuito de Jeddah
Jeddah illuminates, and soon, we race. What a place to do it 🤩#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0Cs395Vu9k — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023
⏱️’ Grid de largada
STARTING GRID— Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2023
Perez and Alonso sharing the front row, Leclerc and Verstappen battling through the field... a mouthwatering race in store 🤤#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/KfQAwjeR9r
⏱️’ Boa tarde!
Quando é o GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1 e como acompanhar AO VIVO?
Local: Círculo Jeddah Corniche, Jidá (SAU)
Horário: 14:00 (de Brasília)
Onde assistir: Band
Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil
Como e onde assistir ao GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1 AO VIVO
GP da Arábia Saudita (circuito de Jeddah)
SEGUNDA ETAPA DE 2023
Voltas: 50
Comprimento da pista: 6.147 KM
Pneus disponíveis: C2 duro, C3 médio, C4 macio
Melhor volta: 1m 30s 734 (Lewis Hamilton - 2021)
Primeiro GP: 2021
Maior vencedor: Lewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen (1)
Como ficou a qualificação?
16- Yui Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - 1m29s939
17- Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1m29s994
18- Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri) - 1m30s244
19- Lando Norris (McLaren)- 1m30s447
20- Logan Sargent (Williams) - 2m08s510
Q2
11- Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - 1m29s451
12- Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) - 1m29s461
13- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 1m29s634
14- Valteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 1m29s668
15- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1m49s953
Q3
1- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - 1m28s265
2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1m28s420
3- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1m28s730
4- George Russell (Mercedes) - 1m28s857
5- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1m28s931
6- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1m28s945
7- Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - 1m29s078
8- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1m29s223
9- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1m29s243
10- Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1m29s357
Pode vir o centésimo
🗣️ Fala, Sérgio Perez
CHECO: "You really feel Formula 1 cars coming alive in this place... Max has been really strong this weekend, hopefully tomorrow we can have both cars up there"#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/iomVBORwiO— Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2023