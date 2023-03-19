Melhores momentos do GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1
Foto: Divulgação / Red Bull Racing

16:23há 17 horas

⏱️’ Mudança no pódio

Voltamos para comunicar que Fernando Alonso foi punido em 10 segundos por não cumprir corretamente a punição no pit stop. Com isso, George Russell fica com o terceiro lugar e o espanhol cai para quarto.
15:45há 18 horas

⏱️’ Até logo!

Passou rápido, hein? Obrigado por acompanhar mais um GP de Fórmula com a VAVEL Brasil. Agora ficamos na contagem regressiva para a terceira corrida do ano, daqui a duas semanas na Austrália, no circuito de Melbourne.
15:44há 18 horas

⏱️’ PREMIAÇÃO

Os hinos nacionais mexicano e austríaco foram executados. Os pilotos recebem suas medalhas e troféus e a comemoração com o champanhe é feita.
15:42há 18 horas

🗣️ FALA, FERNANDO ALONSO

 "Que início de temporada, algo impensável há um mês. Esses caras fizeram um carro fantástico e uma estratégia fantástica. Mas preciso revisar a largada, porque cometi um erro.”
15:42há 18 horas

🗣️ FALA, MAX VERSTAPPEN

 "Não foi fácil atravessar o grid. No primeiro setor, na largada foi difícil e eu estava deslizando. Ficamos em segundo, então no fim, foi uma boa prova de recuperação.”
15:39há 18 horas

⏱️’ PÓDIO REPETIDO

Assim como na primeira corrida, Sergio Pérez, Max Verstappen e Fernando Alonso subiram no pódio novamente. Só que desta vez com uma ordem diferente.
15:38há 18 horas

⏱️’ DOMÍNIO DA RED BULL

A equipe austríaca conquistou duas dobradinhas nestas duas primeiras etapas. Max Verstappen venceu a primeira etapa e Sergio Pérez a segunda. Mesmo estando no início, a RBR é a grande favorita disparada para vencer o campeonato de construtores. 
15:36há 18 horas

🗣️ FALA, SERGIO PÉREZ

 "Acabou sendo mais difícil do que o esperado. O safety car tentou tirar a vitória da gente aqui, novamente, mas este ano não.”
15:32há 18 horas

⏱️’

Alonso é o sexto piloto com mais pódios da história, anotando seu centésimo com o terceiro lugar neste GP da Arábia Saudita.
15:31há 18 horas

⏱️’ GRID FINAL!

1- PER: +25 pts

2- VER: +18 pts (+1 volta mais rápida)

3- ALO: +15 pts

4- RUS: +12 pts

5- HAM: 10 pts

6- SAI: 8 pts

7- LEC: 6 pts

8- OCO: 4: pts

9- GAS: 2 pts

10- MAG: 1 pt

11- TSU

12- HUL

13- ZHO

14- VRI

15- PIA

16- SAR

17- NOR

18- BOT

OUT- ALB

OUT- STR

15:27há 18 horas

50/50 - BANDEIRADA FINAL 🏁

Sergio Pérez vence o GP da Arábia Saudita. Max Verstappen chega em segundo, faz a volta mais rápida e fica com a liderança do Mundial. Fernando Alonso  passa em terceiro – este é o centésimo pódio do espanhol na carreira.
15:25há 18 horas

50/50 - ÚLTIMA VOLTA

Sergio Pérez vem para vitória e assumir a liderança. Max Verstappen tenta a volta mais rápida para ele ficar com a liderança no lugar de Checo.
15:23há 18 horas

48/50

Piasti faz linda manobra e passa seu companheiro de equipe Norris, ficando com o 16° lugar.
15:22há 18 horas

48/50

Pérez além da liderança, tem a melhor volta da corrida. Se terminar assim, o mexicano assume a liderança do campeonato mundial com um ponto à frente de seu companheiro de equipe Max Verstappen: 44x43.
15:20há 18 horas

46/50

Magnussen ultrapassa Tsunoda e assume o décimo lugar. O dinamarquês entre no top 10 e está ganhando um pontinho importante para ele e a equipe Haas.
15:16há 19 horas

45/50

Estamos à seis voltas do fim.
15:13há 19 horas

42/50

De Vries ultrapassa Sargent e assume o 14° lugar. As duas McLarens vem na sequência também tentando ultrapassar o norte-americano.
15:12há 19 horas

42/50

Agora foi a vez de Pérez reclamar. O mexicano disse ao engenheiro que está sentindo problemas nos freios.
15:11há 19 horas

41/50

A  Red Bull pergunta para Verstappen se ele ainda sente algo de errado no carro. O bicampeão confirma. Porém, o bicampeão do mundo já conseguiu reduzir novamente, em meio segundo, a diferença sobre o líder Pérez.
15:10há 19 horas

41/50

Verstappen: "Está fazendo um barulho estranho! Cara, tem alguma coisa errada". Gianpero Lambiase agradece a Max pelo feedback e pede que o holandês espere por um retorno.
15:10há 19 horas

40/50 - TOP 10

1- PER

2- VER

3- ALO

4- RUS

5- HAM

6- SAI

7- LEC

8- OCO

9- GAS

10- TSU

15:07há 19 horas

39/50

O eixo de transmissão de Verstappen está balançando um pouco. É o mesmo dispositivo que forçou o abandono do holandês no Q2 da classificação deste sábado...
15:07há 19 horas

38/50

Zhou faz bela manobra e ultrapassa Sargent. O chinês assume o décimo terceiro lugar.
15:04há 19 horas

37/50

Verstappen vai se aproximando aos poucos de Sergio Pérez.
15:04há 19 horas

36/50

Bottas entra no box e coloca pneus macios.
15:04há 19 horas

36/50

Leclerc, que chegou a escapar da pista há pouco, reclamou pelo rádio que não está feliz por estar tanto tempo atrás de Sainz e de seus outros rivais.
14:59há 19 horas

33/50

Toda vez que Pérez passa pela linha de chegada, ele faz o melhor tempo. Porém, em segundo lugar, Verstappen vai lá e rouba o melhor tempo pata ele. Isso já ocorreu cinco vezes. 
14:54há 19 horas

30/50

Valendo a 12ª posição, Sargent tenta ultrapassar Hulkenberg.
14:51há 19 horas

28/50

Albon abandona! Agora temos 18 carros na pista.
14:51há 19 horas

28/50

Pérez faz a volta mais rápida, mas na sequência, Verstappen supera o tempo do companheiro de equipe: 1m32s838.
14:49há 19 horas

27/50

Albon tira o pé e deve abonar a corrida.
14:49há 19 horas

27/50

Albon está com problemas e é ultrapassado pro Sargent e Zhou, De Vires Norris e Piastri. 
14:47há 19 horas

26/50

Max Verstappen faz a volta mais rápida da corrida: 1m33s426.
14:46há 19 horas

25/50

Fórmula Verstappen? O holandês ganha mais uma posição e está em segundo lugar.
14:44há 19 horas

23/50

Max Verstappen passa de passagem Russell e assume o terceiro lugar. É a décima segunda posição que o holandês ganhou na corrida.
14:43há 19 horas

23/50

Com exceção de Hamilton (médios), os 13 primeiros estão calçando pneus duros.
14:41há 19 horas

22/50

Hamilton ultrapassa Sainz e assume o quinto lugar.
14:40há 19 horas

21/50

Neste momento o Verstappen tem a melhor volta da corrida.
14:39há 19 horas

21/50 - BANDEIRA VERDE 🟢

Retomada a corrida em Jeddah.
14:37há 19 horas

20/50 BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡

Norris decide ir aos boxs e volta em 19°.
14:36há 19 horas

20/50 - TOP 10 🟡

1- PER

2- ALO

3- RUS

4- VER

5- SAI

6- HAM

7- LEC

8- TSU

9- OCO

10- GAS

14:35há 19 horas

19/50 - BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡

Sargeant é o último do grid a trocar os pneus.
14:33há 19 horas

19/50 - BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡

Alguns pilotos aproveitam a bandeira amarela e entram no no boxe.
14:32há 19 horas

18/50 - SAFETY CAR 🟡

Com o abandono de Stroll, safety car entra na pista e agora temos bandeira amarela em todo circuito.
14:31há 19 horas

17/50 - BANDEIRA AMARELA 🟡

Bandeira amarela no segundo setor. Stroll  para na pista e terá que abandonar a corrida.
14:30há 19 horas

17/50

Ocon também foi para o box e coloca o mesmo composto de pneus.
14:30há 19 horas

17/50

Leclerc foi chamado pro box e coloca pneus duros.
14:29há 19 horas

16/50

Verstappen em quinto, se aproxima de Leclerc em quarto.
14:29há 19 horas

16/50

Sainz vai para o box.  e coloca pneus duro. Voltando na nona posição.

Verstappen e Leclerc ganham outro posição com essa parada.

14:28há 19 horas

15/50

Gasly vai para o box e coloca pneus duros. O francês volta em 14°.
14:27há 19 horas

15/50 TOP 10

1- PER

2- ALO

3- RUS

4- SAI

5- LEC

6- VER

7- OCO

8- HAM

9- TSU

10- STR

14:26há 19 horas

14/50

Verstappen ultrapassa Ocon facilmente e agora é o sexto.
14:26há 19 horas

14/50

Stroll foi para o pit-stop e coloca pneus duros. O canadense volta em 12°.
14:25há 19 horas

13/50

Verstappen já está colocado no Ocon.
14:24há 19 horas

13/50

Novamente Charle Leclerc! Desta vez o monegasco ultrapassa Esteban Ocon e assume o sexto lugar.
14:23há 19 horas

12/50

A ultrapassagem é inevitável e o Max Verstappen assume o oitavo lugar. Hamilton caiu para nono.
14:20há 19 horas

11/50

Sergio Pérez faz novamente a volta mais rápida da corrida: 1m34s106.
14:20há 19 horas

10/50

Max Verstappen está chegando no Lewis Hamilton. O holandês chega fácil em seus adversários.
14:19há 19 horas

10/50

Max Verstappen ultrapassa Pierre Gasly e já está em nono.
14:18há 19 horas

09/50

Hamilton foi investigado por ziguezaguear na pista e não deixar vácuo para Gasly. O inglês sofreu uma advertência e na próxima pode ser punido.
14:17há 19 horas

09/50

Leclerc passa Hamilton com certa facilidade e assume o sétimo lugar.
14:16há 20 horas

08/50

Verstappen ultrapassa Zhou e assume o décimo lugar. Holandês chega na zona de pontuação.
14:15há 20 horas

07/50

Pérez acaba de fazer a volta mais rápida da corrida: 1m34s277.
14:15há 20 horas

07/50

Leclerc ultrapassa Gasly e assume o oitavo lugar. Agora o monegasco vai em busca do Lewis Hamilton.
14:14há 20 horas

07/50

Alonso não deixa o Pérez se distanciar e persegue o mexicano. 
14:13há 20 horas

06/50

Outra piloto que ainda não comentamos: Leclerc, que partiu em 12º (após perder 10 posições no grid inicial devido à terceira troca de sua unidade eletrônica), já se encontra na nona colocação.
14:12há 20 horas

06/50

Verstappen ultrapassa as duas Haas e sai de 13° para 11°.
14:12há 20 horas

06/50 - TOP 10

1- PER

2- ALO

3- RUS

4- STR

5- SAI

6- OCO

7- HAM

8- GAS

9- LEC

10- ZHO

14:10há 20 horas

04’ POR FORA!

Sergio Pérez nem precisou do DRS, foi por fora e assume a liderança da corrida.
14:09há 20 horas

03/50

Fernando Alonso tenta se distanciar de Serio Pérez. Com um segundo à frente, o mexicano não poderá usar o DRS.
14:08há 20 horas

02/50 - PUNIDO!

Fernando Alonso leva punição de 5 segundos. O espanhol se posicionou errado no grid de largada e foi punido.
14:07há 20 horas

02/50

Piastri quebra o bico na primeira volta, faz um pit-stop e cai para último.
14:06há 20 horas

01/50

O Stroll também largou bem e ganhou uma posição, assim como Max Verstappen que ganhou duas.
14:05há 20 horas

01/50 - LARGADA ESPETACULAR DE ALONSO

Fernando Alonso que larga em segundo, ultrapassa Sergio Pérez e assume a ponta na primeira curva. Largada sensacional digna de um bicampeão do mundo.
14:04há 20 horas

01/05 - APAGAM-SE AS LUZES

É dada a largada do Grande Prêmio da Arábia Saudita.
14:03há 20 horas

⏱️’

Carros posicionados, vai começar o GP.
14:01há 20 horas

⏱️’ Volta de aquecimento

Pilotos saem para volta de apresentação no circuito de Jeddah.
13:37há 20 horas

⏱️’

13:01há 21 horas

⏱️’ O lindo circuito de Jeddah

12:56há 21 horas

⏱️’ Grid de largada

Este será as posições dos pilotos no grid de largada em Jeddah. Leclerc sofreu uma punição de dez posições e larga em 12°.
12:51há 21 horas

⏱️’ Boa tarde!

Começamos agora a transmissão em tempo real do GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1. O circuito de Jeddah recebe a segunda etapa da temporada de 2023.
12:46há 21 horas

Quando é o GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1 e como acompanhar AO VIVO?

Competição: Mundial de Fórmula 1 (segunda etapa)

Local: Círculo Jeddah Corniche, Jidá (SAU)

Horário: 14:00 (de Brasília)

Onde assistir: Band

Tempo real: VAVEL Brasil

12:41há 21 horas

Como e onde assistir ao GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1 AO VIVO

Além do tempo real aqui na VAVEL Brasil, o GP da Arábia Saudita de Fórmula 1 ao vivo terá transmissão da Band.
12:36há 21 horas

GP da Arábia Saudita (circuito de Jeddah)

SEGUNDA ETAPA DE 2023

Voltas: 50

Comprimento da pista: 6.147 KM

Pneus disponíveis: C2 duro, C3 médio, C4 macio

Melhor volta: 1m 30s 734 (Lewis Hamilton - 2021)

Primeiro GP: 2021

Maior vencedor: Lewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen (1)

12:31há 21 horas

Como ficou a qualificação?

Q1

16- Yui Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - 1m29s939

17- Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1m29s994

18- Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri) - 1m30s244

19- Lando Norris (McLaren)- 1m30s447

20- Logan Sargent (Williams) - 2m08s510

 

Q2

11- Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - 1m29s451

12- Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) - 1m29s461

13- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 1m29s634

14- Valteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 1m29s668

15- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1m49s953

 

Q3

1- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - 1m28s265

2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1m28s420

3- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1m28s730

4- George Russell (Mercedes) - 1m28s857

5- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1m28s931

6- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1m28s945

7- Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - 1m29s078

8- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1m29s223

9- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1m29s243

10- Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1m29s357

12:26há 21 horas

Pode vir o centésimo

Recém-chegado na Aston Martin, o bicampeão do mundo Fernando Alonso, conquistou seu 99° pódio em sua estreia pela equipe no GP do Bahrein. Ainda não se sabe se a equipe britânica irá competir por título com a Red Bull, mas o que dá pra se esperar, é um carro competitivo que estará sempre na frente do pelotão como as grandes equipes. Como irá largar na primeira fila, isso faz com que o espanhol tenha a oportunidade de subir no pódio pela 100° em Jidá. 
 
Foto: Divulgação / F1
Foto: Divulgação / F1
12:21há 21 horas

🗣️ Fala, Sérgio Perez

"Você realmente sente os carros de Fórmula 1 ganhando vida neste lugar ... Max tem sido muito forte neste fim de semana, espero que amanhã possamos ter os dois carros lá.”
12:16há um dia

Verstappen fora no Q2

E se Max Verstappen dominou todo o fim de semana até aqui, o holandês não teve a mesma sorte na classificação. Com problemas na transmissão do seu RB19, o bicampeão abandonou no Q2 e vai largar em 15º. Neste domingo, ele terá a missão de escalar o grid em corrida de recuperação - cenário que se repetiu duas vezes em 2022, nos GPs da Hungria e da Bélgica.
12:11há um dia

Primeira fila “habla”

Os tempos não serão o único fator a definir o grid. Com a punição de 10 posições a Charles Leclerc - que vai usar o terceiro controle eletrônico da temporada -, a primeira fila será composta pelo mexicano Sergio Pérez e o espanhol Fernando Alonso. George Russell e Carlos Sainz sairão em terceiro e quarto, respectivamente, ficando na segunda fila.
12:06há um dia

Red Bull no topo

Neste domingo (19), teremos o GP da Arábia Saudita pela segunda etapa do calendário da F1 2023. A principal categoria do automobilismo vai às ruas de Jidá, no circuito Jeddah Corniche, para 50 voltas de muita emoção, às 14h (de Brasília). Assim como em 2022, Sergio Pérez fez o melhor tempo na qualificação e ficou com a pole position. O piloto da Red Bull registrou 1m28s265, à frente dos tempos de Charles Leclerc e Fernando Alonso.
12:01há um dia

Bem-vindos!

Olá, torcedor! Fique ligado nos acontecimentos da corrida de Fórmula 1. Acompanhe os detalhes, ultrapassagens e notícias à medida que acontece ao vivo aqui na telinha da VAVEL Brasil.
