Nadal vence Tsitsipas na semifinal do Masters 1000 de Roma (2-0)
(Foto: Divulgação/ ATP)

Ponto a ponto da partida entre Rafael Nadal x Stefanos Tsitsipas ao vivo hoje pela final do Masters 1000 de Roma 2019, disputada neste sábado (11). Horário do jogo: 9h30 (de Brasília). Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil!

lucasoliveira
Lucas Oliveira
Nadal classificado para a finalíssima!
'Toro Miúra' aguarda o vencedor da segunda semifinal, entre o sérvio #1 Novak Djokovic e o argentino #24 Diego Schwartzman. O confronto acontece neste sábado (18), às 15h (de Brasília).
Vitória de Rafael Nadal
O espanhol vence Tsitsipas por 2 sets a 0, parciais de 6/3 e 6/4, em 1h43 de partida.
10° game, 2° set
Belo contra-ataque de Nadal, o espanhol tem o triplo match point.
10° game, 2° set
Erro do grego, 30-0.
10° game, 2° set
Firme no smash para matar o ponto, 15-0.
Nadal sacando para fechar!
O espanhol tem 5/4 na segunda parcial e vai servir para selar a vitória.
9° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, Tsitsipas confirma o saque e precisa quebrar o serviço do espanhol no próximo game para se manter vivo no jogo.
9° game, 2° set
Winner de devolução, 15 iguais.
9° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 40-0.
9° game, 2° set
Ace de Tsitsipas, 15-0.
8° game, 2° set
Com belo winner de esquerda, o espanhol confirma o saque e tem 5/2 no segundo set. 'Toro Miúra' está a um game da finalíssima.
8° game, 2° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 30-0.
8° game, 2° set
Subindo a rede para matar o ponto, 15-0.
7° game, 2° set
Com bela curta, Tsitsipas confirma o saque. Nadal vai sacar em 4/3.
7° game, 2° set
Ace do grego, 40-30.
7° game, 2° set
Tsitsipas sobe a rede e força o erro de Nadal, 30 iguais.
7° game, 2° set
Dominando as trocas de bola, Nadal sobe a rede para ganhar o ponto, 15-30.
7° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 15 iguais.
QUE PONTAÇO!
Tsitsipas aplica bela curta, mas Nadal consegue chegar e aplica grande passada em Tsitsipas, 0-15.
6° game, 2° set
Nadal confirma o serviço e tem 4/2 no segundo set.
6° game, 2° set
Tenistas trocam slices até Nadal errar, 40-15.
6° game, 2° set
Firme na esquerda para aplicar mais uma bola vencedora, 40-0.
6° game, 2° set
Erro na esquerda de Tsitsipas, 30-0.
6° game, 2° set
Winner de Nadal, 15-0.
5° game, 2° set
Firme na direita para confirmar o saque, 3/2.
5° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 30-0.
5° game, 2° set
Firme no saque para abrir 15-0.
4° game, 2° set
Firme no saque para abrir 3/1 no segundo set.
4° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 15 iguais.
4° game, 2° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 15-0.
3° game, 2° set
O espanhol consegue a quebra e tem 2/1 no segundo set.
3° game, 2° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, vantagem Nadal.
3° game, 2° set
Erro do grego, iguais.
3° game, 2° set
Belo ponto do grego, vantagem a favor.
3° game, 2° set
Nadal erra o ataque e perde mais uma chance de quebrar o saque do grego.
3° game, 2° set
Subindo a rede para matar o ponto, Nadal tem mais um break.
3° game, 2° set
Firme no saque para salvar o break point, deuce.
3° game, 2° set
Mais um erro do grego, 30-40.
3° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 30-15.
3° game, 2° set
Erro do grego na esquerda, 15 iguais.
2° game, 2° set
Game Nadal, 1/1.
2° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 40-15.
2° game, 2° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 40-0.
1° game, 2° set
Erro na devolução, game Tsitsipas. O grego lidera a segunda parcial por 1/0.
1° game, 2° set
Erro de Nadal, 30-0.
9° game, 1° set
Nadal vence o primeiro set por 6/3, em 49 minutos.
9° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 30 iguais.
9° game, 1° set
Arada de Tsitsipas, 15-30.
9° game, 1° set
Erro não forçado de Nadal, 0-30.
9° game, 1° set
Erro na aproximação de Nadal à rede, 0-15.
9° game, 1° set
Nadal vai sacara para fechar o primeiro set.
8° game, 1° set
Game para o grego, 5/3.
8° game, 1° set
Subindo a rede para matar o ponto, vantagem Tsitsipas.
8° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 30 iguais.
8° game, 1° set
Erro do grego, 30-15.
8° game, 1° set
Mais um erro do espanhol, 30-0.
8° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal na devolução, 15-0.
7° game, 1° set
Game Nadal, 5/2.
7° game, 1° set
Subindo a rede para mater o ponto, Nadal tem 30-0.
6° game, 1° set
Game Tsitsipas, Nadal vai sacar em *4/2.
6° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal, 40-0.
5° game, 1° set
Game Nadal.
5° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 40-0.
4° game, 1° set
Game Tsitsipas, 3/1.
4° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal, 40-30.
4° game, 1° set
4° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal, 15 iguais.
3° game, 1° set
Game Nadal, 3/0.
3° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, vantagem Nadal.
3° game, 1° set
Belo voleio do grego para igualar o game, deuce.
3° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, vantagem para o espanhol
3° game, 1° set
Belo contra-ataque de Nadal, 40 iguais.
3° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal. 30-40.
3° game, 1° set
Subindo a rede para matar o ponto, 30 iguais.
3° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal, 30-15.
3° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, 15-0.
2° game, 1° set
Passada sensacional de Nadal para quebra o serviço de Tsitsipas, 2/0.
2° game, 1° set
Mais um erro de Tsitsipas, 15-40.
2° game, 1° set
Erro do grego, 0-15.
1° game, 1° set
Game Nadal, 1/0.
1° game, 1° set
Erro de Tsitsipas, vantagem pára o espanhol.
1° game, 1° set
Dupla falta de Nadal, deuce.
1° game, 1° set
Mais uma vez subindo a rede para vencer o ponto, Nadal tem 40-30.
1° game, 1° set
Erro na devolução, 30 iguais.
1° game, 1° set
Erro de Nadal após longa troca de bolas, 15-30.
1° game, 1° set
Subindo a rede, Nadal mata o ponto com smash, 15 iguais.
1° game, 1° set
Belo winner de direita de Tsitsipas, 0-15.
Tenistas em quadra!

Fiquem ligados conosco para esse grande jogo!
A partida terá início em menos de vinte minutos.
'Toro Miúra' no aquecimento também!
Confira o treino de Tsitsippas antes da semifinal!
Não vai perder a hora, né?
Acompanhe com a gente a partir das 9h (de Brasília), para conhecermos o primeiro finalista do Masters 1000 de Roma 2019.
Quem perderá a invencibilidade de sets primeiro?
Ambos chegam para a semifinal sem ter perdido nenhuma parcial até aqui.
Análise:
Apesar do ótimo momento do grego e da vitória recente sobre Nadal, O 'Toro Miúra' sempre é favorito no saibro. A expectativa é de que seja mais um grande jogo, assim como foi em Madrid.
Confira a vitória de Tsitsipas sobre Nadal em Madrid!
Histórico entre os tenistas:
Nadal e Tsitsipas se enfrentaram quatro vezes, o espanhol triunfou em três oportunidades, enquanto o grego apenas uma. Vale lembrar que a vitória do jovem tenista da Grécia foi há uma semana, pela semifinal do Masters 1000 de Madrid.
Confira a vitória de Nadal sobre Verdasco:
Como chega Tsitsipas?
Após o vice-campeonato em Madrid, o grego vem fazendo mais uma excelente campanha em Roma. O número 7 do mundo venceu os italiano #283 jannik Sinner e #12 Fabio Fognini em sets diretos. Nas quartas de final, Federer anunciou lesão na perna direita e perdeu por WO. Com esse resultado, Tsitsipas alcança sua terceira semifinal seguida.
Como chega Nadal?
O espanhol chega para a semifinal do Masters 1000 de Roma após vencer o francês #42 Jeremy CHardy, o georgiano #18 Nikoloz Basilashvili e o compatriota #38 Fernando Verdasco sem ter perdido nenhum set.
Bom dia, leitores da Vavel BRASIL!
Neste sábado (18), acontece a primeira semifinal do Masters 1000 de Roma. A partida entre o espanhol #2 Rafael Nadal e o grego #9 Stefanos Tsitsipas acontece às 9h30 (de Brasília). 
