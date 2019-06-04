Federer x Wawrinka AO VIVO pelas quartas de final de Roland Garros (2-1)
(Foto:Divulgação/ Roland Garros)

Federer x Wawrinka AO VIVO pelas quartas de final de Roland Garros (2-1)

Ponto a ponto da partida entre Roger Federer x Stan Wawrinka ao vivo nesta terça (4), válido pelas quartas de Roland Garros. Horário do jogo: 9h (de Brasília). Acompanhe todos os lances no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil!

Jogo interrompido!

5° game, 4° set
Game Federer, 3/3.
5° game, 4° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 40-30.
5° game, 4° set
Dominando o ponto na rede, Federer empata o game em 15-15.
6° game, 4° set
Federer domina o ponto, mas erra Smash, 0-15.
5° game, 4° set
Game Wawrinka, 3/2.
5° game, 4° set
Firme no saque para ter mais uma vantagem.
5° game, 4° set
Erro de Wawrinka, deuce.
5° game, 4° set
Belo contra-ataque de Wawrinka, vantagem.
5° game, 4° set
Belo ponto de Federer, 30-40.
5° game, 4° set
Bela passada de Wawrinka na esquerda, 30-15.
4° game, 4° set
Game Federer, 2/2.
4° game, 4° set
Bela curta de Federer, 30-0.
4° game, 4° set
Erro na devolução, 15-0 Federer.
3° game, 4° set
Game Wawrinka.
3° game, 4° set
Belo saque de Wawrinka, vantagem.
CHEGAMOS A TRÊS HORAS DE PARTIDA!

3° game, 4° set
Belo winner de Wawrinka, deuce.
3° game, 4° set
Federer firme na direita para vencer o ponto e ter mais um break point.
3° game, 4° set
Mais um deuce, game disputadíssimo.
3° game, 4° set
Erro de Wawrinka, vantagem Federer.
3° game, 4° set
Erro de Stan, deuce.
3° game, 4° set
Winner de direita de Wawrinka, vantagem.
3° game, 4° set
Firme na direita, deuce.
3° game, 4° set
Firme no saque para salvar o primeiro break, 30-40.
3° game, 4° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 15-30.
3° game, 4° set
Bela esquerda de Wawrinka, 15-0.
2° game, 4° set
Bela deixada de Federer, game para o número três do mundo.
2° game, 4° set
Firme no saque, 30-0.
1° game, 4° set
Game Wawrinka, 1/0 no quarto set.
1° game, 4° set
Dupla falta de Wawrinka, 40-30.
1° game, 4° set
Erro de Federer na esquerda, 30-15.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Firme no saque para fechar o terceiro set em 7/6 (5).
Tiebreak, 3° set
Belo ponto vencido por Federer, 6-3.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Wawrinka aplica passada e devolve uma das quebras, 5-3.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Firme no saque para confirmar o saque, Federer vai sacar em 5-2.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Federer comanda o ponto e conquista mais um break com belo winner de direita, 5-1.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Federer abre boa vantagem e tem 4/1 no Tiebreak.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Firme no saque para abrir 3/1.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Belo voleio para conquistar a mini quebra e abrir 2-0.
Tiebreak, 3° set
Firme no saque para vencer o primeiro ponto do tiebreak, 1-0 Federer.
12° game, 3° set
Wawrinka confirma o saque e teremos mais um tiebreak.
12° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, 30-15.
11° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 6/5 Federer.
11° game, 3° set
Firme na rede para vencer o ponto, mais um game point.
11° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, deuce.
11° game, 3° set
Firme no Smash para matar o ponto, vantagem Federer.
11° game, 3° set
Advinha? Deuce.
11° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka, vantagem Federer.
11° game, 3° set
Erro na devolução, mais um deuce.
11° game, 3° set
Erro no Smash de Federer, vantagem Wawrinka.
11° game, 3° set
Subindo a rede para salvar o break point, 40 iguais.
11° game, 3° set
Bela esquerda de Wawrinka, 30-40.
11° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka na esquerda, 15-0.
10° game, 3° set
Bela esquerda de Wawrinka para fechar o game, 5/5 no terceiro set.
10° game, 3° set
Mais um erro de Federer, 40 iguais.
10° game, 3° set
Belo lobby de Federer para ter mais uma vantagem.
10° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, deuce.
10° game, 3° set
Winner de direita, Federer tem o break point.
10° game, 3° set
Que erro de Stan, 30 iguais.
10° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 15 iguais.
10° game, 3° set
Wawrinka sacou muito bem e matou o ponto na direita, 15/0.
10° game, 3° set
9° game, 3° set
Game Federer, 5/4.
9° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, 40-30.
9° game, 3° set
Firme na direita, 30/15.
9° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, 15 iguais.
9° game, 3° set
Firme no saque, 15-0.
8° game, 3° set
Federer devolve a quebra logo em seguida e iguala a parcial em 4/4. Que partida!
8° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 15-40.
8° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, 15-30.
8° game, 3° set
Passada de Federer, 0-30.
8° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 0/15.
7° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, Wawrinka saca em 4/3.
7° game, 3° set
Winner de Federer no contra-ataque, 15-30.
7° game, 3° set
Passada de Wawrinka, 0-30.
7° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, 0-15.
6° game, 3° set
Game Wawrinka, 3/3.
6° game, 3° set
Firme para ganhar o ponto, 40-0.
6° game, 3° set
Wawrinka força o erro de Federer, 30-0.
5° game, 3° set
Game Federer, 3/2.
5° game, 3° set
Firme no saque para igualar o game, 30/30.
4° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer na esquerda, 0-30. 
4° game, 3° set
Game Wawrinka, 2/2.
4° game, 3° set
Ace de Wawrinka para salvar o break.


4° game, 3° set
Dupla falta de Wawrinka, 30-40.
4° game, 3° set
Belo winner de esquerda, 15/30.
3° game, 3° set
Ace de Federer para fechar o game, 2/1.
3° game, 3° set
Subindo a rede para matar o ponto, 15/0.
2° game, 3° set
Game Wawrinka, 1/1.
2° game, 3° set
Bela esquerda de Wawrinka, 40-30.
2° game, 3° set
Bela passada de Federer, 30 iguais.
2° game, 3° set
Winner de direita de Federer, 30/15.
2° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, 30/0.
2° game, 3° set
1° game, 3° set
Game Federer.
1° game, 3° set
Subindo a rede, Federer mata o ponto e tem a vantagem mais uma vez.
1° game, 3° set
Bola para fora de Federer, deuce.
1° game, 3° set
Vantagem para Federer.
1° game, 3° set
Erro de Federer, deuce.
1° game, 3° set
Arada de Federer, deuce.
1° game, 3° set
Winner de Federer, 40-30.
1° game, 3° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30/15.
10° game, 2° set
Winner de Wawrinka para fechar o segundo set em 6/4.
10° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, mais um set point para Wawrinka.
10° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, deuce.
10° game, 2° set
Belo winner de Federer na esquerda para salvar o segundo set point.
10° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, triplo set point.
10° game, 2° set
Bela esquerda de Wawrinka, 30-0.
Wawrinka sacará para fechar o set no próximo game!

9° game, 2° set
Game Federer.
9° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30-0.
9° game, 2° set
Firme no saque, 15/0.
8° game, 2° set
Game Wawrinka, 5/3.
8° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, 15/0.
7° game, 2° set
Game Federer, 4/3.
7° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30/15.
7° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 15 iguais.
7° game, 2° set
Bela passada de Wawrinka, 0/15.
6° game, 2° set
Game Wawrinka, 4/2 na parcial.
6° game, 2° set
Erro na direita, deuce.
6° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, vantagem Wawrinka.
6° game, 2° set
Belo contra-ataque na direita de Federer, deuce.
6° game, 2° set
Firme na direita para matar o ponto, 40-30.
6° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30 iguais.
6° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer na devolução, 30-15.
6° game, 2° set
Dupla falta de Wawrinka, 15 iguais.
5° game, 2° set
Game Federer, Wawrinka lidera em 3/2.
5° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka na devolução, 40-15.
5° game, 2° set
Smash de Federer para matar o ponto, 15 iguais.
4° game, 2° set
Game Wawrinka, que lidera a parcial em 3/1.
4° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, vantagem Wawrinka.
4° game, 2° set
Arada de Federer, deuce.
4° game, 2° set
Wawrinka salva mais um break point, 30-40.
4° game, 2° set
Após bela troca de bolas, Federer chega à dois break points.
4° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 15-30.
4° game, 2° set
Ace de Wawrinka, 15/0.
3° game, 2° set
Belo contra-ataque de direita de Wawrinka, que conquista a quebra para cima de Federer e sacará em 2/1.
3° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, primeira vantagem a favor de Wawrinka.
3° game, 2° set
Belo contra-ataque de Wawrinka, deuce.
3° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 40-15.
3° game, 2° set
Ace de Federer, 30-15.
3° game, 2° set
Winner de Wawrinka, 0-15.
2° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer na devolução, game Wawrinka. A parcial está empatada em 1/1.
2° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, vantagem Wawrinka.
2° game, 2° set
Erro bobo de Federer, iguais.
2° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, vantagem para o suíço.
2° game, 2° set
Belo contra-ataque de Federer, 30 iguais.
2° game, 2° set
Ace de Wawrinka, 30-15.
2° game, 2° set
Winner de direita de Wawrinka, 15 iguais.
2° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka na esquerda, 0-15.
1° game, 2° set
Game Federer, 1/0 no segundo set.
1° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30 iguais.
1° game, 2° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 15-30.
1° game, 2° set
Mais um erro de Federer, 0-30.
1° game, 2° set
Erro de Federer, 0-15.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Erro na devolução para Federer conquistar o primeiro set em 7/6 (4).
Tiebreak, 1° set
Erro na devolução, duplo set point para Federer.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka na esquerda, Federer saca em 5-4.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Firme no saque para empatar a partida, 4-4.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 4-3.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Bela bola de Federer no pé de Wawrinka, 4-2.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Firme na direita para diminuir a desvantagem, 3-2 Federer, com o saque.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, primeiro mini break no game desempate. Federer lidera em 3-1.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Excelente ponto de Federer, 2-1.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Firme no saque para empatar o game desempate em 1-1.
Tiebreak, 1° set
Winner de direita de Wawrinka, 1-0.
12° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 6/6 no set e o vencedor foi decidido no tiebreak.
12° game, 1° set
Erro forçado de Wawrinka, 30-0.
12° game, 1° set
11° game, 1° set
Mais um erro na devolução, game Wawrinka, que vence por 6/5.
11° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer na devolução do segundo saque de Wawrinka, 40-30.
11° game, 1° set
Belo ponto de Federer, 30 iguais.
11° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer na devolução, 30-15.
11° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 15/0.
10° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer na esquerda, 40-30.
10° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 40-15.
10° game, 1° set
Subindo a rede, Federer mata o ponto com belo voleio, 30-15.
9° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, game Wawrinka. Stan lidera o set em 5/4.
9° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 30 iguais.
9° game, 1° set
Que esquerda de Wawrinka, 15 iguais.
8° game, 1° set
Game Federer, 4/4.
8° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 40-0.
8° game, 1° set
Saque firme de Federer, 30-0.
7° game, 1° set
Game Wawrinka, 4/3.
7° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, vantagem Wawrinka.
7° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, mais uma chance de quebra a favor de Federer.
7° game, 1° set
Federer desperdiça mais um break point.
7° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30-40.
7° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 30 iguais.
7° game, 1° set
Após longa troca de bolas, Wawrinka erra na esquerda, 0/15.
6° game, 1° set
Game Federer, 3/3.
6° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 40-15.
6° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 40-0. 
5° game, 1° set
Game Wawrinka, 3/2.
5° game, 1° set
Winner de direita de Wawrinka, vantagem.
5° game, 1° set
Com saque firme, Wawrinka salva o break point.
5° game, 1° set
Após bela devolução, Wawrinka erra e Federer tem o break point.
5° game, 1° set
Winner de Federer, 30 iguais.
5° game, 1° set
Winner de Wawrinka, 30-0.
5° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer na esquerda, 15-0.
4° game, 1° set
Subindo a rede, Federer confirma o saque e iguala a parcial em 2/2.
4° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 40-15.
4° game, 1° set
Winner de direita de Federer, 30-0.
4° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka na devolução, 15-0.
3° game, 1° set
Game Wawrinka, 2/1.
3° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 40-0.
2° game, 1° set
Game Federer.
2° game, 1° set
Erro de Stan na tentativa do winner, 40-0.
2° game, 1° set
Erro de Wawrinka, 30-0.
2° game, 1° set
Winner de Federer, 15-0.
1° game, 1° set
Com mais um ace, Wawrinka confirma o serviço e abre 1/0.
1° game, 1° set
Erro de Federer, 40 iguais.
1° game, 1° set
Winner de direita de Wawrinka, 30 iguais.
1° game, 1° set
Ace de Wawrinka, 15-30.
1° game, 1° set
Mais um erro de Stan, 0-30.
1° game, 1° set
Erro não forçado de Wawrinka, 0-15.
Começa a partida!
Wawrinka começa sacando.
Tenistas em quadra!
Suíços aquecendo na Suzanne-Lenglen nesse momento.
Bom dia, leitores da Vavel BRASIL!
A partir de agora você acompanha as emoções da segunda partida das quartas de final de Roland Garros. A partida entre os suíços #3 Roger Federer e #28 Stan Wawrinka acontece às 9h(de Brasília). 
Relembre a última partida entre os tenistas:
Confira o histórico entre os tenistas!
Em 25 jogos, Federer leva ampla vantagem, com 22 vitórias, contra apenas três do compatriota. Vale lembrar que um desses poucos triunfos foi em Roland Garros.
Confira a campanha de Wawrinka:
Confira os melhores momentos da campanha de Federer:
E Wawrinka?
Após vencer Kovalíc na estreia por 3 sets a 1, o suíço triunfou em sets diretos contra Garin e Dimitrov. Nas oitavas, protagonizou o melhor jogo do torneio até aqui, na vitória sobre o grego, Tsitsipas, por 3 sets a 2, parciais de 7/6 (6), 5/7, 6/4, 3/6 e 8/6, em 5h11 de partida disputadíssima.
Como chega Federer?
O suíço vem de campanha impecável no Grand Slam Parisiense e até agora não perdeu nenhum set. Além disso, o tenista de 37 anos se tornou o terceiro mais velho a chegar na fase de quartas de final, atrás apenas do norte-americano Pancho Gonzales, que tinha 40 anos, em 1968, e o húngaro Istvan Gulyas, que tinha 39, em 1971. 
