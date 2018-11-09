Foto: @TuFPF

Colombia acabó la fase de grupos del Sudamericano Sub 20 de futsal goleando a Uruguay

El conjunto cafetero, ya sin opciones de luchar por el título, logró una victoria contundente sobre el equipo charrúa en la última jornada de la primera fase de la competencia. Este viernes se despedirá jugando por el quinto lugar ante el anfitrión, Perú.

<p>La <a href="https://www.vavel.com/colombia/tag/seleccion-colombia-de-futsal/"><strong>Selecci&oacute;n colombiana de futsal</strong></a> jug&oacute; este mi&eacute;rcoles su &uacute;ltimo partido en la fase de grupos del <strong>Sudamericano Sub-20</strong> masculino que se disputa en el Complejo Deportivo de la Federaci&oacute;n Peruana de Futbol. Los dirigidos por <strong>Roberto Bruno</strong> derrotaron a Uruguay en la fecha 5, y tras la finalizaci&oacute;n de la jornada termin&oacute; en el tercer lugar del grupo A.</p> <p>El primer tiempo se disput&oacute; a un nivel muy parejo.&nbsp;Ambos equipos no se arriesgaron casi y jugaron al que menos errores tuviera, por lo que&nbsp;no crearon muchas ocasiones claras de gol. Sin embargo, <strong>Brian Zapata&nbsp;puso el primero para Colombia al minuto 13:40</strong> con un soberbio zapatazo tras recibir un saque de banda. &nbsp;Con el 1-0 los equipos se fueron al descanso.</p> <p>En la <strong>segunda etapa</strong>, Colombia puso las condiciones y administr&oacute; la ventaja. <strong>A los 3:15, Eduardo Ria&ntilde;o aument&oacute; el marcador</strong> tras una muy buena con triangulaci&oacute;n en la&nbsp;jugada previa para terminar con la asistencia por parte de Richard R&iacute;os. Cuando transcurr&iacute;an casi once minutos del segundo tiempo, Diego Figueroa intent&oacute; filtrar el bal&oacute;n e <strong>Ignacio Oper en su af&aacute;n de cortar la trayectoria, termin&oacute; convirtiendo un autogol que coloc&oacute; las cosas 3-0</strong>. A falta de 35 segundos, Uruguay se encontraba acumulado en faltas y Dany Ort&iacute;z bail&oacute; al propio Oper, que le cometi&oacute; infracci&oacute;n, d&aacute;ndole as&iacute; la oportunidad a la tricolor de aumentar su ventaja desde el tiro de castigo, lo cual sucedi&oacute; gracias a <strong>Juan Cuellar que puso el esf&eacute;rico&nbsp;en el &aacute;ngulo por el palo derecho del arquero charr&uacute;a y dejar el 4-0</strong> en el marcador.</p> <h3 style="color:#aaa;font-style:italic;"><strong>Otros resultados</strong></h3> <h3><strong>Grupo A</strong></h3> <table align="center" border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1" style="width: 602px;"> <caption><strong>Argentina vs Brasil</strong></caption> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;"><strong>Equipo</strong></td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;"><strong>Goles</strong></td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;"><strong>Anotadores</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Argentina</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">2</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">Nicol&aacute;s Rosa, Leandro Altamirano</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Brasil</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">5</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">Allison Neves (x2), Giovanny Da Silva (x2), Leonardo Caetano</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <h3><strong>Grupo B</strong></h3> <table align="center" border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1" style="width: 602px;"> <caption><strong>Venezuela vs Per&uacute;</strong></caption> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;"><strong>Equipo</strong></td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;"><strong>Goles</strong></td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;"><strong>Anotadores</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Per&uacute;</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">0</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">No hubo.</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Venezuela</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">3</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">Josu&eacute; Rodr&iacute;guez (x2), Andr&eacute;s Ter&aacute;n</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <table align="center" border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1" style="width: 602px;"> <caption><strong>Per&uacute; vs Paraguay</strong></caption> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 94px; text-align: center;"><strong>Equipo</strong></td> <td style="width: 56px; text-align: center;"><strong>Goles</strong></td> <td style="width: 452px; text-align: center;"><strong>Anotadores</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 94px; text-align: center;">Paraguay</td> <td style="width: 56px; text-align: center;">6</td> <td style="width: 452px; text-align: center;">Julio Ayala (x2), Pedro Pascottini, Jos&eacute; Bobadilla, Henry Lopez, Paulo Rodriguez</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 94px; text-align: center;">Chile</td> <td style="width: 56px; text-align: center;">0</td> <td style="width: 452px; text-align: center;">No hubo.</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <center> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="es"> <p dir="ltr" lang="es">Hoy se jug&oacute; la qunita fecha del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20Futsal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20Futsal</a> en Lima, Per&uacute;. Estos fueron los resultados.<br /> <br /> Grupo A: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Uruguay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Uruguay</a>🇺🇾 0-4 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colombia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colombia</a>🇨🇴 / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Argentina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Argentina</a>🇦🇷 2-5 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brasil?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brasil</a>🇧🇷<br /> Grupo B: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Per%C3%BA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Per&uacute;</a>🇵🇪 0-3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Venezuela?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Venezuela</a>🇻🇪 / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paraguay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paraguay</a>🇵🇾 3-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chile?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chile</a>🇨🇱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutsalxVAVEL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutsalxVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HazloVAVEL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HazloVAVEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/tJ1JiUj2DP">pic.twitter.com/tJ1JiUj2DP</a></p> &mdash; VAVEL Colombia Futsal (@FutsalVAVELcol) <a href="https://twitter.com/FutsalVAVELcol/status/1060737426237411330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">9 de noviembre de 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></center> <h3 style="color:#aaa;font-style:italic;"><strong>Lo que sigue...</strong></h3> <p><strong>Colombia terminar&aacute; su participaci&oacute;n en la competencia este s&aacute;bado enfrentando a Per&uacute;</strong> en el duelo para definir el quinto y sexto lugar. Cabe recordar que la ubicaci&oacute;n en la tabla general influir&aacute; en el sorteo del pr&oacute;ximo Sudamericano que se disputar&aacute; en 2020.</p> <center> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="es"> <p dir="ltr" lang="es">As&iacute; se definir&aacute;n las posiciones del 5&deg; al 10&deg; de la tabla general del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20Futsal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20Futsal</a>.<br /> <br /> 9&deg; y &deg;10: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ecuador?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ecuador</a>🇪🇨 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chile?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chile</a>🇨🇱 (S&aacute;bado)<br /> 8&deg; y 7&deg;: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Uruguay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Uruguay</a>🇺🇾 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bolivia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bolivia</a>🇧🇴 (Domingo)<br /> 5&deg; y 6&deg;: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colombia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colombia</a>🇨🇴 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Per%C3%BA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Per&uacute;</a>🇵🇪 (Domingo)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutsalxVAVEL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutsalxVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HazloVAVEL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HazloVAVEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZTsHplgTwK">pic.twitter.com/ZTsHplgTwK</a></p> &mdash; VAVEL Colombia Futsal (@FutsalVAVELcol) <a href="https://twitter.com/FutsalVAVELcol/status/1060759671353565184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">9 de noviembre de 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></center> <p>Por su parte, <strong>Venezuela, Paraguay, Brasil y Argentina, definir&aacute;n el t&iacute;tulo</strong>. En semifinales, la <em>vinotinto</em>, primera en el grupo B jugar&aacute; ante los <em>albicelestes</em>, segunda del grupo A; mientras que el <em>scratch</em>, primero del grupo A, jugar&aacute; ante la <em>albirroja</em>. Los ganadores de dichos encuentros el s&aacute;bado, jugar&aacute;n el domingo la gran final del torneo.</p>
