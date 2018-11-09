Colombia acabó la fase de grupos del Sudamericano Sub 20 de futsal goleando a Uruguay

<p>La <a href="https://www.vavel.com/colombia/tag/seleccion-colombia-de-futsal/"><strong>Selección colombiana de futsal</strong></a> jugó este miércoles su último partido en la fase de grupos del <strong>Sudamericano Sub-20</strong> masculino que se disputa en el Complejo Deportivo de la Federación Peruana de Futbol. Los dirigidos por <strong>Roberto Bruno</strong> derrotaron a Uruguay en la fecha 5, y tras la finalización de la jornada terminó en el tercer lugar del grupo A.</p> <p>El primer tiempo se disputó a un nivel muy parejo. Ambos equipos no se arriesgaron casi y jugaron al que menos errores tuviera, por lo que no crearon muchas ocasiones claras de gol. Sin embargo, <strong>Brian Zapata puso el primero para Colombia al minuto 13:40</strong> con un soberbio zapatazo tras recibir un saque de banda. Con el 1-0 los equipos se fueron al descanso.</p> <p>En la <strong>segunda etapa</strong>, Colombia puso las condiciones y administró la ventaja. <strong>A los 3:15, Eduardo Riaño aumentó el marcador</strong> tras una muy buena con triangulación en la jugada previa para terminar con la asistencia por parte de Richard Ríos. Cuando transcurrían casi once minutos del segundo tiempo, Diego Figueroa intentó filtrar el balón e <strong>Ignacio Oper en su afán de cortar la trayectoria, terminó convirtiendo un autogol que colocó las cosas 3-0</strong>. A falta de 35 segundos, Uruguay se encontraba acumulado en faltas y Dany Ortíz bailó al propio Oper, que le cometió infracción, dándole así la oportunidad a la tricolor de aumentar su ventaja desde el tiro de castigo, lo cual sucedió gracias a <strong>Juan Cuellar que puso el esférico en el ángulo por el palo derecho del arquero charrúa y dejar el 4-0</strong> en el marcador.</p> <h3 style="color:#aaa;font-style:italic;"><strong>Otros resultados</strong></h3> <h3><strong>Grupo A</strong></h3> <table align="center" border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1" style="width: 602px;"> <caption><strong>Argentina vs Brasil</strong></caption> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;"><strong>Equipo</strong></td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;"><strong>Goles</strong></td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;"><strong>Anotadores</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Argentina</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">2</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">Nicolás Rosa, Leandro Altamirano</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Brasil</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">5</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">Allison Neves (x2), Giovanny Da Silva (x2), Leonardo Caetano</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <h3><strong>Grupo B</strong></h3> <table align="center" border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1" style="width: 602px;"> <caption><strong>Venezuela vs Perú</strong></caption> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;"><strong>Equipo</strong></td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;"><strong>Goles</strong></td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;"><strong>Anotadores</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Perú</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">0</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">No hubo.</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 99px; text-align: center;">Venezuela</td> <td style="width: 55px; text-align: center;">3</td> <td style="width: 449px; text-align: center;">Josué Rodríguez (x2), Andrés Terán</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <table align="center" border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1" style="width: 602px;"> <caption><strong>Perú vs Paraguay</strong></caption> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 94px; text-align: center;"><strong>Equipo</strong></td> <td style="width: 56px; text-align: center;"><strong>Goles</strong></td> <td style="width: 452px; text-align: center;"><strong>Anotadores</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 94px; text-align: center;">Paraguay</td> <td style="width: 56px; text-align: center;">6</td> <td style="width: 452px; text-align: center;">Julio Ayala (x2), Pedro Pascottini, José Bobadilla, Henry Lopez, Paulo Rodriguez</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 94px; text-align: center;">Chile</td> <td style="width: 56px; text-align: center;">0</td> <td style="width: 452px; text-align: center;">No hubo.</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <center> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="es"> <p dir="ltr" lang="es">Hoy se jugó la qunita fecha del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20Futsal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20Futsal</a> en Lima, Perú. Estos fueron los resultados.<br /> <br /> Grupo A: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Uruguay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Uruguay</a>🇺🇾 0-4 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colombia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colombia</a>🇨🇴 / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Argentina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Argentina</a>🇦🇷 2-5 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brasil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brasil</a>🇧🇷<br /> Grupo B: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Per%C3%BA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Perú</a>🇵🇪 0-3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Venezuela?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Venezuela</a>🇻🇪 / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paraguay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paraguay</a>🇵🇾 3-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chile?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chile</a>🇨🇱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutsalxVAVEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutsalxVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HazloVAVEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HazloVAVEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/tJ1JiUj2DP">pic.twitter.com/tJ1JiUj2DP</a></p> — VAVEL Colombia Futsal (@FutsalVAVELcol) <a href="https://twitter.com/FutsalVAVELcol/status/1060737426237411330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">9 de noviembre de 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></center> <h3 style="color:#aaa;font-style:italic;"><strong>Lo que sigue...</strong></h3> <p><strong>Colombia terminará su participación en la competencia este sábado enfrentando a Perú</strong> en el duelo para definir el quinto y sexto lugar. Cabe recordar que la ubicación en la tabla general influirá en el sorteo del próximo Sudamericano que se disputará en 2020.</p> <center> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="es"> <p dir="ltr" lang="es">Así se definirán las posiciones del 5° al 10° de la tabla general del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20Futsal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20Futsal</a>.<br /> <br /> 9° y °10: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ecuador?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ecuador</a>🇪🇨 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chile?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chile</a>🇨🇱 (Sábado)<br /> 8° y 7°: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Uruguay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Uruguay</a>🇺🇾 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bolivia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bolivia</a>🇧🇴 (Domingo)<br /> 5° y 6°: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colombia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colombia</a>🇨🇴 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Per%C3%BA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Perú</a>🇵🇪 (Domingo)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudamericanoSub20xVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutsalxVAVEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutsalxVAVEL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HazloVAVEL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HazloVAVEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZTsHplgTwK">pic.twitter.com/ZTsHplgTwK</a></p> — VAVEL Colombia Futsal (@FutsalVAVELcol) <a href="https://twitter.com/FutsalVAVELcol/status/1060759671353565184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">9 de noviembre de 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></center> <p>Por su parte, <strong>Venezuela, Paraguay, Brasil y Argentina, definirán el título</strong>. En semifinales, la <em>vinotinto</em>, primera en el grupo B jugará ante los <em>albicelestes</em>, segunda del grupo A; mientras que el <em>scratch</em>, primero del grupo A, jugará ante la <em>albirroja</em>. Los ganadores de dichos encuentros el sábado, jugarán el domingo la gran final del torneo.</p>