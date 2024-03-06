PUBLICIDAD
¿A qué horas es la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024?
Argentina: 10:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Brasil: 10:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM en MAX
España: 4:00 PM en Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Perú: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Gualdo Tadino
The town of Gualdo Tadino is located on the slopes of the Umbria-Marche Apennines, in a place of enchanting beauty. A reality rich in history, art, folklore and traditions closely linked to a pristine and lush natural environment. The town has about 15,000 inhabitants and is immersed in an area where abundant water, healthy air and a wealth of flora and fauna harmoniously accompany each other in diverse landscapes. The Apennine chain dominates the city with Mount Penna, which reaches an altitude of 1,432 meters and overlooks the Serrasanta, Maggio and Nero mountains.
Volterra
Volterra is a town that is situated on top of a hill overlooking the Valdicecina region. It is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes of Tuscany, composed of cultivated fields, woods, castles and farms scattered on gentle slopes, alternating with ravines where the soil is richer in clay.
Founded by the Etruscans, it soon became one of the most powerful cities of ancient Etruria. From its position, during all these centuries it has controlled a region rich in natural and mineral resources, and even today numerous monuments and testimonies of its millenary history are still preserved there. Do not miss the impressive natural monument of the Balze.
Recorrido de la etapa
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Clasificación general
|Top 10 - Clasificación general
|Pos.
|Corredor (País / Equipo)
|Tiempo
|1
|Juan Ayuso (España / UAE Team Emirates)
|04h 43'31"
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Jonathan Milan (Italia / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'12"
|4
|Ethan Vernon (Gran Bretaña / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'13"
|5
|Soren Waerenskjold (Noruega / UNO-X Mobility)
|+ 00'15"
|6
|Antonio Tiberi (Italia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'17"
|7
|Kevin Vauquelin (Francia / Arkea B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'18"
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Dinamarca / Team Visma - Lease A Bike)
|+ 00'22"
|9
|Romain Gregoire (Francia / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Suecia / Q36.5 Pro Cycling)
|+ 00'23"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Etapa 2
|Top 10 - Etapa 2
|Pos.
|Corredor (País / Equipo)
|Tiempo
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bélgica / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|04h 32'07"
|2
|Tim Merlier (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Axel Zingle (Francia / Cofidis)
|+ 00'12"
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bélgica / Arkea - B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'13"
|5
|Casper Van Uden (Países Bajos / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'14"
|6
|Soren Waerenskjold (Noruega / UNO-X Mobility)
|+ 00'15"
|7
|Giovanni Lonardi (Italia / Polti Kometa)
|+ 00'17"
|8
|Ethan Vernon (Gran Bretaña / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'18"
|9
|Jonathan Milan (Italia / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'22"
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Suiza / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'22"
Jasper Philipsen venció en la etapa 2
Inicio de la transmisión
Bienvenidos a la cobertura de VAVEL.com de la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 entre Volterra y Gualdo Tadino en vivo y en directo.
Mi nombre es Jhonatan Martínez y seré su anfitrión para esta etapa. Les ofreceremos un análisis previo, actualizaciones y noticias en directo aquí en VAVEL.