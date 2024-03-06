PUBLICIDAD

5:00hace una hora

No te despegues de acá para seguir la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos los momentos iniciales de la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el recorrido entre Volterra y Gualdo Tadino. No te pierdas pierdas ningún detalle de la carrera con el minuto a minuto de VAVEL.
4:55hace una hora

¿Cómo ver la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 en vivo?

Si quieres ver la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 en vivo por televisión, tus opción es DSports

Si quieres verlo por Streaming tu opción es: DGo.

Si quieres seguirlo online, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

4:50hace una hora

¿A qué horas es la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024?

Esta es la hora de inicio de la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático del 6 de marzo de 2024 en varios países:

Argentina: 10:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Brasil: 10:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM en MAX
España: 4:00 PM en Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Perú: 8:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM en DSports y DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM en DSports y DGo

4:45hace una hora

Gualdo Tadino

The town of Gualdo Tadino is located on the slopes of the Umbria-Marche Apennines, in a place of enchanting beauty. A reality rich in history, art, folklore and traditions closely linked to a pristine and lush natural environment. The town has about 15,000 inhabitants and is immersed in an area where abundant water, healthy air and a wealth of flora and fauna harmoniously accompany each other in diverse landscapes. The Apennine chain dominates the city with Mount Penna, which reaches an altitude of 1,432 meters and overlooks the Serrasanta, Maggio and Nero mountains.

4:40hace una hora

Volterra

Volterra is a town that is situated on top of a hill overlooking the Valdicecina region. It is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes of Tuscany, composed of cultivated fields, woods, castles and farms scattered on gentle slopes, alternating with ravines where the soil is richer in clay.

Founded by the Etruscans, it soon became one of the most powerful cities of ancient Etruria. From its position, during all these centuries it has controlled a region rich in natural and mineral resources, and even today numerous monuments and testimonies of its millenary history are still preserved there. Do not miss the impressive natural monument of the Balze.

4:35hace una hora

Recorrido de la etapa

La tercera jornada de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 es la más extensa de la competición. Los corredores saldrán desde Volterra y atravesarán diferentes subidas que pondrán a prueba las piernas de los corredores que aspiran a tener opciones en la clasificación general. Final con llegada en ascenso a Gualdo Tadino, en un recorrido de 225 kilómetros en total.
4:30hace una hora

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Clasificación general

Así va la clasificación general:
Top 10 - Clasificación general
Pos. Corredor (País / Equipo) Tiempo
1 Juan Ayuso (España / UAE Team Emirates) 04h 43'31"
2 Filippo Ganna (Italia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'01"
3 Jonathan Milan (Italia / LIDL-Trek) + 00'12"
4 Ethan Vernon (Gran Bretaña / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'13"
5 Soren Waerenskjold (Noruega / UNO-X Mobility) + 00'15"
6 Antonio Tiberi (Italia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'17"
7 Kevin Vauquelin (Francia / Arkea B&B Hotels) + 00'18"
8 Jonas Vingegaard (Dinamarca / Team Visma - Lease A Bike) + 00'22"
9 Romain Gregoire (Francia / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Suecia / Q36.5 Pro Cycling) + 00'23"
4:25hace una hora

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Etapa 2

Así quedó el top 10 de la etapa 2:
Top 10 - Etapa 2
Pos. Corredor (País / Equipo) Tiempo
1 Jasper Philipsen (Bélgica / Alpecin - Deceunink) 04h 32'07"
2 Tim Merlier (Bélgica / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'01"
3 Axel Zingle (Francia / Cofidis) + 00'12"
4 Amaury Capiot (Bélgica / Arkea - B&B Hotels) + 00'13"
5 Casper Van Uden (Países Bajos / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'14"
6 Soren Waerenskjold (Noruega / UNO-X Mobility) + 00'15"
7 Giovanni Lonardi (Italia / Polti Kometa) + 00'17"
8 Ethan Vernon (Gran Bretaña / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'18"
9 Jonathan Milan (Italia / LIDL - Trek) + 00'22"
10 Fabian Lienhard (Suiza / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'22"
4:20hace una hora

Jasper Philipsen venció en la etapa 2

Jasper Philipsen cumplió con los pronósticos y se quedó con la victoria en la segunda etapa de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024, que dio paso a los velocistas para lucirse en la llegada a Follonica.
4:15hace 2 horas

Inicio de la transmisión

Bienvenidos a la cobertura de VAVEL.com de la etapa 3 de la Tirreno-Adriático 2024 entre Volterra y Gualdo Tadino en vivo y en directo.

Mi nombre es Jhonatan Martínez y seré su anfitrión para esta etapa. Les ofreceremos un análisis previo, actualizaciones y noticias en directo aquí en VAVEL.

