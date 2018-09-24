Arsenal&#039;s Emirates Stadium.
ARS4
VOR2
ENDhace 3 días
Photo: VAVEL
TOT1
LIV2
ENDhace 3 días
ENG1
SPA2
ENDhace 3 días
BRI1
FUL2
ENDhace 3 días
Leicester will be looking to end Liverpool&#039;s perfect start to the season
LEI1
LIV2
ENDhace 3 días
MAN0
TOT3
ENDhace 3 días
BRI3
MAN2
ENDhace 3 días
CHE3
ARS2
ENDhace 3 días
REA2
ATL4
ENDhace 3 días
LIV4
WES0
ENDhace 3 días
ARS0
MAN2
ENDhace 3 días
HUD0
CHE3
ENDhace 3 días
MAN2
LEI1
ENDhace 3 días
BAY1
MAN0
ENDhace 3 días
CHE0
MAN2
ENDhace 3 días
MAN1
LIV4
ENDhace 3 días
ARS1
ATL1
ENDhace 3 días
View
Jurgen Klopp felt aggrieved by the refereeing as his side lost to Chelsea on Wednesday night (Photo credit: Thomas Rodenbucher.

Jurgen Klopp: We feel unlucky

Matt Addison

A combination of poor officiating and limited defending was Liverpool's downfall as they exited the Carabao Cup....