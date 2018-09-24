The Blues Belgium superstar stole the show on Merseyside to fire his Chelsea side into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup....
The Blues Belgium superstar stole the show on Merseyside to fire his Chelsea side into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup....
Unai Emery fielded a strong team as Arsenal reached round four. ...
The two sides take to the field at Stadium MK for Wednesday evening's fixture....
Frank Lampard's Derby County edge penalty shootout to win at Old Trafford....
West Ham United will host Macclesfield Town in the Carabao Cup 3rd round, here’s everything you need to know about the encounter. ...
A combination of poor officiating and limited defending was Liverpool's downfall as they exited the Carabao Cup....
Atléti too good for a poor City side at the CFA...
Nicoline Sørensen's first half strike more than enough for BIF to progress into the last 16...
Five goals secured the champions another three points as they march on towards another title crown...
Unai Emery’s side begin their Carabao Cup campaign tomorrow against Championship outfit Brentford. ...
The influential midfielder has been sidelined for nine months....
Birmingham continue to get the job done as Arsenal lead the way with the goals...
Lacazette and Aubameyang were on target for Arsenal...
Determined Everton team finally get their reward for a steely performance against Chelsea ...
Sargis Adamyan scored a hat-trick as the home side were embarrassed on a wet Sunday afternoon....
The points were shared in East London after both sides failed to score a single goal....
London Bees coach pleased with a late win over Millwall...
The winger played a part in three of Burnley's four goals against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon....
Liverpool made it six wins from six matches this season, overcoming Southampton thanks to three first-half goals....
Burnley have clawed their way out of the relegation zone with their biggest ever margin of victory in the Premier League....
Linköping hit Kalmar for nine...
A game with a nightmare start for the hosts almost ends in a dream as Fulham show improvement in second-half...
The visitors can only fantasise about what could have been after they were held to a draw at Craven Cottage....
LSK take a step closer to a perfect season...