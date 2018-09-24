Jimmy Butler has listed the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as destinations he would like to be traded to. The Clippers have emerged as ...

The former South African national team head coach has decided not to renew her contract with the Dash....

After being edged out last season by the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues made some significant changes to their roster in hopes to get to the playoffs... and beyond....

The Anaheim Ducks got swept in the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. The core is aging but still elite players, where can they go this year?...

The Anaheim Ducks star got injured in a preseason game and will be out until March....

North Carolina Courage topple the Chicago Red Stars once again Kudzi Musarurwa Once again, the Red Stars came up short against the Courage in the NWSL Playoffs, setting up a rematch of last year's championship game....

2018-2019 Preview: Minnesota Timberwolves Richard Martinez In the third year under head coach Tom Thibodeau, how will the 30th season of Minnesota Timberwolves be remembered?...

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse re-signed CP Ching The Edmonton Oilers finally re-signed Darnell Nurse. An overview of the deal and how things might work out for both sides in the near future....

Introducing #NewVAVEL, a customizable media outlet with its own algorithm search engine VAVEL Media VAVEL Media is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new platform known as #NewVAVEL....

Buffalo Sabres: Brian Gionta calls it a career Noah Morse Former Sabres captain retires from hockey and will be taking a small developmental role with the Sabres...

Cleveland Cavaliers media day 2018 recap Raj Sawhney In a post-LeBron James era, the Cleveland Cavaliers are prepared to bounce back strong behind Kevin Love's leadership and young, emerging talent....

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu Don Han Daria Kasatkina had to battle through her second round match at the 2018 Wuhan Open, fighting off four match points to defeat qualifier Wang Xiyu....

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play Pete Borkowski The second edition of the Laver Cup may have stolen the spotlight from some solid main tour action in Europe as the first post-US Open events took place this week....

5 Crazy Winnipeg Jets 2018/19 predictions William Grigsby The Winnipeg Jets advanced to the Western Conference Finals last year losing to the Vegas Golden Knights, but they are still a strong Cup contend...

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview Silas Low The Asian swing of 2018 gets into full gear with two tournaments on the continent in the upcoming week, the highlight being the opening leg of the China Double,...

5 Crazy Edmonton Oilers 2018/19 predictions CP Ching Edmonton Oilers: 5 crazy things that could happen in 2018/19 NHL season....

North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns FC preview: The rematch takes center stage in the NWSL Kudzi Musarurwa Last season's NWSL Championship game has not been forgotten by either side and it sets up an intriguing story for this weekend....

Max Domi is suspended for rest of preseason for match penalty William Grigsby Former Arizona Coyotes' forward Max Domi was suspended for the remainder of the preseason when he sucker punched Florida Panthers' defenseman, Aaron E...

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Steenbergen takes next step William Grigsby The Arizona Coyotes announced yesterday that they have cut their training camp roster to 49. Tyler Steenbergen was promoted to the Tucson Roadrunners and will start his pro career....

5 Crazy Arizona Coyotes 2018/19 predictions William Grigsby With the 2018/19 season about to begin what prognostications can be made about the Arizona Coyotes? They may sound crazy, but you never know....

2018-2019 Preview: Milwaukee Bucks Richard Martinez Following back-to-back playoff appearances, the Milwaukee Bucks look reach for the playoffs for a third straight season. With Mike Budenholz...

ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia Pete Borkowski After two drastically different semifinals, the final Davis Cup final under the classic format is set as France will look to win a second consecutive title when they meet Croatia, who had to...

The Cleveland Browns trade Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots Kudzi Musarurwa The Patriots add a great weapon to their arsenal in Josh Gordon....

Kansas City Chiefs win a shootout against the Pittsburgh Steelers Kudzi Musarurwa The Chiefs put in a fantastic performance at Heinz Field where Patrick Mahomes starred....

Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season Craig Vickers The Russian will skip the remaining three tournaments of her season to rest and recuperate ahead of next year....

Arizona Coyotes: Brad Richardson back as strong as ever William Grigsby After a devastating leg injury back on November 17, 2016, Brad Richardson's road to recovery has been arduous... but he's back playing ...