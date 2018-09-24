The Anaheim Ducks star got injured in a preseason game and will be out until March....
The Anaheim Ducks star got injured in a preseason game and will be out until March....
The Anaheim Ducks got swept in the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. The core is aging but still elite players, where can they go this year?...
After being edged out last season by the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Blues made some significant changes to their roster in hopes to get to the playoffs... and beyond....
The former South African national team head coach has decided not to renew her contract with the Dash....
Jimmy Butler has listed the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as destinations he would like to be traded to. The Clippers have emerged as ...
Once again, the Red Stars came up short against the Courage in the NWSL Playoffs, setting up a rematch of last year's championship game....
In the third year under head coach Tom Thibodeau, how will the 30th season of Minnesota Timberwolves be remembered?...
The Edmonton Oilers finally re-signed Darnell Nurse. An overview of the deal and how things might work out for both sides in the near future....
Former Sabres captain retires from hockey and will be taking a small developmental role with the Sabres...
In a post-LeBron James era, the Cleveland Cavaliers are prepared to bounce back strong behind Kevin Love's leadership and young, emerging talent....
Daria Kasatkina had to battle through her second round match at the 2018 Wuhan Open, fighting off four match points to defeat qualifier Wang Xiyu....
The second edition of the Laver Cup may have stolen the spotlight from some solid main tour action in Europe as the first post-US Open events took place this week....
The Winnipeg Jets advanced to the Western Conference Finals last year losing to the Vegas Golden Knights, but they are still a strong Cup contend...
The Asian swing of 2018 gets into full gear with two tournaments on the continent in the upcoming week, the highlight being the opening leg of the China Double,...
Edmonton Oilers: 5 crazy things that could happen in 2018/19 NHL season....
Last season's NWSL Championship game has not been forgotten by either side and it sets up an intriguing story for this weekend....
Former Arizona Coyotes' forward Max Domi was suspended for the remainder of the preseason when he sucker punched Florida Panthers' defenseman, Aaron E...
The Arizona Coyotes announced yesterday that they have cut their training camp roster to 49. Tyler Steenbergen was promoted to the Tucson Roadrunners and will start his pro career....
With the 2018/19 season about to begin what prognostications can be made about the Arizona Coyotes? They may sound crazy, but you never know....
Following back-to-back playoff appearances, the Milwaukee Bucks look reach for the playoffs for a third straight season. With Mike Budenholz...
After two drastically different semifinals, the final Davis Cup final under the classic format is set as France will look to win a second consecutive title when they meet Croatia, who had to...
The Patriots add a great weapon to their arsenal in Josh Gordon....
The Chiefs put in a fantastic performance at Heinz Field where Patrick Mahomes starred....
The Russian will skip the remaining three tournaments of her season to rest and recuperate ahead of next year....
After a devastating leg injury back on November 17, 2016, Brad Richardson's road to recovery has been arduous... but he's back playing ...
Missteps by the Browns 2nd year kicker Zane Gonzalez help Drew Brees and the Saints escape with a home victory....