Olympic Games Postponed

The International Olympic Committee has announced the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed.

The veteran IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today, and most likely they will be re-scheduled to 2021.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The Olympics are yet another sporting event canceled due to the COVID-19, with all sports leagues in the world currently on hold. The virus has been classified as a Pandemic, and it has infected hundreds of thousands of people, causing substantial disruptions to daily life in numerous countries.

Pound's comments come after several countries, including Team Canada, announced that they would not be taking part of the Olympics.

The IOC has began to explore alternate ways to stage the Games, and plan to reach a decision within the next four weeks.