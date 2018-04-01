Kelley O'Hara out, Tegan McGrady and Haley Hanson in

US Soccer announced that US Women's National Team defender Kelley O'Hara will not be reporting for camp this week. The defender has been ruled out of the upcoming friendlies against Mexico due to a hamstring injury. The US will face Mexico on April 5 and again on April 8.

O'Hara plays for new National Women's Soccer League club, the Utah Royals. Although she traveled with her team this weekend to play the Houston Dash, she did not suit up for the match due to this injury.

In order to compesate for the loss of players on the roster, Ellis has called up two players: defender Tegan McGrady and midfielder Haley Hanson.

Haley Hanson in her debut for the Dash. | Photo: Trask Smith

McGrady is a rising senior at Stanford University. She's an outside back not only for the reigning NCAA Champions, but for the US U-23 WNT and started all three matches in the Thorns Spring Invitational last month with the U-23s. She has grown up in the US youth national team system, spending time with the U-17, U-18, U-20 and most recently U-23 teams. She will be the second Stanford player on the USWNT roster, joining her teammate and fellow defender Tierna Davidson.

Hanson is playing her first year of professional soccer with the Houston Dash. The former Nebraska player was selected seventh overall in the first round of the 2018 NWSL College Draft by the Houston Dash. She made her debut at the professional level in the Dash's season opening match against the Chicago Red Stars, resulting in a 1-1 draw, and has started and played the full 90 minutes in both the opening match and the Dash's second match last weekend against the Royals, this time a 0-0 draw. The midfielder was also with the U-23s at the end of 2017 and at the start of this year before reporting to preseason with the Dash. She joins Dash teammate Jane Campbell on the USWNT roster.

USWNT updated roster by position

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Tegan McGrady (Stanford), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Haley Hanson (Houston Dash), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS: Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit); Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)

The original roster for these friendlies can be found here.