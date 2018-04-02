Anton Tinnerholm: "We keep fighting together"

On Saturday, New York City FC was on the road for a second consecutive week, and for a second consecutive week, they came from behind to keep their unbeaten streak running. First, it was the New England Revolution, a side on a 10 game unbeaten streak at home. Saturday, it was the San Jose Earthquakes, a team who lost just twice at Avaya Stadium last season. That didn't scare the boys in blue on either occasion as they managed to pick up points despite David Villa's absence.

On Saturday, the Quakes took an early lead as Yefferson Quintana flicked a header past Sean Johnson for the game's opening goal. Quakes will have been happy to pick up that early goal because the goalkeeper was brick wall for the next 87 minutes finishing the game with 9 saves.

NYCFC boss, Patrick Vieira acknowledged Sean Johnson's performance by claiming “Sean had a really good game like the rest of the team. You don’t come into this place and create chances, play well and win the game without the 11 players on the field doing really well. Of course, Sean made some really important saves, but our team spirit and philosophy was really good today.”

Like Vieira, Johnson also complimented the players in front of him by saying “Everyone who came out contributed. At the end there, they had about five guys across the line and we needed everybody to step up tonight and contribute whether it was aerially, keeping possession, springing a counter or just holding on defensively. Depth has been the name of the game for us and a lot of people stepped up today.” The Atlanta native continued speaking about the club's depth with “The depth that we have on the team is unbelievable. The additions that we added this past offseason with Ismael [Tajouri-Shradi], Jesus [Medina], Cedric [Hountondji]… Those guys are talented, and they made a really big impact and we will need those guys to step up over the course of the season. “

Despite being the one to equalize for his team, Anton Tinneholm credited the entirety of the team for the three points, like his boss and goalkeeper. The Swedish fullback said “The main thing today is that we keep fighting together. It was a similar game in the end due to the game in Kansas in the opening game. It was a tough game and they put the pressure pretty hard on us especially in the end of the game. They put a lot of long balls in the box but we kept on fighting as a team and it was a really tough one especially after the second goal. I’m really proud of the team today.”

However a second thunderous strike of the season did take some talking about, and Tinnerholm eventually did that even noting his inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal vs LAFC earlier in the day. “We talked about it in half-time actually. One of our guys is going to block their guy, we tried it in the first half as well. The ball game to me and I got a great hit. I haven’t scored any goals like that in 25 years but now it’s a new tradition. I was inspired by Zlatan earlier today so I don’t want to get worse than him. I think my goal was harder. That’s how we do it in Sweden. “