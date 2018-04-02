Michigan vs Villanova: Live Stream Score for 2018 NCAA Championship game

In a few moments, we will share the Michigan Wolverines vs. Villanova Wildcats live starting lineups, in addition to the latest information that surges from the Alamodome Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

"You can't say it's a dream come true because you don't even dream about it. You don't dream about getting two out of three years, you don't think about it. I don't. It's hard to even comprehend it,” referred Villanova head coach Jay Wright to the fact of winning the national title in 2016 and disputing another NCAA final tonight.

"Until we went up to beat Michigan State we weren't nationally ranked. Now we're playing on Monday night," Michigan head coach John Beilein said.

For Michigan, Moritz Wagner is the key player. The German junior lead his team to this Championship game throughout the 2017-2018 season. Wagner’s outstanding performance in the semifinals against Loyola (24 points, 15 rebounds and a .625 field goal percentage) has Michigan’s state dreaming with an NCAA title.

Villanova’s scoring leader is Jalen Brunson. The New Jersey junior averages 19.2 points per game, 80.2 FT% and has a 52% field goal percentage. These are good stats for the Wildcat’s star.

The game will be played at the Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, a historic venue. This stadium was San Antonio Spurs' home from 1993 to 2002. It hosted the 1996 All-Star and has also hosted several NCAA Final Four. The pavilion has a capacity of 20,662 spectators but it once hosted 39,000 fans for a Spurs’ playoff game.

Villanova vs. Michigan will be the fourth meeting in the all-time series between two college basketball powers. The last time Villanova and Michigan faced each other was in the 2014 Legends Championship, a Thanksgiving tournament in New York. JayVaughn Pinkston sealed the Villanova win with a bucket and a block in the final minute (60-55).

The game will be played at the Alamodome Stadium and it is scheduled to tipoff at 9:20 PM EST.

Michigan vs. Villanova Live Score Stream

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2018 Final Four championship game: Michigan Wolverines vs. Villanova Wildcats! My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this intriguing matchup. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.