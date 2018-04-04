USWNT vs Mexico Live stream updates, commentary and updates of the Women's International Friendly (0 - 0)

Be sure to check back in for preiodic updates leading up to the game and minute-by-minute action once the game commences!

Prediction: Despite the rash of injuries, the United States should be more than capable of holding their own in this match. The United States is the top team in the world for a reason, and the players should be relatively in form after starting the club season in the NWSL. I think the defense will be lacking on the flanks, but the offense should be ready to roll leading to a 3-1 final scoreline.

The Match will be held at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida at 7:00 pm ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The United States will attempt to continue their strong start to 2018. They claimed victories over Denmark, Germany, and England while earning a draw against France. The USWNT has outscored their opponents 8-2 during that stretch, but the extremely high injury count will limit the value of the coming games. Head coach Jill Ellis has played goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for the full time in all four matches so far this season despite calling three or four goalkeepers into each camp. Naeher has allowed four goals in the two NWSL matches played this season.

From two days out, the most interesting storyline is the career progression of Sofia Huerta. In 2013, Huerta played for Mexico against the United States, but she opted to sit out the next five years to allow her eligibility to reset. Now, Huerta is poised to play for the United States against Mexico instead. The match in 2013 finished 7-0 in favor of the United States.

Sofia Huerta, shown here playing for Mexico in green against the United States in 2013, is on the active roster for the United States in the upcoming match against Mexico. | Photo: Chuck Myers - MCT via Getty Images

The Mexico women's national team has had a respectable start to their 2018 campaign. They beat Latvia, Jordan, and Poland at the 2018 Turkish Cup before losing to France's B-team in the final. Mexico is hoping to get a solid pair of warm-up games in advance of the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship in October. The top three finishers in that tournament will advance to the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, and the fourth-place team will have a play-in opportunity against the third-best finisher in the 2018 Copa América Femenina tournament to determine the WWC participants from South America. Mexico has advanced to the WWC three times and is currently ranked 25th in the FIFA Women's Rankings.That rank is third in the CONCACAF region behind the United States (1st) and Canada (4th).

The USWNT will be vastly different despite the last meeting occurring just two years ago. Just three starters from that match, midfielders Carli Lloyd and Lindsey Horan and forward Crystal Dunn, are available for the game on Thursday. Many of the missing players are currently injured. Sam Mewis, Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Casey Short and Julie Ertz are all dealing with individual injuries. None of the aforementioned players participated in the last weekend of National Women's Soccer League play for their respective teams and will not be available for the upcoming matches against Mexico.

The United States and Mexico have not faced off in women's soccer since 2016 when the USWNT won a tight 1-0 contest in Frisco, Texas during the 2016 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The lone goal of the match was scored by Carli Lloyd in the 80th minute of play. The United States is 32-1-1 in their history against Mexico.

Welcome to live coverage of the international friendly match between the United States women's national team as they face off against the Mexico women's national team at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. My name is Aaron Bellamy and I am excited to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match here on VAVEL USA. From now until the game kicks off on Thursday, April 5th at 7:00 pm ET, news and notes about the game will be posted here to keep you up to date, and make sure to come back at kick off for LIVE updates!