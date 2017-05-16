Gervonta Davis comfortable with first title defence being in UK

Gervonta Davis vs Liam Walsh final press conference. (Photo via Getty Images // Dan Mullan)

Gervonta Davis fights Liam Walsh on Saturday night in what is another brilliant fight for British boxing this year.

Davis comes into the fight on the back of beating Jose Pedraza for the IBF super featherweight title via technical knockout. Walsh being the more experienced man of the two with 21 wins, his last outing was last October against Andrey Klimov, where he won via unanimous decision.

Davis, who is managed and promoted by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, understood that taking this fight in the UK was best for him and his team in a financial sense. The Tank spoke in a press conference earlier this week and said: "I believe it was the right business move, as far as getting me to the UK at this early stage in my career."

Davis is a hot favourite going into the fight under the watchful eye of Mayweather and his promotional company. The man from Baltimore who had been tipped for the top since his first pro outing against Desi Williams has stopped 16 of his 17 opponents, including last time out against an experienced Pedraza. Davis beat the man known as the sniper via TKO in round seven with a beautiful right hand.

Leonard Ellerbe, Chief executive officer of Mayweather Promotions said: "We think it’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s a tremendous platform for him (Davis) to be able to showcase his skills across the world. With him being a very, very young champion, I think he has an advantage."

The 22-year-old is the youngest champion in American boxing currently and will be looking to do a job on the home fighter at the copperbox arena on Saturday night. The venue is sold out and will accomodate around 8,500 fans for another stacked card, including the dangerous Daniel Dubois and Anthony Yarde challenging for a southern area title in his 11th fight.