Sochi 2014: Womens Ice Hockey Gold Medal: Canada Or USA?

The women of North America get to battle it on the ice for Olympic Gold one day before the men do similar battle for the right to play for gold. That’s right, as you could have predicted with absolute ease, the gold medal game in Womens Hockey in Sochi comes down to USA - Canada. It will be a battle. Powerhouse - Powerhouse. Both teams laying it all on the line for Olympic Glory!

This writer looked the round robin game between these two and it was fantastic. Womens hockey at the highest level is a marvel to look. They don’t mess around. They battle as hard as the men, and the emotions may be even higher. An Olympic Gold Medal is the pinnacle for Womens hockey and this matchup never disappoints. We love this matchup.

For Canada to Win:

· Build off the previous victory: In the round robin Canada came away with the victory. They need to use that game as a building block for motivation and strategy. They have to have some confidence going in knowing not even a week ago they beat this same team. Do not use it as a reason to start slow though, in short tournaments the turnaround for replaying teams cannot be avoided, teams need short memories when it comes to over-confidence/lack of confidence.

· Turn back the Clock: Canada needs one last (will it be her last?) huge game from the amazing Hayley Wickenheiser. She has been the best Canadian player since my sister was bigger then me over ten years ago. She is Canadian Women's hockey. I hope she dominates one more time.

· Goaltending: Whether its Szabados or Labonte in net, they need to weather the American storm every time it comes. America is fast and has some high end scorers (ironically one is Phil Kessels sister) and there will be breakdowns by Canada. If the goaltending holds steady at these times it will go along way towards gold. I hope Szabados gets the start, cause shes from my neck of the woods.

For USA to Win:

· Kessel Power: Amanda Kessel, sister of Phil Kessel, needs to have a helluva game. She has the ability to score aplenty and is a rocket on the ice. Look for her to be the offensive difference maker if USA is going to win.

· Confidence: USA may have lost the previous matchup, but they have been dominating Canada lately in World play. They need to use those victories as moral/confidence boosters heading into this game. They know they can beat Canada, they just need to remember it.

· Discipline: If USA is going to beat Canada, they gotta stay out of the penalty box. Canada has a 20% efficiency rate on the PP, and America needs to ensure they don’t give Canada a chance to put that efficiency to use.

Final Thoughts:

This writer is equally as excited to look this game as he is the Men's game on Friday. That may have some to do with being Canadian and just being obsessed with hockey, but it has a lot to do with the high quality of play that these two teams are capable of. Just cannot wait for the first of a back-to-back of a Canada/America showdown!