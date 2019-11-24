Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers: LIVE Stream Online and Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
🗣 Be legendary.#Ticats | #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/0qwS0TtA9X— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 24, 2019
That home field advantage. 👌 #ForTheW #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/ZubmeMTQZC— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 24, 2019
It’s all starts from the handshake 🤝 #FortheW #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/xWJogXINvH— CFL (@CFL) November 24, 2019
.@Yoshi_Hardrick reading a little pre-game inspiration courtesy of our incredible fans back home. 💙💛 #ForTheW #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/oi7o0dykxL— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 24, 2019
On a mission.#Ticats | #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/mFkdvfTmhY— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 24, 2019
See you tonight 🏆 #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/PZSaZOcxkY— CFL (@CFL) November 24, 2019
On the next round, Winnipeg played the Western Final against their rivals Saskatchewan Roughriders. They defeated the Riders 20–13 to win the Western Division for the first time since 1984.
Referee: #28 Andre Proulx
Umpire: #61 Patrick MacArthur
Head Linesman: #25 Ron Barss
Line Judge: #19 Chris Shapka
Side Judge: #47 Jocelyn Paul
Back Judge: #44 Blair Brown
Field Judge: #56 Steve Dolyniuk
The chosen few.#Ticats | #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/wrHl5NgG9F— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 24, 2019
On Sunday, we do this FOR THE W.— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 23, 2019
Narrated by: @MattNichols16 & @andrewharris33#ForTheW | #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/QhyFLEuFRt
The Tiger-Cats won the Grey Cup most recently in 1999, while the Blue Bombers' last victory came in 1990.
If you want to directly stream it CFL's streaming service.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.