Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers: LIVE Stream Online and Updates
Very windy and a 3ºC environment tonight at Alberta. Let's see how this affects the movement of the football.

McMahon Stadium all dressed up for the ocassion!
 

The squads have started with their warm-ups in McMahon Stadium.

LIVE Coverage Begins!
We're ready to bring the best actions live from McMahon Stadium in this 107th edition of the Grey Cup!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries and analysis of the 107th Grey Cup!
The expected lineup for the Bombers!
The expected line up for the Tiger-Cats!
It's all about the Grey Cup tonight!
Winnipeg Bombers: Current form
In the first round of the playoffs, the Bombers defeated the Calgary Stampeders by a 35-15 margin.

On the next round, Winnipeg played the Western Final against their rivals Saskatchewan Roughriders. They defeated the Riders 20–13 to win the Western Division for the first time since 1984.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Current Form
After finishing top of the East Division, the TiCats received a bye in the first round of the playoffs and hosted the Edmonton Eskimos in the Eastern Final. Hamilton won the game 36–16 to win the division title for the first time since 2014.

The Officiating Team for Tonight's Grey Cup!
The highest rated officials of the season will get a chance to work today!

Referee: #28 Andre Proulx

Umpire: #61 Patrick MacArthur

Head Linesman: #25 Ron Barss

Line Judge: #19 Chris Shapka

Side Judge: #47 Jocelyn Paul

Back Judge: #44 Blair Brown

Field Judge: #56 Steve Dolyniuk

 

Half Time Show!
Tonight's performance at the break will be by Keith Urban!

Who will break the negative streak?
Tonight's 107th Grey Cup will feature the only two teams in the CFL to not win the the trophy in the 2000s. 

The Tiger-Cats won the Grey Cup most recently in 1999, while  the Blue Bombers' last victory came in 1990.

 

How to watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TSN (Canada) and ESPN2 (USA).

If you want to directly stream it CFL's streaming service.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers match will be played at the McMahon Stadium, in Calgary, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 6pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Grey Cup game: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

