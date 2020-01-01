on VAVEL
Atlanta Falcons

NFL Thanksgiving Day Predictions

Michael Manuel

NFL Week 13 begins with three games back to back starting 12:30pm Eastern. Here are the keys to each game and predictions for how each game will go down....

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Richard Martinez

10 weeks into the season, teams are starting to take notice at positional needs that will need to be addressed in the offseason. Meanwhile in college football, ...

