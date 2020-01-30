The rapper underwent a test after partying with Kevin Durant just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus....
Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus....
Four Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus....
The Warriors will host the Nets on Thursday night at Chase Center in a game closed to fans due to the coronavirus....
Brooklyn Nets mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson....
Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the season after surgery on his shoulder. ...
Caris LeVert (51 points), led the Nets to a crazy comeback at the TD Garden. ...
Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the season due a shoulder injury....
Nets' Guard Kyrie Irving is set to see a specialist about the injury. Irving missed 26 games due to a shoulder injury earlier this season. ...
Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Nets the win and the Pacers have now lost six games in a row....
Kyrie Irving will be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a knee injury....
With the midway point of the season disappearing into the horizon, the VAVEL team continues to rank the league's top 10 in each position. This edition involves Shooting Guards, in a year whi...
Former number one pick and NBA all-star Ben Simmons dominated against the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup at Barclays Center, a venue in which he has become somewhat...
The Nets G talked to the press about his current shoulder injury....
Drake was at the top of the list in KD's Top 5 rappers in the game right now. ...
Nets Guard David Nwaba has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon....
Follow along for Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA regular season. Tip-off time: 6pm E...
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard Iman Shumpert....
Brooklyn defeats Charlotte at the Spectrum Center with 6 players in double-digits. ...
Kyrie Irving will not be part of the upcoming Brooklyn road trip and will not play in the Nets first matchup against his former team, the Ce...
Caris LeVert will miss four to six weeks, after the Brooklyn Nets guard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb....
Free agent guard Iman Shumpert has signed with the Brooklyn Nets....
Two weeks apart us from the tip-off and here we will tell you everything you need to know about the best basketball on the planet. Get ready! The NBA will be a total madness...
After an accomplished high school and college career, Jahlil Okafor's game in the NBA never translated. Even though he has somewhat of a bad...
This year's trade deadline featured many moves with some having a big impact on the league....
The two teams played each other on Super Bowl Sunday and now make a trade just a day later. Both teams get what they wanted from this trade....