The Brooklyn Nets are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team is one of two organizations in New York and belong to the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division, sharing the zone with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.  The team played in New Jersey from 1967 when it was founded to 2012. The, they moved to Brooklyn where they play they're home games...
Drake tests negative to COVID-19

Eduardo Villalpando

The rapper underwent a test after partying with Kevin Durant just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus....

Warriors to play Nets without fans

Eduardo Villalpando

The Warriors will host the Nets on Thursday night at Chase Center in a game closed to fans due to the coronavirus....

Top 10 Shooting Guards in the 2019/20 season so far

Tyler Jones

With the midway point of the season disappearing into the horizon, the VAVEL team continues to rank the league's top 10 in each position. This edition involves Shooting Guards, in a year whi...

Kyrie to miss Nets road trip&nbsp;

Eduardo Villalpando

Kyrie Irving will not be part of the upcoming Brooklyn road trip and will not play in the Nets first matchup against his former team, the Ce...

LeVert undergoes thumb surgery

Eduardo Villalpando

Caris LeVert will miss four to six weeks, after the Brooklyn Nets guard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb....

What’s new in the NBA?

Francisco Negrete

Two weeks apart us from the tip-off and here we will tell you everything you need to know about the best basketball on the planet. Get ready! The NBA will be a total madness...

