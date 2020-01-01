The Brooklyn Nets are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team is one of two organizations in New York and belong to the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division, sharing the zone with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.
The team played in New Jersey from 1967 when it was founded to 2012. The, they moved to Brooklyn where they play they're home games at the Barclays Center. This is also one of the home arenas for the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League (NHL).
The franchise won two championships back when it was called the American Basketball Association (ABA), back in 1974 and 1976. Players like Jason Kidd and Julius Erving are the most important figures in the history of the organization, and they are two of six players who have had their jersey numbers retired by the team.
Championships: 2 (1974, 1976)
Conference titles: 5 (1972, 1974, 1976, (2002, 2003)
Division titles: 5 (1974, (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006)