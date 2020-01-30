on VAVEL
Brooklyn Nets

Drake tests negative to COVID-19

Eduardo Villalpando

The rapper underwent a test after partying with Kevin Durant just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus....

Warriors to play Nets without fans

Eduardo Villalpando

The Warriors will host the Nets on Thursday night at Chase Center in a game closed to fans due to the coronavirus....

Kyrie to miss Nets road trip&nbsp;

Eduardo Villalpando

Kyrie Irving will not be part of the upcoming Brooklyn road trip and will not play in the Nets first matchup against his former team, the Celtics....

LeVert undergoes thumb surgery

Eduardo Villalpando

Caris LeVert will miss four to six weeks, after the Brooklyn Nets guard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb....

What’s new in the NBA?

Francisco Negrete

Two weeks apart us from the tip-off and here we will tell you everything you need to know about the best basketball on the planet. Get ready! The NBA will be a total madness this season....

