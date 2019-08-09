The Cowboys came from behind to obtain a valuable triumph as visitors in their quest to reach the NFL Play-offs....
You to you duel, which went to the Minnesota Vikings thanks to two Kirk Cousins touchdown passes and one more Dalvin Cook touchdown....
A great second half served the Cowboys to easily beat the Giants....
Four turnovers from Philadelphia opened the door for Dallas to easily win and retake the lead of NFC East....
Sunday afternoon sees two teams looking to get back in the win column battle it out at AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers....
Follow along for Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 4:25 pm ET....
The Dallas Cowboys were fully expecting to move to 4-0 against the New Orleans Saints, but they were handed a loss and running-back Ezekiel Elliott believes the team need to...
Follow along for Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET....
Dak Prescott's three touchdowns, two by air and one by land helped the Cowboys accumulate their third win at the start of the 2019 NFL season....
Follow along for New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 4:2...
Follow along for Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL Preseason. Kickoff time 49ers vs Cowboys: 9pm ET....
10 weeks into the season, teams are starting to take notice at positional needs that will need to be addressed in the offseason. Meanwhile in college football, ...
Jon Gruden continues to mold the team to where he wants to be by sending the wide receiver to Dallas....
Follow the Cowboys vs Texans stream, score and result of the Sunday Night Football Week 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff for Cowboys v...
After 18 months away from the game due to suspension, Gregory is now back in contention to gain his starting role with the Cowboys....
After spending seven seasons between three teams, running back DeMarco Murray has announced his retirement from the NFL....
The Dallas Cowboys and guard Zack Martin agree to 6-year contract with record guaranteed money....
An early look at who could finish the season as the top running back in the NFL....
The 2018 NFL Draft was filled with so many unexpected moments. Now that it is over, which teams secured the best offensive players at the right position?...
Espn made the announcement first; Witten played for 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL...