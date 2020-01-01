Deserved win at last for LAFC against its rival when it matters most....
With less than a week to go until the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia, 19 players from Major League Soccer will be there to represent their countries....
The two Cascadia sides produced strong performances this weekend to jump start their seasons....
LA Galaxy came from three goals down in the second-half to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 in the first ever Los Angeles derby....
The first game between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC was already billed to be a media draw but the game itself ended up being the talk of the ...
Atlanta United FC bounced back this week with a good home win, thrilling the 72,000 plus crowd....
David Villa scores to help his side past the dos Santos brother of the LA Galaxy....
After both teams came away with three points in week one, they'll look to continue winning ways in week two....
If many though that the start of the 2018 Major League Soccer season would show a separation from the "haves" and "have nots", they were in for big surprise as upsets hap...
After a 3-2 win in the Hudson River Derby, New York City FC will look to continue to grab another win in Los Angeles....
The USMNT midfielder will join D.C. United from Club Tijuana. ...
The season continues to throw up surprises as teams either hit their stride, falter or sink altogether....
Saturday night saw a nail-biting draw between the Philadelphia Union and the Los Angeles Galaxy....
Eight weeks in and Major League Soccer continues to throw in some interesting results. Teams expected to win faltered, while pre season favourites are living up...
The Western conference saw a surprise result as Sporting KC came away with a big win in Portland while the Union are in dire straits and don't seem to have any answers....
A 44th minute red card to RSL captain Kyle Beckerman gave the Galaxy the advantage they needed for a come-from-behind 2-1 victory....
With a big 6-1 win over Minnesota, Atlanta United will feel like they have finally arrived in the Major League Soccer scene. Elsewhere, the Portland Timbers and...
MLS: The Galaxy will be looking to rebound at the StubHub Center after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to FC Dallas....
FC Dallas picked up their first away win over LA Galaxy since 2009 when they edged out 2-1 winners on Saturday night....
Steven Gerrard says that now is the right time to call it a day on his playing career after the Liverpool great announced his retirement on Thurs...
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who spent 17 years with the Reds after progressing through the club's Academy as a kid, has announced his retirement from football at the age of...
The Irish striker has announced he will leave the team at the end of this year....
Former Liverpool midfielder and captain Steven Gerrard could be in line for a permanent return to Merseyside after he leaves LA Galaxy next month, with a coachi...
Landon Donovan returned to action on Sunday night as the Galaxy defeated Orlando by two goals....
A goal deep into stoppage time secured a comeback for Real Salt Lake over the Los Angeles Galaxy...