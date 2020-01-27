The Lakers players are all currently symptom-free of Coronavirus....
The Lakers are the most recent squad to have players test positive for the coronavirus....
Despite the coronavirus, LeBron is not a fan of the idea of playing games without fans. ...
Lakers get their first win of the season against the Clippers in a spectacular night by LeBron James and Anthony Davis....
For the first time in 7 years, Lakers basketball will be back in the playoffs...
Dion Waiters agreed to a deal with the Lakers for the remainder of the season....
The 28yo will try to make an impact for the Nuggets coming off the bench for the rest of the season. ...
Dion Waiters had an impressive workout with the Lakers while JR Smith also attended the LA facility to show what he's made of....
Dion Waiters and JR Smith are expected to work out with Los Angeles in the team's practice facility at El Segundo, California....
Los Angeles have opened a roster spot by waiving Troy Daniels....
The stars reunited in Downtown Los Angeles to say one last goodbye to Kobe and Gianna Bryant....
DeMarcus Cousins allowed to continue rehab at Lakers’ facility despite being waived....
'Boogie' suffered a season ending injury prior to the start of the season. ...
The Power Forward will sign with Los Angeles, who wanted to trade for Morris at the deadline....
The Morris twins will be in Los Angeles but in different teams....
The Lakers are expected to have an exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in the near future....
Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA and will stay retired....
The Lakers players' got new ink to honor Kobe Bryant's life....
The Staples Center held a ceremony to honor Kobe Bryant prior to the Lakers game....
Lil Wayne left a 24-second-long silence in the track’s outro to honor the NBA superstar's jersey number....
Watching Kobe Bryant play basketball was truly special. With his passion and attention to detail he made the sport feel like an art form....
Petition calls on NBA to change logo in honor of Kobe Bryant....
In all of the games played since Kobe's death, all teams have honored the Lakers legend....
After tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA decided to postpone Tuesday's game....
The Lakers guard stood amongst the fans outside Staples Center with Kobe’s jersey clenched in his hands...
Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020....