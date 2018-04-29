The Green Bay Packers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Lambeau Field at 4:25pm Eastern as they look to bounce back from last weeks 26-11 defeat to the Los Angel...
The Green Bay Packers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Lambeau Field at 4:25pm Eastern as they look to bounce back from last weeks 26-11 defeat to the Los Angel...
The Dallas Cowboys were fully expecting to move to 4-0 against the New Orleans Saints, but they were handed a loss and running-back Ezekiel Ellio...
Follow along for Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET....
Talking in his post-game press conference, quarterback Drew Brees says the New Orleans Saints need to make improvements to be playing their best ...
10 weeks into the season, teams are starting to take notice at positional needs that will need to be addressed in the offseason. Meanwhile in college football, players are starting to separa...
In a rarity, all the winners from the division a year ago are favorite to win the division again in 2018....
An early look at the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL....
An early look at players who could lead the league in receiving....
An early look at who could finish the season as the top running back in the NFL....
The 2018 NFL Draft was filled with so many unexpected moments. Now that it is over, which teams secured the best offensive players at the right position?...
On the night before draft day, VAVEL USA delivers the last 2018 mock draft of the year....
Week two of the NFL playoffs kicks off on Saturday, read below to find out my predictions for who will be playing in their Conference Championships!...
The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with the Wild Card match-ups, read this to find out my predictions for how the weekend will go!...
New Orleans left Charlotte with their first victory of 2017, while Carolina left with more questions about their offense....
The New England Patriots made another major splash early into the 2017 NFL new year as they traded their first-round and third-round picks (32 and 103) to the New Orleans Sa...
Atlanta dominated their rivals in the Georgia Dome's final regular season game....
The Georgia Dome's final regular season game gives Atlanta a chance to clinch the NFC's #2 seed....
The Arizona Cardinals have lost back-to-back games for the third time this season with loss to the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans offense returned to form ag...
Both the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are looking to rebound after suffering a loss in week 14....
Jay Ajayi looks set to come to England next year after it was announced that the Miami Dolphins would play in one of the four International Serie...