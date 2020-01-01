New York City Football Club

After a loss last time out vs Seattle, NYCFC would like to leave Yankee Stadium with all three points on Saturday....

The MLS Cup playoffs are underway and two teams have booked their places in the conference semi finals. ...

Nick Cushing to join New York City FC as assistant manager after six years in charge of Man City Women....

Follow along for Corinthians vs NYC FC live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2020 Florida Cup. Kick-off time: ...

With a last minute goal, Tigres won in New York territory....

Sounders end NYCFC win streak with 3-1 in Seattle Jay Stucchio Jesús Medina's 68th-minute goal gave NYCFC hope but that came to an end when Shipp scored the third for Seattle....

NYCFC look to extend win streak to five as they take on Sounders in Seattle Jay Stucchio NYCFC have won four of their lost four and haven't conceded in any of those matches. Will either of those streaks continue on Sunday?...

Valentin Castellanos joins New York City FC Jay Stucchio The Argentinian midfielder will be with the club until the end of the season....

Torrent: "We were able to win but I'm not happy with our performance" Jay Stucchio A 2-0 win wasn't enough to put a smile on Domènec Torrent's face as he is left unsatisfied with how his team performed....

New York City FC travel to Orlando in battle of 2015 expansion clubs Jay Stucchio Despite joining the league together in 2015, the two have taken different paths, but none of that matters on Thursday....

Eloi Amagat joins New York City FC Jay Stucchio After spending the entirety of his career in Spain, Eloi Amagat now joins NYCFC in MLS....

NYCFC beat Crew 2-0 to win third game in a week Jay Stucchio Three games, three wins this week for NYCFC this week as they pull level with Atlanta United in the Supporters' Shield race....

NYCFC hope to top off strong week with win over Columbus Crew Jay Stucchio NYCFC look to make it a perfect nine points in a week after topping RBNY last weekend and Montreal midweek....

James Sands to represent NYCFC at 2018 MLS Homegrown game Jay Stucchio James Sands will be the first player in NYCFC history to represent the club at the annual Homegrown game....

NYCFC dominate in midweek clash vs Montreal Impact Jay Stucchio Three goals and three points for NYCFC on Wednesday as they snap the Montreal Impact's four-game win streak....

NYCFC to host Montreal Impact side in good form Jay Stucchio Montreal have won four straight heading into Wednesday's clash with NYCFC....

NYCFC top RBNY through late Maxi Moralez goal Jay Stucchio Domènec Torrent's first Hudson River Derby ended 1-0 in his side's favor thanks to a late Maxi Moralez winner....

Sweat: "It's always sweeter against the Red Bulls" Jay Stucchio Domènec Torrent, Ben Sweat, Jonathan Lewis and Maxi Moralez give their thoughts after a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls....

New Era of the Hudson River Derby Jay Stucchio Domènec Torrent and Chris Armas to get first taste of Hudson River Derby as Head Coach....

NYCFC leave Chicago with no points Jay Stucchio Two goals weren't enough for NYCFC on Saturday as they dropped all three points to the Chicago Fire....

NYCFC head to Chicago searching for three points Jay Stucchio Domènec Torrent gets his first taste of an away day in MLS as he leads NYCFC into Chicago....

Alex Ring and David Villa to represent NYCFC at 2018 MLS All-Star Game Jay Stucchio NYCFC teammates, Alex Ring and David Villa, have been list as a part of the 26-man roster headed to the ASG....

Domènec Torrent's NYCFC top Toronto FC 2-1 Jay Stucchio On his first game as Head Coach of NYCFC, Torrent saw his men complete a comeback to grab all three points....