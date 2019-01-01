on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur

Tennis Player

Tennis

Ons Jabeur

1994 Ksar Hellal

Ons Jabeur is a professional Tunisian tennis player. She has broken several country records by being the first Tunisian woman to compete at a Grand Slam in over 10 years and is the first North African player in history to win a Junior Grand Slam title. Jabeur became the first Arab woman in history to move into the third round of a Major (at the 2017 French Open after defeating #9 Cibulkova) and is the first person from her country to ever reach a...
Show more
News about

Ons Jabeur

Who will lift the crown in Shenzhen?

WTA Shenzhen: Shenzhen Open Preview

Don Han

The new decade of women's tennis will begin at the Shenzhen Open where Belinda Bencic is the top seed and Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion. With eight Chinese players in the draw, t...