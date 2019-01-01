The new decade of women's tennis will begin at the Shenzhen Open where Belinda Bencic is the top seed and Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion. With eight ...
The Tianjin Open will welcome the strongest line-up of players in the history of the tournament, including world number one Naomi Osaka and seven-time Major champion Venus W...
Kerber reached the final due to the withdrawal of Ons Jabeur from their semifinal clash, whilst Pliskova crushed third seed Kiki Bertens to reach her third East...
Daria Kasatkina held her nerves and excelled in front of the Moscow crowd after triumphing over Ons Jabeur to grab the title at the 2018 Kremlin ...
Several star players opted to start their 2018 season at the Shenzhen Open as world number one Simona Halep will be joined by the likes of Roland...
Svetlana Kuznetsova played some world-class tennis and put up a great showing to defeat Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Wimbledon Championsh...
An intriguing clash between Svetlana Kuznetsova and Ons Jabeur would take place in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships, with the Russian looking to carve a deep run and the Tunisi...
The Russian is undoubtedly the huge star in the draw as she aims to return to the Grand Slam stage, though several other notable names, and many ...
The first day of the Taiwan Open saw some thrilling matches being played at the Taipei Arena, with notable names such as Anastasija Sevastova and Katerina Sinia...
Simona Halep who was looking to be the last seeded player to make the quarterfinals saw her run come to an end in the hands of Katerina Siniakova....
Here is the weekly ITF roundup for the week of January 25th, 2016....
Here is the weekly ITF roundup for the week of January 11th, 2016....