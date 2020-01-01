on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
Team
Soccer

Orlando City SC

2010 Orlando

Orlando City Soccer Club began on October 25th, 2010 when the Austin Aztex were sold to a new British investor group known as Orlando Sports Holdings. The Aztex owner at the time, Phil Rawlins, would become the majority owner of Orlando Sports Holdings and would be joined by other British owners such as himself (he owned the English Premier League club Stoke City at the time). The reason for the sale was immediately made apparent. Orlando Sports ...
Show more
News about

Orlando City SC

Luis Nani: Return of the DP

Luis Nani: Return of the DP

Gavin Rushnell

Orlando City Designated Player Luis Nani is set to return to the pitch this weekend as Orlando takes on the Chicago Fire. ...

Orlando City Season Preview

Orlando City Season Preview

Gavin Rushnell

Orlando looks to put the past behind them and make the playoffs for the first time in club history. With a host of changes on and off the field, the club has a positive vibe...

Next Page >