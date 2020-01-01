Orlando City SC

A look at some of the positives that could come out of the recent MLS suspension for Orlando City....
A look at some of the positives that could come out of the recent MLS suspension for Orlando City....
Orlando City Designated Player Luis Nani is set to return to the pitch this weekend as Orlando takes on the Chicago Fire. ...
Mauricio Pereyra and Younes Namli, former players of FC Krasnodar, will go head to head this weekend when Orlando City face the Colorado Rapids....
The Lions will be without their Portuguese star for the opening two matches of the season. How can we expect Orlando to handle his absence?...
Orlando looks to put the past behind them and make the playoffs for the first time in club history. With a host of changes on and off the field, the club has a positive vibe...
....
Despite joining the league together in 2015, the two have taken different paths, but none of that matters on Thursday....
VAVEL Previews the rematch of Orlando City and Montreal Impact...
With less than a week to go until the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia, 19 players from Major League Soccer will be there to represent their countries....
On a day where he scored two goals, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi claims the three points were more important....
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi grabbed two goals and Moralez grabbed another to give the hosts a 3-0 win....
After a 3-1 loss in Houston, NYCFC will be hoping to pick up three points vs Orlando on Saturday....
Toronto FC's late winner gave a very crucial three points to them to help get their season back on track....
VAVEL USA Recaps the Sunday Night match of Orlando City against Real Salt Lake...
It was a grand homecoming for the newly established Los Angeles team which was made all the more sweeter with the win....
The two Cascadia sides produced strong performances this weekend to jump start their seasons....
The first game between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC was already billed to be a media draw but the game itself ended up being the talk of the MLS once all was said and do...
Toronto's faltering start continued with a loss to Montreal while the Sounders were thumped by FC Dallas....
After scoring NYCFC's opening goal in a 2-0 win over Orlando City SC, Ismael Tajouri talked to the press....
New York City FC wins their third game of the season adding another three points to a perfect start....
NYCFC will welcome Orlando City SC to Yankee Stadium on Saturday after the pair of 2015 MLS expansion clubs have had contrasting starts to 2018....
Atlanta United FC bounced back this week with a good home win, thrilling the 72,000 plus crowd....
If many though that the start of the 2018 Major League Soccer season would show a separation from the "haves" and "have nots", they were in ...
Former SKC midfielder, Oriol Rosell has joined Orlando City SC....
VAVEL USA looks into Orlando City's latest signing, Justin Meram....