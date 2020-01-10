on VAVEL
Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers get Robinson III and Burks

Eduardo Villalpando

Elton Brandt keeps making moves as the GM of the Sixers, and has now picked up to solid players for the squad. ...

Ben Simmons is putting the NBA on lockdown

Tyler Jones

Australian number one pick Ben Simmons has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, but it has not been all bad for Philly's starting Point Guard. In fact...

Clash of titans in South Philly

Eduardo Villalpando

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a heated scuffle in the third quarter of Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers, leading to ej...

VAVEL Guide: 2019 / 2020 season

Eduardo Villalpando

Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key s...

