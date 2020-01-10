Three individuals from the Sixers have received positive test results for COVID-19....
Three individuals from the Sixers have received positive test results for COVID-19....
76ers star Ben Simmons is progressing in rehab and will be re-evaluated in three weeks....
A battered Sixers team attempts to end road skid against the surging Kings in an interconference matchup....
Joel Embiid has left shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week....
Despite not having Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers defeated the Knicks at home led by 34 points Tobias Harris points. ...
The two-time NBA All-Star is expected to miss an extended period of time with a back injury....
Philadelphia snaps a 4-game losing streak in a solid victory against Memphis at home....
Philadelphia has traded James Ennis to Magic for a second-round pick....
Elton Brandt keeps making moves as the GM of the Sixers, and has now picked up to solid players for the squad. ...
76ers guard has slight left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks....
Former number one pick and NBA all-star Ben Simmons dominated against the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup at Barclays Center, a venue in which he has become somewhat of a villain...
The VAVEL team lists the Top 10 Point Guards of the first half of 2019-20...
Philadelphia came back to secure their 18th home win of the season, while Boston took their third straight loss in a well-fought, nationally televised contest....
The Sixers star underwent surgery due to torn ligament in left hand....
Five games across two countries were played for the 2019 Christmas Day in the NBA....
Wizards' Guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games after going into crowd to confront 76ers fans in Philadelphia....
Follow along for Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA regular season. Ti...
The rookie out of UW is averaging 44% shooting from the field plus 1.5 steals per game. ...
Australian number one pick Ben Simmons has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, but it has not been all bad for Philly's starting Point Guard. In fact...
The Center from Philadelphia was held scoreless by Toronto for the first time in his career....
The San Antonio Spurs' 8th consecutive loss comes against the Philadelphia 76ers. ...
3 years and 17 attempts later, Ben Simmons was finally able to sink a three in the league....
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a heated scuffle in the third quarter of Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers, leading to ej...
Washington Wizards finished their preseason on a good note....
Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key s...
The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for forwards ...